ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxr1C_0jhSvZZl00
Photo: Getty Images

If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know it's about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives , Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious food.

Mashed recently took the trouble to compile a list of 50 of Fieri's Triple-D favorites , one for every state. So, without further ado, the best Ohio restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is: Lucky's Cafe in Cleveland . Here's what Mashed had to say about it:

"Lucky's Cafe in Cleveland is a farm-to-table as it gets. Not only are many of the ingredients used locally sourced, but they grow much of their own produce in a garden that's right out back. Locals love the quality of the fresh ingredients, which you can taste in each and every dish. It's been called one of the best brunches you can get in Cleveland (via Cleveland). The Reuben sandwich, scratch-made start to finish (we're talking homemade sourdough bread, homemade thousand island dressing, you get the idea), actually left Guy Fieri speechless, if you can believe it. And another celebrity chef, Michael Simon , swears by the biscuits and gravy at this joint ."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022

2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A Cookie and A Cupcake closing this month

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cookie and A Cupcake’s final day is Saturday, Dec. 24, the owners announced. Unlike some restaurant owners who are closing based on residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic, SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson are controlling their future and have decided to retire, Bergen said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake. And that is where bakeries come in. Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio towns to visit during the holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio is home to a number of towns celebrating the holiday season with unique attractions, light displays and performances. NBC4 has collected a list of the best areas in the Buckeye State for experiencing the holiday season. Findlay One hour and 45 minutes northwest of central Ohio, downtown Findlay is decorated […]
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline

Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
huroninsider.com

Sandusky church sold for $700,000

SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
SANDUSKY, OH
Jake Wells

Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
AKRON, OH
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy