Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened

Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

A charcuterie board, red beans with pork chops and drunken noodles: Best things we ate this week

The Little Italy board at BLDG 5 is an impressive commitment to deliciousness. With a pile of shaved, roasted chicken breast, loads of mushrooms, bread, meatballs in sauce and various other charcuterie, this board is a hit and enough to make a meal for four grownups. We are fans and will be heading back for the Little Italy board soon — but next time, we will bring more people.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Dec. 7-13

OFFICE: 900 E. University Ave., description, renovation to Lafayette Police Department locker room; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Perc Development; $450,000. RETAIL: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, description, interior and exterior renovations to Walmart Supercenter; applicant, SGA Design Group; contractor, Joe R. Jones Construction; $1 million. PARK: 3302 Moss St., description,...
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Acadiana Renaissance names 2 to leadership posts

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall. Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades three to five.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Bundle up, Baton Rouge! Multiple freezes expected now through Christmas

Bundle up, Baton Rouge. A modest cold snap is coming to the capital city this weekend, and chillier weather will soon follow, with freezing temperatures expected to blow in before next weekend and last through Christmas, forecasters say. There's a 70% chance the freezing cold weather will begin the morning...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely

The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia tornado was an EF2, peak winds 135 mph

The tornado that touched down in New Iberia Wednesday has been rated an EF2 with peak wind speeds of 135 mph. It was one of three tornadoes the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed touched down in Acadiana Wednesday. The others, which were smaller, were in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

A Flock of Seagulls and Wayne Toups? It's a mixed bag of music this weekend

2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Galvez Seafood, Prairieville, 5:30 p.m. CHRIS OCMAND: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. BILL ROMANO: Caliente Mexican Craving, Central, 6 p.m. JOSHUA MAGEE: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia couple escapes mobile home overturned by tornado, felt wind 'trying to pick it up'

Latrella McCoy was lying in her stepchildren’s bedroom when suddenly her world turned upside down Wednesday. McCoy’s mobile home on Bradley Lane in New Iberia was one of several residences in the Southport Subdivision destroyed by a tornado Wednesday. The mobile home was flipped on its side, leaving McCoy battered and trapped under a pile of furniture.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Four men sentenced to federal prison in separate Lafayette, Breaux Bridge counterfeiting cases

Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
LAFAYETTE, LA

