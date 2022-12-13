ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Best Exercise Routine for Fat Loss

The Best Exercise Routine for Fat Loss AND Why Your CURRENT Exercise Routine Isn't Helping You Lose Weight. You've been exercising for a while now with no changes to your body composition and you're wondering what's going on.
Walking But Not Losing Weight

Walking but not losing weight can make you feel stuck on your weight loss journey. Keep reading for my tips for losing weight while walking even if you’ve hit a weight loss plateau. Walking But Not Losing Weight. To lose weight, you need to eat fewer calories than you...
Mobility Training Moves Out of the Physical Therapist’s Office

Social media isn’t typically a place that rewards subtlety. But Jacob VanDenMeerendonk, DPT, went viral last year with a video of just three simple moves: He reaches one elbow overhead while sitting cross-legged, then swings one leg behind him and leans over the other, then presses his chest up into a version of upward dog. The short mobility sequence, meant to be done before bed, drew more than 10 million views. And he’s not alone in seeing followers flock to mobility work. “There's a lot of influencers that usually just did, you know, bodybuilding, their shirts always off like a fitness model, but then all of a sudden they break it down and they're like, ‘But you need to do your mobility,’” says Dr. VanDenMeerendonk.
The Key To Building Lean Muscle And Toning

This is a collaborative post and includes affiliate links. Please see the disclosure page for more information. Disclaimer – always verify all medical information with your doctor or a professional and follow all laws for your location. Building muscle and losing fat are two of the most common goals...
Scaling Back: 5 ways to manage your weight

(Family Features) For many people who wish to work toward a healthier weight, one of the greatest obstacles is figuring out where to begin. These tips from SlimFast consultant and registered dietitian Maryann Walsh show it doesn’t take a drastic lifestyle overhaul to make an impact. Eat Mindfully. Many...
Bloating After Exercise? Your Pre-Workout Snack Might Be to Blame

Have you ever felt or looked bloated after a workout and wondered why? Post-workout bloating is not fun, but it's actually more common than you might think. In fact, it's one of several common gastrointestinal issues that you might experience during or after a workout. "The incidence of overall exercise-induced gastrointestinal symptoms is anywhere from 20 to 96 percent," board-certified Samantha Nazareth, MD, tells POPSUGAR, and these symptoms are especially common in women and younger people, studies have found. Those GI issues can include things like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea — but what causes bloating after a workout, specifically? And most importantly, what can you do to manage and prevent it?
Dormant Grass Seeding: Pros And Cons Of Planting Grass Seed In Winter

Knowing when to put down grass seed is essential to getting the best results. Most people tackle this chore in early fall while soil is still warm, but the weather is a little cooler. Spring is another popular option. Not many people think of seeding their lawn in winter, but this technique, known as dormant seeding, can be effective for filling in patchy spots.

