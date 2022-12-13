Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
Blizzard finally quits Sandhills; bitter cold in North Platte next week
Incessantly strong winds and even more fresh snow kept the northern Sandhills Friday in the thrall of this week’s blizzard for one more day. The National Weather Service twice during the day extended the blizzard warning for eastern Cherry and all of Grant, Hooker, Keya Paha and Brown counties that had been in place since early Tuesday. It expired at 6 p.m. CT (5 p.m. MT).
North Platte Telegraph
Winds won’t quit in the Sandhills; blizzard warning extended into Friday
The December Blizzard of 2022 isn’t over yet in the northern Sandhills. Wicked, bone-chilling winds still gusting as high as 50 mph led the National Weather Service to extend its blizzard warning to noon CT Friday (11 a.m. MT) for Sheridan, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Keya Paha and Brown counties.
North Platte Telegraph
Blizzard blows through western Nebraska
A blizzard brought large amounts of snow to much of western Nebraska Tuesday. A blizzard warning remained in effect through Wednesday. Residents could see more blowing winds and other conditions into Thursday. Highways west of North Platte remain closed due to winter storm system. A storm system that continues to...
North Platte Telegraph
Highways west of North Platte remain closed due to winter storm system
I-80 west of the I-76 interchange remained closed, likely overnight the Nebraska Department of Roads said in a daily email update. NDOT did not have an estimated opening time for the road. I-76 was open to Denver late Wednesday evening. Most other highways in northwest Colorado were still closed and...
North Platte Telegraph
Icy patch sends trucks off I-80 near Maxwell
An icy patch on westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 190 Thursday apparently led to wrecks involving two semitrailer trucks and a truck towing a trailer with two cargo vans. An unidentified nearby resident who did not identify himself said he had driven to North Platte from the Maxwell area...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte students' documentary focuses on Perkins County Canal project
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln Art/Act: Educate Fellowship offered North Platte High School teacher Philep Willey a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him and his students. Willey and his NPHS visual arts students are making a documentary about the proposed completion of the Perkins County Canal, touted by Gov. Pete Ricketts — who appears in the film — as necessary after 128 years to ensure Nebraska gets its legal share of South Platte River water from Colorado.
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Geiser: Provide food and water for birds this winter
With temperatures dipping and the cold of winter overtaking us, remember to provide food and water for birds. Birds that winter in our area, as well as those that migrate through, need a good food and water source. As food supplies for birds become scarce during the winter it leaves...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 17
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey girls, Ogallala boys win in Friday showdown
HERSHEY — Alex Beveridge scored a game-high 25 points and made six 3s as the Hershey girls basketball team defeated Ogallala 69-46 Friday in Hershey. “The girls played really good,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “I feel like offensively, we did a really good job being more patient. We kind of were forced a little bit last week. This week, I feel like we let the game come to us, and they did a really good job.”
North Platte Telegraph
Nursing students wrap gifts for Santa Cop
Mid-Plains Community College nursing students spent the afternoon Wednesday wrapping presents for the North Platte Police Department’s Santa Cop program. The annual event brings the students, police department and RSVP volunteers together so children in difficult financial circumstances have a fun Christmas. North Platte Police Department spokesperson Officer Rory...
North Platte Telegraph
Wallace man who robbed Gothenburg bank sentenced to 50 months in prison
A 27-year-old Wallace man will serve just over four years in federal prison for the armed robbery of the Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg in August. Wesley S. Cassidy received the 50-month term in U.S. District Court on Friday. Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to five years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment fee.
Comments / 0