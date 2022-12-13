Read full article on original website
Bridge, tunnel toll hikes headline Port Authority’s $8.3B budget
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is so big that its $8.3 billion budget for next year is larger than the entire operating budgets of eight other states. Ok, they’re not gigantic or densely populated states, but its still a significant amount for the agency that controls the metro area’s airports, container ports, bi-state bridges and tunnels and rapid transit system (PATH).
NJ TRANSIT awarded grant to study development along proposed light rail extension
Is the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail (HBLR) finally on its way to extending from Hudson County to Bergen County? Ironically, even though it is called that, the light rail currently ends at the Tonnelle Avenue Station in North Bergen. The light rail extension project has remained nothing more than a proposal...
Port Authority approves toll increases on Staten Island bridges in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Islanders will soon be paying more than ever to drive to and from New Jersey. On Thursday, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey voted to approve toll increases on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing, as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget.
Kislak sells 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3.15M
Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. said it recently sold a three-building, 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3,150,000. Kislak marketed the portfolio on an exclusive basis with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment on behalf of the sellers, Jackson Street LLC, FKJ Realty Holdings LLC and 442 John Street LLC. She also procured the purchaser, MFP Realty.
Bayonne proceeding with Golding Park renovations
Bayonne is set to move forward with Russell Golding Park improvements at a faster pace after a recent property ownership revelation. The park is named after box champion and local fire captain Russell Golding who lived a few blocks from the park on 57th Street. The park was initially a junkyard that was converted to a park named after Golding, who was the N.J. Golden Gloves welterweight champion in 1938.
Massive water main break shuts down section of Route 3 near NJ Turnpike
Cell phone video showed a giant tower of water surging high above passing traffic across from MetLife Stadium.
Getting permission to sell weed legally in Newark remains an expensive mystery
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. Even though the application fee cost her $2,500, Newark cannabis business owner Shonda Morton said she spent more than $100,000 to...
North Jersey’s 10 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp
North Jerseyans already know they need not take a bridge or tunnel to find amazing restaurants spanning global cuisines. The Ironbound in Newark is a Portuguese and Brazilian paradise, Filipino food is a gem in Jersey City, Korean barbecue peppers Bergen County, plus famous diners such as Tops in East Newark, Tick Tock in Clifton, not to mention Italian hot dogs and bagels overflowing with Taylor ham — the list goes on.
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says
Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
Trying to bolster applications, Newark weighs changes to police and fire residency rules
To qualify for a Newark police or firefighter job, applicants are required to have lived there for at least one year, a provision intended to ensure that first responders in the state’s largest city have a prior commitment to its people and property. A requirement that new hires live...
He bought insurance after Jersey City hit-and-run, then tried to collect on it: prosecutor
An insurance company won’t have to cover damages to a pricey 2019 BMW because the car involved in a Jersey City hit-and-run was not insured at the time, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Shingai Marandure, 30, of New Brunswick in Middlesex County, was arrested Wednesday by members of...
Source: Roque Running for West New York Mayor as West New York Blows Up
Former West New York Mayor Felix Roque is running to once again lead his hometown, a source tells InsiderNJ, in a fast-developing three-way Hudson County hula hoop contest. Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo. Same. Roque is also pawing at the turf and looking to dive into the fray, ready to go all...
Officers Injured After Montclair Police Car Chase Ends In Newark with Arrests
Montclair, NJ – The week in crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. December 8, 2022 (Fairview Place): On December 8, 2022 at approximately 2:01 AM, Montclair Police responded to a Fairview Place residence on a report of a motor vehicle theft in progress. The suspects were unable...
‘Very nervous and afraid.’ String of delivery driver robberies rattles restaurant owners
Restaurant owners around New Jersey say that they are worried following several incidents of food delivery drivers being robbed. The latest incident happened in Clifton. Police have arrested two people who attempted to rob a delivery driver at knifepoint. Officials say 18-year-old Najim Wadud, of East Orange, and a 17-year-old...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
High-speed car chase followed an attempted car theft in Montclair, police say
An attempted vehicle theft in Montclair led to a high-speed chase to Newark, where three individuals were apprehended after attempting to flee on foot, police said. On Dec. 8, 2022 at approximately 2:01 a.m., Montclair police responded to a Fairview Place residence on a report of a motor vehicle theft in progress.
State rejects appeal by Newark firefighters reassigned after captain’s fatal overdose
Newark’s former public safety director was within his authority when he reassigned every firefighter out of a city firehouse where a captain had died of a drug overdose while on duty in January, according to the state Civil Service Commission. In a Nov. 2 decision obtained by NJ Advance...
Jersey City to pay woman injured at Downtown park playground $550K
A Jersey City woman whose trip to a Downtown park playground with her daughter in 2018 ended in serious injury will receive more than half-a-million dollars in a settlement with the city. The City Council on Wednesday is expected to approve a $550,000 payment to Johanna Sanchez in exchange for...
