KOMO News

Suspected carjacker arrested following pursuit through Kirkland, Bothell

Kirkland police arrested a man Wednesday who they said stole a car, crashed it, and then carjacked a minivan. On Wednesday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., police in Kirkland responded to a car crash involving several vehicles at the intersection of NE 124th St and 124th Ave NE. According to police one of the vehicles involved in the wreck was an unreported stolen vehicle from a local car dealership that was being detailed when it was stolen.
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Armed robber fires multiple shots inside Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. — Surveillance video captured the terrifying moments an armed robber fired multiple shots inside a gas station in Tukwila early Friday morning. The robbery happened at the 76 gas station on the 13300 block of Interurban Avenue South before 1 a.m. Surveillance video from the gas station...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Police add extra patrols near Southcenter mall

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department is cracking down on retail theft and illegal drug use with increased patrols. The patrols focused on areas within the Southcenter District after police said they've seen a rise in stolen vehicles and organized retail theft. Driving near the Westfield Southcenter mall...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Man on scooter hit, killed by multiple drivers near SoDo

A 25-year-old was killed early Friday morning after he was hit by multiple drivers on 4th Ave near SoDo, Seattle police said. According to police, a driver hit the man in the 4800 block of 4th Ave S. The man was riding on a rented scooter in the northbound lanes.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Two shootings within 24 hours at Everett apartment complex

EVERETT, Wash. — Two shootings took place at an apartment complex in Everett within 24 hours. Officers received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Bluffs Apartments and were dispatched to that location just before 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, a man in his twenties was found...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Man shot at after reportedly trying to break into his family's home

A 30-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly tried to break into the home of a family member who had kicked him out. According to police, just before 8:30 a.m. Friday a 27-year-old man called to report that he was armed with a shotgun and that a 30-year-old was trying to break into the home with a shovel.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Renton businesses targeted in smash-and-grab attempts

RENTON, Wash. — Three Renton businesses were targeted in recent smash-and-grab attempts. The Renton Police Department shared information about the incidents on social media. Police said in all three smash-and-grabs, the suspect was using his vehicle to ram into the front doors of the businesses, then went in and burglarized them.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Kent man sentenced to 11 years in prison for role in drug cartel distribution ring

SEATTLE — A Kent man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role a drug trafficker and debt collector for a cartel distribution ring. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Jorge Mondragon, 26, dealt large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin — as early as 2020, when an investigation into Mondragon began — and was also caught on the phone in multiple conversations talking about “the possession and sale of firearms engaging in acts of violent debt collection on behalf of the drug trafficking organization. At one point, investigators heard Mondragon plotting with others to kidnap another dealer,” the DOJ said.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Woman killed, man seriously injured in Federal Way rollover crash

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Federal Way early Thursday morning. According to Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), officers responded to reports of a serious crash near the intersection of Southwest 356th Street and 8th Avenue Southwest around 2 a.m.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

Body found in abandoned home in Seattle

Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home that burned in a fire earlier this month in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Someone called the police Wednesday night to report the body which was found in the home in the 600 block of 9th Ave. Police initially did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious, however, the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the person was stabbed and killed.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

More than $5.5 million owed in West Seattle low bridge violations

They broke the law and didn't pay the fines, so Seattle Municipal Court is preparing to send tens of thousands of unpaid tickets to collections for drivers who used the low bridge to West Seattle without permission. As first reported by PubliCola, the issue stems from when structural issues forced...
