Waco, TX

KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
WACO, TX
KCEN

HazMat situation in Waco at struck natural gas line

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is reporting a HazMat situation in Waco. According to the department, the situation occurred in the 2300 block of Lake Ridge Circle on Thursday, Dec. 15. Waco FD said units from the fire department and HazMat team are operating at a natural...
WACO, TX
houstoniamag.com

All the Reasons Why People Are Flocking to Waco This Winter

Magnolia Silos, Mayborn Museum Complex, a beer spa, and more. The first few things that come to mind when you think of Waco probably include Baylor University, HGTV’s home renovating TV show Fixer Upper, and most likely Magnolia Market. While those are all great reasons to visit this thriving city, a booming arts scene, the staggering array of dining options, and the wealth of ways to enjoy the outdoors give other Texas towns a run for their money.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco restaurant recovering after fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
WACO, TX
KCEN

A Texas Today Exclusive: The story of the Rosebud

TEMPLE, Texas — If you knew fashion back in the eighties and lived in Temple, Texas you knew RoseBud. For 30 years, the iconic store brought in high fashion from all over the world, and at the center of it all was Betty Thrasher. Thrasher, Tom Ford's aunt, opened...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Speed limit increase on Rosewood Drive in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has approved and installed a higher speed limit sign on Rosewood Drive. At the Killeen City Council meeting on Dec. 13, councilmembers unanimously decided to increase the speed limit from 35 to 45 miles per hour. A traffic study on Rosewood Drive...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Groundbreaking to be held for Temple Animal Shelter project

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held this Monday for the Temple Animal Shelter renovation project. This event will take place at the Temple Animal Shelter, located at 620 Mama Dog Circle. It is free and open to the public. The City of Temple says...
TEMPLE, TX
KBTX.com

Early morning fire destroys home in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire early Thursday morning in Hearne. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Railroad Street, according to the Hearne Volunteer Fire Department. Residents told KBTX they heard a loud bang in the area around the time of the fire. Firefighters...
HEARNE, TX
KWTX

Santa is On-Call from 4P - 7P - 1-800-299-5989

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Santa himself is in the KWTX Studios this evening from 4P - 7P to take calls from Central Texas boys and girls. Special thanks to Slovacek’s West for using their connections to get him here!
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

State football notebook: Beatty wins title in first try

ARLINGTON — The more knowledgeable Central Texas high school football fans experienced a little deja vu all over again on Friday. China Spring first-year head coach Tyler Beatty led the Cougars to the Class 4A Division I state championship with a 24-21 come-from-behind victory over Boerne at AT&T Stadium.
CHINA SPRING, TX
WacoTrib.com

Central Texas football state champions

1945: Waco High (tied Highland Park 7-7 in title game) 1951: Moore (PVIL 2A) (tied Houston Yates 6-6 in title game) 1955: Rockdale Aycock (PVIL 1A) 1959: West Dunbar (PVIL 1A) 1960: Moore (PVIL 4A) (tied Houston Washington 6-6 in title game) 1962: Reicher (TCIL) 1963: Reicher (TCIL) 1964: Moore...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Lights in the Village continues at Mayborn

The Salvation Army will have its Christmas Community Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at 300 Webster Ave. All are welcome for the traditional feast. For more information, call 254-756-7271. Community memorial service. McLennan County Indigent Health will have a community memorial service to remember friends and...
WACO, TX

