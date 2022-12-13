Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
‘Over-policed’ minority communities object to Illinois’ proposed gun ban penalties
(The Center Square) – Opposition to a proposed ban on semi-automatic guns and certain magazines in Illinois is coming from all sides, including minority communities opposed to penalty enhancements. House Bill 5855, introduced by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would prohibit the future sale of around 100 semi-automatic guns...
starvedrock.media
Pritzker proclaims passage of labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially proclaimed that Amendment 1, which prohibits laws regulating collective bargaining in Illinois, has been passed. The measure, which was certified as passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast in support, puts into the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions, and other issues.
starvedrock.media
Our three local counties among 16 at low COVID transmission
As of Friday, there's only 16 Illinois counties at a low COVID transmission level. La Salle, Bureau and Putnam are three and Henry, Grundy, Will and Livingston make four more. Counties at an elevated level are all around us. The CDC says forty-three are at a High Community level, up from 29 a week ago. Included are Whiteside, Lee, Dekalb and Marshall. Forty-three counties are at Medium level, compared to 45 last week.
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Arbiter sides with Carbondale's COVID-19 vaccine mandate; Chicago approves Bally's casino bid
Arbiter sides with Carbondale's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. An arbitrator has sided with an Illinois city on its COVID-19 vaccine policy. The policy requires employees of the city of Carbondale to be fully vaccinated against the virus. The decision found that city officials had the right under the Management Rights clause of the collective bargaining agreement. The policy required all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, 2021, or provide evidence from a licensed medical provider for an exemption.
starvedrock.media
Deer Harvest Up In The Valley
Bad news for deer. Hunters took down more of the animals this past firearm season than last year. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Bureau County hunters led the way shooting down 905 deer during the 7-day season. That's 9 more than last year. In La Salle County...
starvedrock.media
Building In La Salle Hit By Gunfire
Shots fired near Pulaski Park in La Salle. Officers were called just before 10:30 Thursday night about alleged gun shots in the 1000 block of 6th Street in the vicinity of the Grove Center or the old La Salle Catholic School. Investigators found damage to a building consistent with being caused by bullets.
