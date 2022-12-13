Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent SigningOnlyHomersChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Steelers Made Interesting Quarterback Decision In Practice Today
If Kenny Pickett can't start for the Steelers this weekend, head coach Mike Tomlin will have an important decision to make at quarterback. Even though Mitch Trubisky took over for Pickett this past Sunday, his place in the starting lineup is not guaranteed. Mason Rudolph told reporters Wednesday that he...
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears release sour news on top wide receiver
The Chicago Bears offense had a few out at Wednesday’s practice. The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday following their bye last week. The Bears are preparing to play arguably the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Justin Fields would be missing their first practice of the week. The Bears had more bad news for their top wide receiver on the active roster.
Cowboys Clinch: How They Secure Playoff Berth Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs is a foregone conclusion. The question is how and when they will make it official.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
Chicago Bulls Receive Devastating Lonzo Ball Injury News
The Chicago Bulls fell in overtime to the New York Knicks during Wednesday night’s NBA action, 128-120. They overcame a deficit that was as large as 14 points but came up just short in the end as they had no answers for Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett, who scored 31, 30, and 22 points, respectively.
Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen Named Indiana Mr. Football
Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen, a Notre Dame commit, was named Mr. Football in Indiana
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Dungy Has Advice For Struggling Team
As the Chicago Bears continue to struggle to win games, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy sees similarities to what he went through and has advice. The Chicago Bears are in the beginning stage of their latest rebuild. General manager Ryan Poles had to blow up the roster, shipping out popular veterans who had big contracts and who did not fit the new regime’s vision for the team.
atozsports.com
Comment from Matt Eberlfus shows why one Bears player shouldn’t be judged based on his performance so far this season
Before the trade deadline, the Chicago Bears sent a second-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool, who will be a free agent after the 2023 season, has experienced a slow start in Chicago. The former Notre Dame standout has just 12 receptions for 111...
Bulls Waive Kostas Antetokounmpo, Sign Carlik Jones to Two-Way Deal
Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second...
Comments / 3