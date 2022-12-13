Read full article on original website
WSP to pull officers out of Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force to focus on violent crime
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Friday they are pulling law enforcement officers out of the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) and diverting those resources to work on solving violent crimes. “The participation in the task force has been important, it...
Lynnwood man gets 2 years in prison after threatening to shoot Black, Hispanic people
SEATTLE — A Lynnwood man was sentenced Friday at U.S. District Court in Seattle to two years in prison for making interstate threats and for a hate crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Joey David George, 37, has been in federal custody since he was arrested...
Suspected carjacker arrested following pursuit through Kirkland, Bothell
Kirkland police arrested a man Wednesday who they said stole a car, crashed it, and then carjacked a minivan. On Wednesday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., police in Kirkland responded to a car crash involving several vehicles at the intersection of NE 124th St and 124th Ave NE. According to police one of the vehicles involved in the wreck was an unreported stolen vehicle from a local car dealership that was being detailed when it was stolen.
Members of theft ring that stole over $300K nationwide arrested in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Investigators in Lynnwood say their efforts to catch retail theft suspects netted three people who are wanted in a nationwide organized retail theft ring that is wanted in multiple states for stealing at least $300,000 from Target stores. In total, the Lynnwood police operation led to...
Search continues for 2nd twin accused of killing man after breaking into his car in Lacey
LACEY, Wash. — A devastated family asked for justice in court on Thursday in connection to the killing of 36-year-old Sean Shea. Twin brothers face a second-degree murder charge each in the attack. Alexander VanDuren, 32, was in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon and was held on a $1 million bail.
1 killed, 4 injured in string of shootings in less than 24 hours in Everett
EVERETT, Wash, — Police are investigating after five people were shot and another person was assaulted in four separate incidents in Everett in a 24-hour period. One of the people who was shot died from their injuries. The latest shooting happened just after midnight Thursday. According to the Everett...
Armed robber fires multiple shots inside Tukwila gas station
TUKWILA, Wash. — Surveillance video captured the terrifying moments an armed robber fired multiple shots inside a gas station in Tukwila early Friday morning. The robbery happened at the 76 gas station on the 13300 block of Interurban Avenue South before 1 a.m. Surveillance video from the gas station...
Police add extra patrols near Southcenter mall
TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department is cracking down on retail theft and illegal drug use with increased patrols. The patrols focused on areas within the Southcenter District after police said they've seen a rise in stolen vehicles and organized retail theft. Driving near the Westfield Southcenter mall...
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer found not guilty in false-reporting trial
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A jury has found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty on charges of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement related to a confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. Both sides spent Tuesday morning arguing a second motion to...
Ed Troyer acquitted on all charges, says criminal trial turned his 'life upside down'
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer said he’s shown what the truth is in his first media interview since being acquitted of all charges in his false reporting trial. Troyer was accused of lying about being threatened by a newspaper delivery person last year setting off a massive police response.
Man on scooter hit, killed by multiple drivers near SoDo
A 25-year-old was killed early Friday morning after he was hit by multiple drivers on 4th Ave near SoDo, Seattle police said. According to police, a driver hit the man in the 4800 block of 4th Ave S. The man was riding on a rented scooter in the northbound lanes.
Two shootings within 24 hours at Everett apartment complex
EVERETT, Wash. — Two shootings took place at an apartment complex in Everett within 24 hours. Officers received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Bluffs Apartments and were dispatched to that location just before 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, a man in his twenties was found...
Man shot at after reportedly trying to break into his family's home
A 30-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly tried to break into the home of a family member who had kicked him out. According to police, just before 8:30 a.m. Friday a 27-year-old man called to report that he was armed with a shotgun and that a 30-year-old was trying to break into the home with a shovel.
Renton businesses targeted in smash-and-grab attempts
RENTON, Wash. — Three Renton businesses were targeted in recent smash-and-grab attempts. The Renton Police Department shared information about the incidents on social media. Police said in all three smash-and-grabs, the suspect was using his vehicle to ram into the front doors of the businesses, then went in and burglarized them.
Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
Kent man sentenced to 11 years in prison for role in drug cartel distribution ring
SEATTLE — A Kent man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role a drug trafficker and debt collector for a cartel distribution ring. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Jorge Mondragon, 26, dealt large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin — as early as 2020, when an investigation into Mondragon began — and was also caught on the phone in multiple conversations talking about “the possession and sale of firearms engaging in acts of violent debt collection on behalf of the drug trafficking organization. At one point, investigators heard Mondragon plotting with others to kidnap another dealer,” the DOJ said.
Pierce County car thefts spike in 2022, nearly doubled compared to previous years
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The number of car thefts across Pierce County has nearly doubled when compared the past five years. Police are facing enforcement challenges like short-staffing and the new pursuit law, but are hopeful more offenders will be held accountable. Car theft is up 96% across Pierce...
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Federal Way rollover crash
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Federal Way early Thursday morning. According to Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), officers responded to reports of a serious crash near the intersection of Southwest 356th Street and 8th Avenue Southwest around 2 a.m.
Body found in abandoned home in Seattle
Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home that burned in a fire earlier this month in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Someone called the police Wednesday night to report the body which was found in the home in the 600 block of 9th Ave. Police initially did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious, however, the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the person was stabbed and killed.
More than $5.5 million owed in West Seattle low bridge violations
They broke the law and didn't pay the fines, so Seattle Municipal Court is preparing to send tens of thousands of unpaid tickets to collections for drivers who used the low bridge to West Seattle without permission. As first reported by PubliCola, the issue stems from when structural issues forced...
