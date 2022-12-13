Read full article on original website
queencreeksuntimes.com
Signal Butte Road, SR 24 connection now open at Queen Creek, Mesa border
Queen Creek and Mesa dignitaries celebrated the opening of Signal Butte Road at the State Route 24 (SR 24) yesterday. The City of Mesa’s completion of the Signal Butte Road expansion offers an alternate access route to SR 24. The southeast Mesa project near Queen Creek opened to traffic at noon Dec. 14, connecting Signal Butte Road from Germann Road to Williams Field Road, a vital two-mile stretch of roadway for the Southeast Valley.
AZFamily
New expanded road opens up to help ease traffic for Mesa commuters
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After years of planning and construction, East Valley commuters now have another option to get from Mesa to Queen Creek and back. Wednesday was the first day the expanded Signal Butte Road was open to the public. Mesa city officials say this new two-mile expansion...
Motorcycle riders in serious condition after crash with truck in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash involving a truck and motorcycle in Mesa. The crash happened Thursday evening near University Drive and Higley Road. Authorities with the Mesa Police Department said both the motorcycle driver and a passenger on the bike had been taken...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa considers E. Mesa hotel purchase to help homeless
Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program. It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase:...
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 reopens in north Phoenix after serious crash
PHOENIX - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened at Union Hills Drive after a serious crash Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. Troopers said multiple people were seriously hurt and that several cars were involved, but no other details were released about the collision. The...
AZFamily
One hospitalized after early morning motel fire in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital early Friday morning after a motel fire in Mesa. Mesa fire crews were called out just before 5 a.m. to the Frontier Motel near Main Street and Stapley Drive. When officers arrived, they found a person who was injured. That person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is currently unknown. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control a short time after arriving.
azbigmedia.com
Ground breaks on Verde Medical Center in Gilbert
Groundbreaking took place earlier this month on Verde Medical Center, a significant new medical office project serving a fast-growing part of the East Valley. Verde Medical Center will be a 39,000-square-foot, Class A medical office building located at the southwest quadrant of Williams Field Road and Recker Road in south Gilbert. The building is part of a larger mixed-use project called Verde at Cooley Station which includes approximately 95,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and fitness operators, a 25,000 square foot of creative office building and three multi-family residential projects totaling more approximately 750 units.
East Valley Tribune
New E. Mesa facility to cut response time
Work on a $44 million, 50,000-square-foot combined police and fire station at the northeast corner of Brown and Power Roads –dubbed the Northeast Public Safety Facility – got underway this month as City Council approved a construction contract and celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month. When completed,...
West Valley View
Opinion: Big-time infrastructure coming to the Valley in 2023
With a new year just weeks away, I want to make a prediction: 2023 will be the year of the ribbon cutting, a year of significant infrastructure projects that will make a lasting difference on quality of life in Maricopa County. Using both federal and local tax dollars — but...
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people
PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
AZFamily
Dozens without a home after frozen sprinkler floods Scottsdale condos
Valley mom on mission to help Arizona families impacted by ALS. While Allie Abbott soaks in the joy of parenthood, she can't help but think of how much she wishes her own dad was still here. Frigid cold hits Phoenix; some communities wake up to near-freezing temps. Updated: 1 hour...
One dead, another hurt after shooting near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road
One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a shooting in south Phoenix Saturday morning.
KTAR.com
Man dead after vehicle found rolled over in Scottsdale drainage basin
PHOENIX — A 51-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning after his vehicle apparently rolled into a drainage basin in Scottsdale. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover around 7:30 a.m. near Shea Boulevard and 96th Street and found Roberto Pagan dead in his vehicle, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Friday is the last day to apply for emergency rental assistance in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix Emergency Rental Assistance Program has kept a roof over many heads and the heat on, which is especially important amid the bitter cold temperatures the Valley is experiencing. But time is running out to apply for the last of it. You must submit your application by Friday, Dec. 16.
kjzz.org
Phoenix to convert bus fleet to zero emissions by 2040
The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a plan to transition the city’s bus fleet to zero-emission models by 2040. “What this plan does is ensure that we will only be ordering hybrid and zero emission buses after 2024, which will completely then end our dependence on fossil fuel transit in terms of new purchases,” said Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari.
Car crashes into downtown Phoenix building near 'The Zone' encampment
PHOENIX — It's hard to miss, even in a sea of tents and trash: a gaping hole along the side of a warehouse building near 9th Avenue and Jackson Street in downtown Phoenix. The property sits on the edge of the city's largest homeless encampment, known as "The Zone," just blocks away from the state capitol.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Family Market happening Dec. 17
Get that last weekend of holiday shopping done tomorrow, Dec. 17, at the Queen Creek Family Market's last market of 2022. Find some fun, unique items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday in front of the Queen Creek Library, at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. There will be over 180 vendors to shop and more than 20 food booths/trucks. There will even be a bounce house for the kiddos.
East Valley Tribune
New Valley housing data may cheer home sellers
A big silver lining for Valley home sellers could be emerging in the dark cloud hanging over the Valley housing market. The Cromford Report, the Valley’s leading analyst of the local housing market, reported on two trends that may ultimately spell encouraging news for sellers – and dismal news for buyers.
