KVCR NEWS

Coronavirus FAQ: Is Paxlovid the best treatment? Is it underused in the U.S.?

It's the most effective treatment to prevent severe COVID – a pill called Paxlovid that studies show can be close to 90% effective in reducing the risk of severe disease. And it's a global phenomenon. Pfizer, which manufactures the drug, just signed an agreement to import the drug to China, which is facing an unprecedented COVID surge this winter.
Government agency examined how often long-COVID was cited as a cause of death

Long COVID has killed more than 3,000 people in the United States. That's according to the federal government's first tally of deaths caused by long-term complications of COVID-19. But as NPR's health correspondent Rob Stein reports, that's probably a significant undercount. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: COVID-19 has killed more than 1...
The Biden administration hopes to expand opioid addiction treatment

You've probably heard how opioid addiction continues to kill a lot of Americans - more than 80,000 deaths last year alone. What you may not know is there are really good medicines proven to help people avoid overdoses. But the overwhelming majority of people struggling with opioid addiction never get those medicines. Now the Biden administration wants to change that. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann reports.
Cyberattacks on hospitals thwart India's push to digitize health care

In late November, as a thick layer of smog settled on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, patients began to experience extended wait times. Long lines snaked along the vast building and backed up for several yards. Computers at the hospital had stopped working, so medical...
People addicted to opioids rarely get life-saving medications. That may change.

Doctors and researchers have known for decades that safe, easy-to-use medications are a game-changer for people addicted to opioids. Buprenorphine and methadone reduce cravings for opioids and ease withdrawal symptoms, helping people avoid relapses and deadly overdoses. "If somebody has access to these life-saving medications, it cuts their mortality risk...
Physicists are still trying to understand time

This show starts at six minutes and 30 seconds past the hour exactly. And we measure everything we say and record to the hundredths of the second. Knowing the time is what keeps this show running. And it's the same time you see on watches, phones and walls. But time has another side to it, one that the clocks don't show. As part of our series Finding Time, NPR's Geoff Brumfiel went on a quest to uncover the truth about time.
China reduces COVID-19 case number reporting as virus surges

BEIJING (AP) — China's National Health Commission scaled down its daily COVID-19 report starting Wednesday in response to a sharp decline in PCR testing since the government eased anti-virus measures after daily cases hit record highs. A notice on the commission's website said it stopped publishing daily figures on...
What does the nuclear fusion breakthrough mean for the future?

Let's turn now to Dr. Dennis Whyte to ask what this means for the long term. He's the director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center at MIT. Dr. Whyte, this is being called a breakthrough in the search for limitless, clean energy. In a few words, how would you explain this to someone who knows very little about this?
Announcing the fifth annual NPR Student Podcast Challenge

Hey teachers, parents, students: NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back – for a fifth year! Beginning in January and running through April, we'll once again be hearing from thousands of student podcasters, all competing for our grand prizes and a chance to hear their stories on NPR. When we...
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

