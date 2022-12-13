When Irma Cauley was a young girl, she said she found her love of service thanks to the women in her life who championed her to give back. “Growing up I had the opportunity to serve in elementary, junior high and high school with Barbara Jordan, [the first African American woman elected to the Texas Senate who later became the first African American woman from the South elected to the U.S. House of Representatives], and that molded my life,” she recalled. “My mother molded my life, in that she was a nurse and a single parent; but she knew we all needed the right to vote and that it shouldn’t cost people to vote. I am simply trying to give back what I received, that is all.”

