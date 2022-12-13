Congratulations are in order for this rockin' couple. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea exclusively told E! News at the Dec. 15 premiere of his new film "Babylon" that he and fashion designer wife Melody Ehsani welcomed their first child together on Dec. 12. As for how the rock star is feeling about his family's latest edition, he told "The Rundown" host Erin Lim Rhodes, "I'm very happy."

21 HOURS AGO