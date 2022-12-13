The Little Italy board at BLDG 5 is an impressive commitment to deliciousness. With a pile of shaved, roasted chicken breast, loads of mushrooms, bread, meatballs in sauce and various other charcuterie, this board is a hit and enough to make a meal for four grownups. We are fans and will be heading back for the Little Italy board soon — but next time, we will bring more people.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO