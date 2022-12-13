SEATTLE — A Kent man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role a drug trafficker and debt collector for a cartel distribution ring. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Jorge Mondragon, 26, dealt large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin — as early as 2020, when an investigation into Mondragon began — and was also caught on the phone in multiple conversations talking about “the possession and sale of firearms engaging in acts of violent debt collection on behalf of the drug trafficking organization. At one point, investigators heard Mondragon plotting with others to kidnap another dealer,” the DOJ said.

