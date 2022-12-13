Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Driver killed in I-295 crash after trying to pass truck, cops say
A 33-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed after his SUV collided with a truck on southbound Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel early Friday, authorities said. Michael Antell was driving behind the truck in the center lane when he tried to pass the larger vehicle on the left at about 12:43 a.m., State Police said.
Divers pull car from Lake St. Clair, find body of 72-year-old Clinton Twp man
A dive team pulled a car from Lake St. Clair Friday morning and discovered the body of a 72-year-old man from Clinton Twp. Construction workers first noticed the submerged vehicle 30 feet out from the Harley Ensign boat launches.
72-year-old man found dead in submerged vehicle in Lake St. Clair
A 72-year-old man was found dead in a submerged vehicle Friday after construction workers spotted it in Lake St. Clair near a Harrison Township boat launch.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
1 dead, multiple people injured, police investigating after Chesterfield Township crash
One person has died following a crash that injured multiple people at a 26 Mile Rd. intersection at Northern Macomb County. Police are still investigating.
Body struck multiple times by drivers on I-94 in Wayne County ID'd as man from Van Buren Twp., troopers say
An investigation is underway after a driver hit a woman’s body on I-94 in western Wayne County Tuesday night, leaving the freeway backed up for more than a mile.
fox2detroit.com
Man tries to carjack Charger Hellcat, gets shot by owner - police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe Police said a 27-year-old man who was part of a group that tried to carjack a Dodge Charger Hellcat owner was shot after getting into a shootout with the car's owner. Damon Currie was arrested this week after he went to the hospital for...
Redford woman charged with stealing $176k while working for roofer in Whitmore Lake
It’s alleged that Kendra Lewis embezzled approximately $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while she was employed at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. located in Whitmore Lake.
mibluesperspectives.com
Older Driver Safety: When It’s Time to Stop Driving
Currently, 1.2 million drivers in Michigan are aged 65 or older and that figure is rising. In fact, by 2025, one in five drivers is expected to be 65 or older. Older drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents than younger drivers. Higher crash death rates among this age group are primarily due to increased vulnerability to injury in a crash. Aging can affect changes in vision, physical function and the ability to reason and remember.
Couple in their 90s killed in crash in NJ
A New Jersey couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend, authorities said.
Maryland man dies after being thrown from vehicle in Pa. Turnpike crash in Pine
A Maryland man died when he was thrown from his vehicle Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Pine, according to state police. State police identified the man as Ashfaq Ahmed, 58, of Suitland. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. According to state police, Ahmed’s westbound...
Man killed in second crash after continuing to drive with airbags deployed from first crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Dundee man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his car once then later drove off the roadway and hit a culvert sending his car airborne in a second crash. Shane Shobey, 27, of Dundee, was killed Dec. 7 in a crash on S....
St. Clair County Sheriff's Office investigating vandalism of roadside memorial
A roadside memorial in Cottrellville that marked the location of a fatal car crash two years ago was vandalized and now, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office wants answers.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Feds charge multiple Michigan men tied to illegally converting handguns to fully automatic
Federal authorities have charged multiple Michigan men allegedly tied to selling or distributing illegal devices used to convert handguns from semi-automatic to fully automatic. U.S. attorneys and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday, Dec. 15 said that 11 men have been charged as part of a ring that involved...
Head-on crash leaves Vermonter in serious condition
A Belmont, Vermont woman is in serious condition after a two-car crash on Belmont Road in Mount Holly, according to the Vermont State Police.
2 young men shot dead near St. Paul light rail station
Two St. Paul residents were killed Monday evening in a shooting near the city's Green Line Central Station. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Cedar Street and 5th Street East. According to police, the shots were fired in a Metro Transit-owned stairway and elevator building that connects the street to the skyway level.
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
Detroit News
Prosecutors: Crumbleys' lying friend shouldn't house couple if freed on bail
Pontiac — Oakland County prosecutors on Tuesday attacked the credibility of proposed living arrangements for James and Jennifer Crumbley if they were to be released on bond, arguing that the person designated to house them had legal issues and is not responsible enough. In a Tuesday court filing, Assistant...
2 brothers get life for slayings of Michigan woman, daughter
A Macomb County judge sentenced 43-year-old Tony Johnson and 38-year-old Henry Johnson on Thursday.
