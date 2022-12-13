The Philly band’s concert left no doubt that their 10th annual Holiday Spectacular is sure to be just that — spectacular. If the past week’s weather is any indication, it seems climate change has robbed us of yet another white Christmas in the Mid Atlantic. All that is to say, for those in need of other ways to boost their holiday cheer, Philly’s York Street Hustle are more than happy to oblige. This Saturday, December 17th, the band will be throwing their 10th annual Holiday Spectacular at World Cafe Live, and today’s Free at Noon was a thrilling preview of the evening’s festivities.

9 HOURS AGO