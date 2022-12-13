Read full article on original website
CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said they arrested a woman who was passed out in her car at the 120 block of 3rd Street Friday at 5:45 a.m. Angelina Pedroza Lopez, 37, was contacted by officers who determined she was DUI. While being arrested, she told officers that she left her 4-year-old daughter The post CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home appeared first on KION546.
Person dies of overdose at Concord BART station
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died of a drug overdose at the Concord BART station, according to an update from the BART police log. Police said the male victim was given a dose of Narcan, but it was unsuccessful. Narcan is a drug that can restore people’s breathing after an overdose. Police responded to […]
Miguel Manzo identified as man killed in crash during San Joaquin Sheriff chase
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in a crash during a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office chase, Friday. Authorities say Miguel Manzo, 35-years-old of Stockton, was killed after his white sedan crashed near Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue during a Sheriff's Office chase.
Santa Clara County fire crews rescue girl from hollowed-out tree
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews in the South Bay rescued a girl who was stuck in a hollowed-out tree on Friday, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said. The girl was uninjured. Crews responded to the 1600 block of Dell Avenue in the City of Campbell at 3:36 p.m. for the rescue. The fire […]
Woman dies in San Francisco Forest Hill neighborhood house fire
SAN FRANCISCO -- A smoky 1-alarm house fire in San Francisco's Forest Hill neighborhood early Friday has claimed the life of a woman who lived in the home.The San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 100 block of Idora Ave. after 8 a..m.Video shot at the scene shows crews aggressively attacking the fire in the two-story home as heavily smoke billowed out the front door and garage.Firefighters were able to rescue an elderly woman from the second floor. However, she later succumbed to her injuries.The name of the woman was being withheld pending notification of next of kin."We are saddened to announce that the adult rescued from this accidental fire has succumbed to injuries," fire officials posted on social media. " Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and community."The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Sheriff’s Office to Hold DUI Checkpoint in Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office to Hold DUI Checkpoint. To keep the roads and community safe this holiday season, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location on Saturday, December 17, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies are prepared to stop and arrest...
Inmate says Alameda County sheriff's deputies beat him
DUBLIN, Calif. - Alameda County sheriff's body-camera video shows deputies going "hands-on" on inmate Tariq Coffey. "You see a person who's lying on the floor, being brutalized, being beaten, being treated as less than a human," said civil-rights attorney Adante Pointer, who represents Coffey. "Just because you're accused of something,...
Man killed by wrong way driver on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified
PITTSBURG – A man who died when his car was hit by a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 50-year-old Fremont resident James Kuang.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord, and a Toyota and a tanker truck then also hit the Honda.Kuang, the driver of the Honda, died at the scene while a passenger in his car was taken to a hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police. CHP investigators believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash. The name of the Dodge driver was not released as of Friday.The driver of the Toyota and an infant passenger in that vehicle were also taken to a hospital, while the tanker truck driver did not report any injuries, CHP officials said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
Justice for Jasper: Toddler’s mother speaks after suspected killers arrested
The toddler was killed in the crossfire of a shooting on Interstate-880 in Oakland.
Man arrested for San Jose cold case homicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a 2017 homicide, the San Jose Police Department said. Keith Dupee, 36, is accused of killing 63-year-old Samuel Choi. Choi was stabbed on June 10, 2017, near Everglade Avenue and King Road. He was hospitalized for […]
Santa Cruz police say discovered remains were from an animal, not human
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Update:. Santa Cruz police investigated possible human remains found in the city Thursday morning, but later learned that they belonged to an animal. Police said the remains were found around 10:45 a.m. on Ocean Street. The Santa Cruz County Coroner's Office collected the remains for...
Suspect arrested after attempted burglary of Pacifica business: police
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after an attempted burglary overnight in Pacifica, police announced in a press release. The incident happened on the 400 block of Oceana Boulevard where police found shattered glass at the front door of a business. Around 1 a.m., police noticed suspicious activity near the corner of […]
4 stopped by officers after over $1K worth of merchandise stolen from Alameda store: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were linked to a report of retail theft Tuesday night at South Shore Shopping Center, the Alameda Police Department announced on Facebook. Around 7 p.m., four individuals exited a store at the shopping center and were stopped by police. An investigation revealed that over $1,000 worth of merchandise was […]
Car crashes through Bay Area Safeway window, injures worker
The driver "doesn't know what happened."
East Bay family pushes for justice 3 years after 20-year-old's slaying
HAYWARD, Calif. - It has been three years since John Creech Jr. was shot and killed in Hayward. The 20-year-old known as JJ was walking to his father's house on December 7, 2019 just before 5 p.m. when he was murdered near Santa Clara Way and Yolo Street. "He was...
Suspect arrested after San Francisco Tenderloin shooting leaves man gravely injured
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 29-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday night in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at 11:49 p.m. in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available as of Thursday afternoon. At least one arrest has been made in the case, but police have not released the name of the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
2 shot at Castro Valley apartment in 'ambush:' sheriff
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Castro Valley in what appears to be an "ambush-type" situation, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. Both victims were taken to the hospital and the suspects fled from the 22400 block of Center Street in a...
Suspects in $80K Dublin ‘takeover-style’ robbery sought
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – Police are looking for suspects who stole $80,000 in merchandise from a camera store in Dublin, according to a press release. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at Mike’s Camera in the 7200 block of Regional Street after a reported armed robbery. When they entered, officers learned five suspects “entered the […]
North Bay man charged with manslaughter over drug overdose deaths
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – Two Marin County residents overdosed on illegal drugs, including fentanyl, after they were given the drugs at a party where two people overdosed but survived, according to the Novato Police Department. The man who furnished the narcotics, Lucas Novick, 26 of San Rafael, has been arrested and booked into Marin County […]
Two Killed in Multi-Car Crash After Tree Fell on Highway 101
Two Killed, Four Injured in a Multi-Vehicle Accident on Highway 101. Two people were killed, and four suffered significant injuries following a freak accident on US Highway 101 that led to a multi-vehicle crash. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the deadly collision occurred when a tree fell along the highway’s southbound lanes onto a moving car in the early morning of December 11, 2022.
