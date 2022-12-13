Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Cold weather ahead: Killeen changes warming center policies hoping to reach more people
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After opening for five consecutive days back in February, Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has made some changes to how they operate their warming centers. During that winter freeze, those who utilized the shelter told the city how thankful they were for...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
HazMat situation in Waco at struck natural gas line
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is reporting a HazMat situation in Waco. According to the department, the situation occurred in the 2300 block of Lake Ridge Circle on Thursday, Dec. 15. Waco FD said units from the fire department and HazMat team are operating at a natural...
houstoniamag.com
All the Reasons Why People Are Flocking to Waco This Winter
Magnolia Silos, Mayborn Museum Complex, a beer spa, and more. The first few things that come to mind when you think of Waco probably include Baylor University, HGTV’s home renovating TV show Fixer Upper, and most likely Magnolia Market. While those are all great reasons to visit this thriving city, a booming arts scene, the staggering array of dining options, and the wealth of ways to enjoy the outdoors give other Texas towns a run for their money.
Does Killeen, Texas Approve Of The New Black Bear Diner?
Harker Heights, Texas has waited for almost over a year for a chance to dine at Black Bear Diner. As a matter of fact, I wrote an article earlier this year that you could find here on Black Bear diner making his debut in the South. WEST COAST MEETS THE...
KWTX
Groesbeck family trailer home of eight torches before the holidays
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A family of eight’s home in Groesbeck is gone after a breaker box overheated and started a fire. Family members said it was a scary situation for them and they’re trying to figure out how to deal with this devastating loss right before Christmas.
Welcome Back! Killeen, Texas’ Hallmark Restaurant Has Reopened And The City Is Ecstatic
Somewhere up there, somebody must like us in Killeen, Texas because our prayers have been answered. Earlier this year in June, I wrote an article saying farewell to the iconic, homestyle favorite Hallmark Restaurant ,which specializes in comfort food that you can see right here. IT WANS'T GOODBYE, IT WAS...
fox44news.com
Waco restaurant recovering after fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
A Texas Today Exclusive: The story of the Rosebud
TEMPLE, Texas — If you knew fashion back in the eighties and lived in Temple, Texas you knew RoseBud. For 30 years, the iconic store brought in high fashion from all over the world, and at the center of it all was Betty Thrasher. Thrasher, Tom Ford's aunt, opened...
fox44news.com
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
Speed limit increase on Rosewood Drive in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has approved and installed a higher speed limit sign on Rosewood Drive. At the Killeen City Council meeting on Dec. 13, councilmembers unanimously decided to increase the speed limit from 35 to 45 miles per hour. A traffic study on Rosewood Drive...
fox44news.com
Groundbreaking to be held for Temple Animal Shelter project
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held this Monday for the Temple Animal Shelter renovation project. This event will take place at the Temple Animal Shelter, located at 620 Mama Dog Circle. It is free and open to the public. The City of Temple says...
KWTX
Hallmark Restaurant in Killeen reopens fully staffed after temporary closure
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After a six-month temporary closure, the Hallmark Restaurant is back in business. The beloved restaurant has been around since 1984 and was one of the first to open in the area. “It was an emotional day yesterday when we reopened back up,” manager Courtney Greene, who...
KBTX.com
Early morning fire destroys home in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire early Thursday morning in Hearne. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Railroad Street, according to the Hearne Volunteer Fire Department. Residents told KBTX they heard a loud bang in the area around the time of the fire. Firefighters...
KWTX
Santa is On-Call from 4P - 7P - 1-800-299-5989
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Santa himself is in the KWTX Studios this evening from 4P - 7P to take calls from Central Texas boys and girls. Special thanks to Slovacek’s West for using their connections to get him here!
WacoTrib.com
State football notebook: Beatty wins title in first try
ARLINGTON — The more knowledgeable Central Texas high school football fans experienced a little deja vu all over again on Friday. China Spring first-year head coach Tyler Beatty led the Cougars to the Class 4A Division I state championship with a 24-21 come-from-behind victory over Boerne at AT&T Stadium.
KWTX
Fire destroys mobile home in Groesbeck, leaves family of 8 homeless days before Christmas
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A family of eight is homeless after a breaker box overheated and ignited a blaze that destroyed their home. Family members said it was a scary situation for them and they’re trying to figure out how to deal with this devastating loss right before Christmas.
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?
Texas Cold CasesPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. Danydia ThompsonPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. On April 30, 1997, 7-year-old Danydia Thompson and her two cousins left her home and walked to Marlboro Heights Elementary School in Killeen, Texas.
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas football state champions
1945: Waco High (tied Highland Park 7-7 in title game) 1951: Moore (PVIL 2A) (tied Houston Yates 6-6 in title game) 1955: Rockdale Aycock (PVIL 1A) 1959: West Dunbar (PVIL 1A) 1960: Moore (PVIL 4A) (tied Houston Washington 6-6 in title game) 1962: Reicher (TCIL) 1963: Reicher (TCIL) 1964: Moore...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Lights in the Village continues at Mayborn
The Salvation Army will have its Christmas Community Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at 300 Webster Ave. All are welcome for the traditional feast. For more information, call 254-756-7271. Community memorial service. McLennan County Indigent Health will have a community memorial service to remember friends and...
Comments / 0