Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
New Bronc basketball squad looking to 'Protect the Palace'
BILLINGS--Billings Senior boys basketball made a good run to the semifinal round of the state tournament last season. This year, they're hoping to build on that success with a new squad. They have nearly an entirely new team this season. The only varsity returner is Jaiden Turner, their senior guard.
montanarightnow.com
Hardin boys basketball hopes to make it back to state with new coach
BILLINGS--Hardin boys basketball is looking to get back on top of Class A once again this season after missing out on the state tournament last year. This year's bunch returns four seniors, but overall, it's a young roster. Chemistry and team building will be key the guys say, and you can expect to see the great shooting and ball movement we're used to seeing from the Bulldogs.
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Lewistown boys blow out Billings Central
2022 Class A runner-up Lewistown looked mighty impressive on Friday night, blowing out Billings Central on the road 78-49. Highlights can be found in the video above.
montanarightnow.com
'We love playing in Billings.' Fergus flies past Billings Central 78-49
BILLINGS- Not long ago, if Fergus basketball beat Billings Central in the Magic City, it was a historic occasion. Things come and go, and on Friday night, it was Fergus who looked like Goliath as they beat Billings Central 78-49 for their third straight win in the Nelles Center. "It...
Flathead Beacon
Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023
The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise. Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.
montanarightnow.com
Carroll College's Blair Stapleton makes All-West Region soccer team
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College's Blair Stapleton was one of three Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer players to make the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region women's team. Stapleton, a senior forward from Billings, was the CCC's women's player of the year in 2022. She led the conference in nearly all...
montanarightnow.com
Bridger boys basketball rebuilding with new lineup and new coach
BRIDGER--Bridger basketball graduated most of their starting lineup last season, leaving them with only two players on the roster with true varsity experience, and a coach who was hired less than a month ago. "I've been coaching in this area for years, I used to coach at Reed Point-Rapelje and...
montanarightnow.com
'It's fun!' Mom of twin MSU football players loves watching her sons play the game
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings mom said it's fun to watch her twin sons Caden and Taco Dowler play football. They've played from the time they were young, up through today, where they are part of the Montana State University Bobcats team. "It's fun! Their entire high school, it was...
Is Driving Without a Front License Plate Illegal in Montana?
Is driving without a front license plate illegal in Montana? Here's what Montana law says about it. I've noticed quite a few cars in Montana without front license plates, so I decided to do some research and figure out if it's legal or not. Is it Illegal to Drive Without...
iheart.com
Avalanche Researchers Trigger Avalanche In Backcountry Montana
A pair of researchers from the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center caused an avalanche in backcountry Montana last week. Doug Chabot, director of the Avalance Center, told KBZK that the researchers drove snowmobiles up Fisher Mountain to dig snow pits. As they arrived at the site, the snowmobile caused an...
nomadlawyer.org
05 Best Places to Live in Montana
From snow-capped mountains, scenic waterfalls, and vast grasslands to varied wildlife, Montana is famous for its natural treasures. If you love the great outdoors, you’ll love to live in this state which is home to over 170 state parks & public lands. It is a sparsely populated region with...
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
eagle933.com
CONFIRMED: Why West Coasters Are Still Fleeing To Montana
We could all blame our housing issues in Montana on several factors; availability of building materials, rising interest rates, our local government, or even the influx of higher-salaried residents moving to Montana. Thanks to some data-backed research, we can now see why home appreciation prices are contributing to a wave of Montana transplants.
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
Montana Beats Out Surrounding States For the Ultimate Winter Record
It's winter in Montana, which means cold temperatures. This should come as no surprise to anyone who has lived here for any period of time, but for some, the bitter cold is like a smack in the face. I was born in Minnesota, grew up in North Dakota, and now...
Light Reading
The Buildout: Charter gets $110M grant from Montana
This week in broadband builds: Charter wins grants in Montana and Minnesota; Kansas awards small providers; NTIA releases $40 million for tribes; Brightspeed and IQ Fiber announce network launches – and more. The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking fiber...
Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana
Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze
Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
discoveringmontana.com
The 10 Best Casino Hotels In Montana
Are you feeling lucky? Well, if you are heading in the direction of Montana your chances may be improving due to the number of casino hotels. Many of the top casino hotels in Montana are ready whenever you are as they offer 24-hour gaming along with onsite restaurants and bars. In addition, many go the extra mile and offer such things as onsite pools or fitness centers.
Comments / 0