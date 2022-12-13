A Huntingburg woman is facing a preliminary Level 4 felony charge of OWI fatality after striking a pedestrian in Jasper early Thursday morning. According to Jasper Police, they were dispatched to the 3800 block of Newton Street near Denny’s at about 5:50 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they treated the pedestrian, later identified as Stephanie K. Taylor, 54, of Holland, for the numerous injuries she had sustained. She was transported to Memorial Hospital by ambulance, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

JASPER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO