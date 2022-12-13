ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Oak Township, MI

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
mibluesperspectives.com

Older Driver Safety: When It’s Time to Stop Driving

Currently, 1.2 million drivers in Michigan are aged 65 or older and that figure is rising. In fact, by 2025, one in five drivers is expected to be 65 or older. Older drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents than younger drivers. Higher crash death rates among this age group are primarily due to increased vulnerability to injury in a crash. Aging can affect changes in vision, physical function and the ability to reason and remember.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bring Me The News

2 young men shot dead near St. Paul light rail station

Two St. Paul residents were killed Monday evening in a shooting near the city's Green Line Central Station. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Cedar Street and 5th Street East. According to police, the shots were fired in a Metro Transit-owned stairway and elevator building that connects the street to the skyway level.
SAINT PAUL, MN

