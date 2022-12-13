Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric led Croatia to third place in what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup. The runners-up from four years ago secured another medal by beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match on Saturday. Mislav Orsic scored the...
WDIO-TV
Caribbean divided as Netherlands mulls slavery apology
PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Dutch colonizers kidnapped men, women and children and enslaved them on plantations growing sugar, coffee and other goods that built wealth at the price of misery. On Monday, the Netherlands is expected to become one of the few nations to apologize for its role in...
WDIO-TV
At World Cup, women fans shrug off worries over dress codes
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Coming from Brazil for the World Cup in Qatar, Daniela Crawford had been worried about conservative dress codes. But like many women attending the tournament, she said she found no problems. “In Brazil people are used to it, but we came here and decided to...
WDIO-TV
Philippine Communist Party founder Sison dies in exile at 83
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Jose Maria Sison, the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, whose armed wing has been waging one of Asia’s longest-running insurgencies, has died. He was 83. Sison died peacefully late Friday after two weeks of confinement in a hospital in Utrecht, the...
WDIO-TV
Tennis legend Becker freed from UK prison, faces deportation
LONDON (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker has been freed from prison after serving eight months of his sentence and now faces deportation from the U.K. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning ahead of his deportation, the British news agency Press Association reported, without citing sources.
