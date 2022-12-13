ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Testifies Tory Lanez Offered $1 Million For Her Silence

By BIN Staff
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion took the stand for the second day of Tory Lanez 's shooting trial on Tuesday (December 13).

"I can't believe I have to come up here and do this," the 27-year-old rapper said, per TMZ , on the stand before recalling the incidents that led to her allegedly being shot by Lanez in July 2020.

In her statement, Meg claimed that her former friend Kelsey Harris and Lanez began fighting in the car, which prompted her to get out. Once she was out of the vehicle, Megan claimed that as she started walking, she heard Lanez say, "dance, b*tch." Megan went on to tell the court that she then saw the Canadian rapper point at her with a gun before shooting her in the foot. Megan claims that after Lanez shot her, he begged her not to say anything and even offered her one million dollars to stay quiet, adding that he was already on probation.

According to TMZ , Meg told the court that she remembered thinking that Lanez seemed more concerned about possibly going to jail than shooting her.

Megan's testimony is set to resume later today.

Lanez's trial kicked off on Monday (December 12), over two years after Lanez was charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle for allegedly shooting Megan in the foot. Lanez though has vehemently denied the accusation.

While prosecutors say Tory pulled the trigger , shooting Megan on July 12, 2020, Tory's attorneys are presenting alternative theories as to who shot Megan.

If you or someone you know have been affected by domestic abuse, please reach out: The National Domestic Violence Hotline http://thehotline.org 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

