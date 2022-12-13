ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chicago Bears offense had a few out at Wednesday’s practice. The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday following their bye last week. The Bears are preparing to play arguably the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Justin Fields would be missing their first practice of the week. The Bears had more bad news for their top wide receiver on the active roster.
As the Chicago Bears continue to struggle to win games, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy sees similarities to what he went through and has advice. The Chicago Bears are in the beginning stage of their latest rebuild. General manager Ryan Poles had to blow up the roster, shipping out popular veterans who had big contracts and who did not fit the new regime’s vision for the team.
Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second...
