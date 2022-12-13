PITTSBURG – A man who died when his car was hit by a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 50-year-old Fremont resident James Kuang.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord, and a Toyota and a tanker truck then also hit the Honda.Kuang, the driver of the Honda, died at the scene while a passenger in his car was taken to a hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police. CHP investigators believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash. The name of the Dodge driver was not released as of Friday.The driver of the Toyota and an infant passenger in that vehicle were also taken to a hospital, while the tanker truck driver did not report any injuries, CHP officials said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.

PITTSBURG, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO