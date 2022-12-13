Read full article on original website
Related
xpn.org
WXPN Best of 2022: Jonny Meister’s favorite albums and songs of the year
The top picks from the WXPN Blues Show host. As we recap our favorite music of 2022, WXPN Blues Show host Jonny Meister shares his top albums and top songs of 2022.
xpn.org
Amanda X comes in under the wire with new music in 2022
The punk trio opens for Algernon Cadwallader at Johnny Brenda’s on New Year’s Eve. We do punk rock well here in Philadelphia. Local power trio Amanda X, who just passed 10 years in the scene, is a great example. The band put out its new single “Carousel” today, and plan to release an EP in 2023.
xpn.org
York Street Hustle’s Free at Noon Blended Motown Soul and Christmas Spirit
The Philly band’s concert left no doubt that their 10th annual Holiday Spectacular is sure to be just that — spectacular. If the past week’s weather is any indication, it seems climate change has robbed us of yet another white Christmas in the Mid Atlantic. All that is to say, for those in need of other ways to boost their holiday cheer, Philly’s York Street Hustle are more than happy to oblige. This Saturday, December 17th, the band will be throwing their 10th annual Holiday Spectacular at World Cafe Live, and today’s Free at Noon was a thrilling preview of the evening’s festivities.
xpn.org
The Blues Show with Jonny Meister: 12/17/22
This Saturday on The Blues Show: Jonny’s top five blues albums for the past year, and other 2022 releases. The spotlight will shine on Shemekia Copeland and her album Done Come Too Far. Expect other 2022 release highlights from BuddyGuy, KatRiggins, TrudyLynn and the first-time issuing this year of recordings from 1964 by the great Son House. Plus — other great songs from this year from The Nighthawks, Janice Harrington, Vanessa Collier, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, John Primer, DemetriaTaylor, MistyBlues, and more! It was a good year for the blues!
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Comments / 0