Coronavirus FAQ: Is Paxlovid the best treatment? Is it underused in the U.S.?
It's the most effective treatment to prevent severe COVID – a pill called Paxlovid that studies show can be close to 90% effective in reducing the risk of severe disease. And it's a global phenomenon. Pfizer, which manufactures the drug, just signed an agreement to import the drug to China, which is facing an unprecedented COVID surge this winter.
Government agency examined how often long-COVID was cited as a cause of death
Long COVID has killed more than 3,000 people in the United States. That's according to the federal government's first tally of deaths caused by long-term complications of COVID-19. But as NPR's health correspondent Rob Stein reports, that's probably a significant undercount. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: COVID-19 has killed more than 1...
Children's hospitals are struggling to cope with a surge of respiratory illness
Waiting for their turn in the ER, dazed-looking parents in winter coats bounce crying children in their arms, trying to catch the eye of Dr. Erica Michiels. Us! Pick us next! they seem to plead with tired eyes. Michiels directs pediatric emergency medicine at Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital...
The Biden administration hopes to expand opioid addiction treatment
You've probably heard how opioid addiction continues to kill a lot of Americans - more than 80,000 deaths last year alone. What you may not know is there are really good medicines proven to help people avoid overdoses. But the overwhelming majority of people struggling with opioid addiction never get those medicines. Now the Biden administration wants to change that. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann reports.
Cyberattacks on hospitals thwart India's push to digitize health care
In late November, as a thick layer of smog settled on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, patients began to experience extended wait times. Long lines snaked along the vast building and backed up for several yards. Computers at the hospital had stopped working, so medical...
People addicted to opioids rarely get life-saving medications. That may change.
Doctors and researchers have known for decades that safe, easy-to-use medications are a game-changer for people addicted to opioids. Buprenorphine and methadone reduce cravings for opioids and ease withdrawal symptoms, helping people avoid relapses and deadly overdoses. "If somebody has access to these life-saving medications, it cuts their mortality risk...
COVID spreading faster than ever in China. 800 million could be infected this winter
China is now facing what is likely the world's largest COVID surge of the pandemic. China's public health officials say that possibly 800 million people could be infected with the coronavirus over the next few months. And several models predict that a half million people could die, possibly more. "Recently,...
Physicists are still trying to understand time
This show starts at six minutes and 30 seconds past the hour exactly. And we measure everything we say and record to the hundredths of the second. Knowing the time is what keeps this show running. And it's the same time you see on watches, phones and walls. But time has another side to it, one that the clocks don't show. As part of our series Finding Time, NPR's Geoff Brumfiel went on a quest to uncover the truth about time.
China reduces COVID-19 case number reporting as virus surges
BEIJING (AP) — China's National Health Commission scaled down its daily COVID-19 report starting Wednesday in response to a sharp decline in PCR testing since the government eased anti-virus measures after daily cases hit record highs. A notice on the commission's website said it stopped publishing daily figures on...
What does the nuclear fusion breakthrough mean for the future?
Let's turn now to Dr. Dennis Whyte to ask what this means for the long term. He's the director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center at MIT. Dr. Whyte, this is being called a breakthrough in the search for limitless, clean energy. In a few words, how would you explain this to someone who knows very little about this?
Announcing the fifth annual NPR Student Podcast Challenge
Hey teachers, parents, students: NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back – for a fifth year! Beginning in January and running through April, we'll once again be hearing from thousands of student podcasters, all competing for our grand prizes and a chance to hear their stories on NPR. When we...
Tips to keep you and your family safe from the tripledemic during the holidays
This year's holiday season is arriving right in the midst of an unwelcome "tripledemic" of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) that have helped strain hospitals nationwide. Though COVID cases are much lower than they were last winter, case counts are ticking up nationwide, and nearly 3,000 Americans are...
