Memphis, TN

College Student Who Vanished Night Before Graduation Found Dead

By Jovonne Ledet
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A University of Memphis who disappeared the night before he was set to walk across the graduation stage has been found dead , Fox 13 reports.

On Monday (December 12) night, Barshay Wilson , 25, who was graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree, was found dead under leaves and tree limbs near the Arlington Water Treatment Plant, sources told Fox 13. A car was also found burned "just yards away from his body," per the outlet.

Memphis Police Department hasn't officially confirmed that the body belongs to Wilson but said Tuesday (December 13) morning that a man with a gunshot wound was found dead on Highway 70.

Wilson's mother said her son told her he was going to a party on Friday (December 9). She received a phone call later that night from one of his friends who said Wilson left her house and didn't come back.

The friend claimed Wilson stepped outside to take a phone call after arriving at her house. When she later went to look for Wilson, his car was still outside, but he was gone.

Wilson was set to graduate on Sunday (December 11) but wasn't at the ceremony. The investigation is still ongoing.

