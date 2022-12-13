HERSHEY — Alex Beveridge scored a game-high 25 points and made six 3s as the Hershey girls basketball team defeated Ogallala 69-46 Friday in Hershey. “The girls played really good,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “I feel like offensively, we did a really good job being more patient. We kind of were forced a little bit last week. This week, I feel like we let the game come to us, and they did a really good job.”

OGALLALA, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO