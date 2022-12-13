Currently, 1.2 million drivers in Michigan are aged 65 or older and that figure is rising. In fact, by 2025, one in five drivers is expected to be 65 or older. Older drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents than younger drivers. Higher crash death rates among this age group are primarily due to increased vulnerability to injury in a crash. Aging can affect changes in vision, physical function and the ability to reason and remember.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO