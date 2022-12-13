Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 17
Get ready all you Reese Witherspoon fans, “Legally Blond The Musical” is coming to Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station) on March 1-2 for a pair of 7:30 p.m. shows. Based on the beloved movie that starred Witherspoon, the musical will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser. Visit opastickets.org/legally-blonde/ to purchase tickets or call 979-845-1234.
Calendar for Friday, Dec. 16
Cookies with Santa, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Free photos with Santa. Singing Santa, 6-9 p.m., Aggieland Boutique Hotel, 1508 S. Texas Ave. in College Station. Admission: $5 or toy drive gift. Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Third Goodwill to open in B-CS in fall 2023
Goodwill officials announced Tuesday it will open a third facility in the Bryan-College Station area in the fall of 2023. The new facility will be at the current location of The Ranch Harley-Davidson off Texas 6 in College Station. The 15,000 square-foot building will undergo a nine-month renovation beginning later this month before the store opens late next year.
Huff took his winning touch to Decatur, but left a championship foundation at College Station
This year’s high school football playoffs have been twice as much fun for Steve Huff. The former College Station head football coach reached the state semifinals in his first season at Decatur, while his former team will play Aledo for the Class 5A Division I title Saturday. Both teams’ playoff runs were somewhat surprising.
Troupe Over the Hill presents 'Small Town Christmas" Thursday through Saturday
There's an awful lot of Christmas spirit and music coming to Normangee from Thursday through Saturday when Troupe Over the Hill presents "Small Town Christmas." Performances will be at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday, all at Troupe Over the Hill's Main Street Playhouse at 105 Main St. in downtown Normangee.
United Way of the Brazos Valley donates over 10,000 books to local schools
United Way of the Brazos Valley hosted four book giveaways at local schools this month to donate over 10,000 books and 2,000 blankets through its Books and a Blanket program. The UWBV team worked hard to oversee four Books and a Blanket deliveries at Caldwell Elementary in Caldwell, Kemp-Carver Elementary in Bryan, John C. Webb Elementary in Navasota and Hearne Elementary in Hearne the past two weeks.
B-CS employment rate on an upward trend, despite large-scale Texas studies
One in four Texas business leaders considered layoffs this year, according to businesses polled in November by the Dallas Morning News. However, that does not seem to be the case for most Bryan-College Station businesses, according to local economists. “I haven’t seen that at all here in Bryan-College Station at...
Building purchase allows Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels to keep its home base
Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels will be able to keep providing meals from its home on 203 W. 30th St. in Bryan after the Oldham Goodwin Capital partnership purchased the facility. Ken Barnes, program director for Meals on Wheels, said the building was in a family trust and the family...
College Station boys basketball team wins district opener
College Station’s Grayson Fowler scored 18 points, and Willie Everline added 14 to lead the Cougar boys basketball team past Montgomery 51-40 on Friday in their District 21-5A opener at Cougar Gym. College Station (14-7, 1-0) has won 9 of its last 10. College Station won the JV game...
Bryan girls basketball team improves to 2-0 in district
COPPERAS COVE -- Freshman Avery Archer hit a trio of 3-pointers to help the Bryan girls basketball team top Copperas Cove 41-24 in District 12-6A play Friday night. Bryan (8-4, 2-0) won its third straight. The Lady Vikings also won the freshman game 37-31.
PORTERS Backyard opens at Century Square
Porters Backyard is now open at Century Square and is on the patio adjacent to its parent restaurant, Porters Dining + Butcher. Porters Backyard offers an approachable menu and a family-friendly environment. The Porters Backyard menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Menu items include tostados, barbecue, sandwiches and salads.
Rudder boys basketball team opens district with 63-36 victory over Brenham
The Rudder boys basketball team played a solid first half against Brenham on Friday night at The Armory but started the third quarter listless with five turnovers in the first few minutes. “We gotta wake up! We gotta wake up!” bellowed Rudder coach Mike Carrabine from the bench. The...
Rudder girls basketball team rallies but falls at Brenham 51-44
BRENHAM — The Rudder girls basketball team tried to rally in the second half but fell to Brenham 51-44 on Friday in District 21-5A play. Alaina Hill and Paris Mitchell each scored 12 points for Rudder (2-11, 0-3), which outscored Brenham 31-29 in the second half. Arianah Lewis scored...
Downtown Bryan holiday contest winners announced
Destination Bryan announced the winners Tuesday of the 2022 Downtown Bryan’s Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade held Dec. 8. The parade’s theme was “The Holidays Are Sweeter in Bryan.” Entries were judged by their relevance to the theme, design and overall execution of their floats. Bryan-College...
Brazos County Commissioner Irma Cauley retires but plans to continue serving community
When Irma Cauley was a young girl, she said she found her love of service thanks to the women in her life who championed her to give back. “Growing up I had the opportunity to serve in elementary, junior high and high school with Barbara Jordan, [the first African American woman elected to the Texas Senate who later became the first African American woman from the South elected to the U.S. House of Representatives], and that molded my life,” she recalled. “My mother molded my life, in that she was a nurse and a single parent; but she knew we all needed the right to vote and that it shouldn’t cost people to vote. I am simply trying to give back what I received, that is all.”
No. 15 A&M Consolidated boys basketball team rolls by Magnolia
The 15th-ranked A&M Consolidated boys basketball team opened District 21-5A play with a 54-26 victory over Magnolia on Friday afternoon at Tiger Gym. Seniors Zaylan Duran and Justin Gooden led Consol in scoring with 14 points and 10 points, respectively.
Caldwell hires A&M Consolidated OC Sean Witherwax as head football coach
Caldwell ISD officials announced Thursday that A&M Consolidated offensive coordinator Sean Witherwax will be Caldwell's next athletic director and head football coach. Witherwax has served as offensive coordinator at A&M Consolidated for six seasons, all under Lee Fedora, who resigned as the Tigers' head coach earlier this month. Witherwax was...
Texas A&M hires Jamie Morrison as volleyball coach
Texas A&M has hired Jamie Morrison to be its head volleyball coach, the school announced Friday. Morrison, who has been an assistant at several colleges, has been the head coach of the United States’ junior national team the last two years. Morrison was an assistant coach for both the...
