ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Bridge, tunnel toll hikes headline Port Authority’s $8.3B budget

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is so big that its $8.3 billion budget for next year is larger than the entire operating budgets of eight other states. Ok, they’re not gigantic or densely populated states, but its still a significant amount for the agency that controls the metro area’s airports, container ports, bi-state bridges and tunnels and rapid transit system (PATH).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Port Authority approves toll increases on Staten Island bridges in 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Islanders will soon be paying more than ever to drive to and from New Jersey. On Thursday, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey voted to approve toll increases on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing, as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3.15M

Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. said it recently sold a three-building, 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3,150,000. Kislak marketed the portfolio on an exclusive basis with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment on behalf of the sellers, Jackson Street LLC, FKJ Realty Holdings LLC and 442 John Street LLC. She also procured the purchaser, MFP Realty.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne proceeding with Golding Park renovations

Bayonne is set to move forward with Russell Golding Park improvements at a faster pace after a recent property ownership revelation. The park is named after box champion and local fire captain Russell Golding who lived a few blocks from the park on 57th Street. The park was initially a junkyard that was converted to a park named after Golding, who was the N.J. Golden Gloves welterweight champion in 1938.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

North Jersey’s 10 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp

North Jerseyans already know they need not take a bridge or tunnel to find amazing restaurants spanning global cuisines. The Ironbound in Newark is a Portuguese and Brazilian paradise, Filipino food is a gem in Jersey City, Korean barbecue peppers Bergen County, plus famous diners such as Tops in East Newark, Tick Tock in Clifton, not to mention Italian hot dogs and bagels overflowing with Taylor ham — the list goes on.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says

Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
NUTLEY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy