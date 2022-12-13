Read full article on original website
Creating A CRM Strategy For Capital Markets
CRM strategies should be implemented in Capital Market firms to capitalize on growth opportunities by providing sales teams and business managers with better tools and data analytics to increase revenue targets. Successful CRM strategies involve improvements and advancements in three areas: information input (capture, data storage, and information output (reporting))
F1 Student Stock Trading: Is It Legal?
Are you a stock market enthusiast pursuing your education in the United States as an F1 student and wondering can F1 students invest in stocks?. Many of these students come from countries with strict financial regulations, making it difficult to access traditional investment opportunities. However, that doesn’t mean F1 students can’t invest in stocks. Well, yes, F1 students are allowed to invest in the stock market.
Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
EPD has strong fundamentals and Wall St believes it’s a buy. The company also benefits from a couple of solid catalysts, including the world’s transition to cleaner energy sources. However, natural gas is not the final solution to the world’s energy needs, so the preference for these stocks...
Hedge Funds’ Tether Attention Trigger Calls For Transparency
Regulators need to step up scrutiny on Tether amid fresh turbulence hitting the crypto industry, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The comments come from deVere Group’s Nigel Green following reports that some hedge fund firms are shorting...
Metaverse Impact: Statista Analysts Forecast Sales Over $191 Billion In Ecommerce By 2030
The Metaverse hype is betting on a future with immersive experiences. The convergence of emerging digital trends such as advancements of virtual worlds and spatial media, adoption of blockchain and remote productivity, and democratization of eCommerce has led to the conception of minimum viable Metaverse concept. Even though many questions...
Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive announces its first purchase order. Randy Marion Auto Group will buy 6,000 Class-1 vehicles. Mullen is not out of the woods, and shareholders should be cautious. To say the EV startup world is a world of fly-by-night operations and high risk is a bit of an understatement but...
These Were The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In November 2022
This year, 2022, has been a difficult year for the global financial markets. As of last week, the U.S. stock market dropped by over 15 percent, the bond market by over 20 percent, while the cryptocurrency market lost more than 50 percent from its peak in 2021. November was no...
Trading Position: What Does It Mean In Stocks?
While talking to a broker or a friend, did you just come across stock positions but don’t know what are they? If so, we have got you all covered. When you are new to the stock market, all the jargon can be confusing. But once you understand some of the basic terms, it will be easier to follow the conversation. So, what are positions in stocks?
