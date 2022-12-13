ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

montanarightnow.com

New Bronc basketball squad looking to 'Protect the Palace'

BILLINGS--Billings Senior boys basketball made a good run to the semifinal round of the state tournament last season. This year, they're hoping to build on that success with a new squad. They have nearly an entirely new team this season. The only varsity returner is Jaiden Turner, their senior guard.
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Hardin boys basketball hopes to make it back to state with new coach

BILLINGS--Hardin boys basketball is looking to get back on top of Class A once again this season after missing out on the state tournament last year. This year's bunch returns four seniors, but overall, it's a young roster. Chemistry and team building will be key the guys say, and you can expect to see the great shooting and ball movement we're used to seeing from the Bulldogs.
HARDIN, MT
montanarightnow.com

'We love playing in Billings.' Fergus flies past Billings Central 78-49

BILLINGS- Not long ago, if Fergus basketball beat Billings Central in the Magic City, it was a historic occasion. Things come and go, and on Friday night, it was Fergus who looked like Goliath as they beat Billings Central 78-49 for their third straight win in the Nelles Center. "It...
BILLINGS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023

The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise. Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Carroll College's Blair Stapleton makes All-West Region soccer team

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College's Blair Stapleton was one of three Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer players to make the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region women's team. Stapleton, a senior forward from Billings, was the CCC's women's player of the year in 2022. She led the conference in nearly all...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Bridger boys basketball rebuilding with new lineup and new coach

BRIDGER--Bridger basketball graduated most of their starting lineup last season, leaving them with only two players on the roster with true varsity experience, and a coach who was hired less than a month ago. "I've been coaching in this area for years, I used to coach at Reed Point-Rapelje and...
BRIDGER, MT
iheart.com

Avalanche Researchers Trigger Avalanche In Backcountry Montana

A pair of researchers from the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center caused an avalanche in backcountry Montana last week. Doug Chabot, director of the Avalance Center, told KBZK that the researchers drove snowmobiles up Fisher Mountain to dig snow pits. As they arrived at the site, the snowmobile caused an...
MONTANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

05 Best Places to Live in Montana

From snow-capped mountains, scenic waterfalls, and vast grasslands to varied wildlife, Montana is famous for its natural treasures. If you love the great outdoors, you’ll love to live in this state which is home to over 170 state parks & public lands. It is a sparsely populated region with...
MONTANA STATE
eagle933.com

CONFIRMED: Why West Coasters Are Still Fleeing To Montana

We could all blame our housing issues in Montana on several factors; availability of building materials, rising interest rates, our local government, or even the influx of higher-salaried residents moving to Montana. Thanks to some data-backed research, we can now see why home appreciation prices are contributing to a wave of Montana transplants.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week

A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
MONTANA STATE
Light Reading

The Buildout: Charter gets $110M grant from Montana

This week in broadband builds: Charter wins grants in Montana and Minnesota; Kansas awards small providers; NTIA releases $40 million for tribes; Brightspeed and IQ Fiber announce network launches – and more. The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking fiber...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana

Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze

Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
BILLINGS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?

This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
MONTANA STATE
discoveringmontana.com

The 10 Best Casino Hotels In Montana

Are you feeling lucky? Well, if you are heading in the direction of Montana your chances may be improving due to the number of casino hotels. Many of the top casino hotels in Montana are ready whenever you are as they offer 24-hour gaming along with onsite restaurants and bars. In addition, many go the extra mile and offer such things as onsite pools or fitness centers.
MONTANA STATE

