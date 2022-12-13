Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Lechner, 87, Jasper
Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Lechner, 87, of Jasper, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Betty was born in Jasper on July 23, 1935, to William and Ottilia (Stenftenagel) Mehringer. She married Thomas Lechner on April 11, 1953, in St. Joseph’s...
David Allen Trotter, 51, Dale
David Allen Trotter, 51, of Dale, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his residence. Dave was born in Huntingburg on March 2, 1971, to the late Calvin Trotter and Linda (Wilkey) Trotter. He was a care provider for nursing homes. A graduate of Heritage Hills Class of 1990,...
Martha V. Miller, 76, Jasper
Martha V. Miller, 76, of Jasper, passed away at 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana. Martha was born in St. Anthony, Indiana, on October 13, 1946, to Anthony and Elizabeth (Englert) Braunecker. She married William “Bill” E. Miller, on October 9, 1976, in...
T. Chantelle Ubelhor, 87, Bristow
T. Chantelle Ubelhor, 87, of Bristow, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Chantelle was born September 10, 1935, in Uniontown to August and Rose E. (Lasher) Ubelhor. Chantelle enjoyed watching birds and flowers. She is survived by three sisters, Marlene (Leroy)...
Winter R. Redecker, 26, Huntingburg
Winter R. Redecker, 26, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Winter was born in Champaign, Illinois, on January 30, 1996, to Andrew and Julie (Black) Redecker. She was a high school graduate and worked as...
Making new friends
Wednesday was a special day for children enrolled in Headstart at Tri-Cap. They were invited to participate in the Cops and Kids program offered through the local Fraternal Order of Police #138 Wood Capital Lodge. Members of the local law enforcement family were teamed up with the special shoppers to...
Showplace Entertainment celebrates 50 years
The Stieler family’s love for the movie theatre experience and the community around it has a rich history. Paul Stieler’s vision for cinemas in the tri state began in July of 1973 with the opening of the North Park Twin Cinemas. In 1985 Paul kept at his vision with the inception of the Showplace Cinema brand and the addition of the Evansville East location opening in tandem with the release of Clint Eastwood’s Pale Rider.
State police release details of deadly crash
Indiana State Police have released the results of their investigation into the crash that claimed the lives of mother and daughter, Julie and Alayna Schnell. According to police, accident reconstructionists were able to determine that William Craney, the driver of the truck carrying chemicals, was eastbound on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road when he unintentionally drove the truck off the south side of the roadway. Police said Craney overcorrected steering to the left, and the truck crossed over the roadway.
NE Dubois Preschool registration opens in January
Northeast Dubois Preschool Registration for the 2023/24 school year will be held Thursday, January 19 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm in the Dubois Elementary School Cafeteria. Three-year-old and four-year-old class options are available. Children must be three years of age on or before August 1, 2023. The registration fee is...
Raise the Bar Performance hosting fundraiser for Dubois County Humane Society
Raise the Bar Performance in Huntingburg is hosting a special fundraiser for the Dubois County Humane Society. Deadlifts for Doggos 2022 will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, with registration opening at 8 a.m. More information is in the visual below. Raise the Bar Performance is located at 560...
Woman facing charges in pedestrian’s death
A Huntingburg woman is facing a preliminary Level 4 felony charge of OWI fatality after striking a pedestrian in Jasper early Thursday morning. According to Jasper Police, they were dispatched to the 3800 block of Newton Street near Denny’s at about 5:50 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they treated the pedestrian, later identified as Stephanie K. Taylor, 54, of Holland, for the numerous injuries she had sustained. She was transported to Memorial Hospital by ambulance, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
