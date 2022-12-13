Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Was it a difficult year for restaurants in 2022? At least 30 in Lafayette Parish closed their doors
Some restaurants had a rough year in 2022. While there’s no scientific data available, the number of eateries that closed in 2022 compiled by the The Acadiana Advocate was more than the previous two years combined. We identified over 30 restaurants, coffee shops and other eateries in Lafayette Parish...
theadvocate.com
After 22 years, this popular Oil Center gift shop says it can no longer compete with online shopping
When Jody’s opened in the Oil Center in 2000, it was the first store of its kind in Lafayette. It offered high-end gifts and luxury brands for which Lafayette residents previously had to travel to Baton Rouge or New Orleans. They opened the business when a dress shop in...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened
Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
theadvocate.com
See who won Louisiana's exclusive 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license
A company owned by a pharmacist and a former Baton Rouge area judge has won Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, putting it in an exclusive club of businesses allowed to sell the drug legally. Crescent City Therapeutics, which plans to open a pharmacy at 100 Airline Highway...
theadvocate.com
A charcuterie board, red beans with pork chops and drunken noodles: Best things we ate this week
The Little Italy board at BLDG 5 is an impressive commitment to deliciousness. With a pile of shaved, roasted chicken breast, loads of mushrooms, bread, meatballs in sauce and various other charcuterie, this board is a hit and enough to make a meal for four grownups. We are fans and will be heading back for the Little Italy board soon — but next time, we will bring more people.
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Dec. 7-13
OFFICE: 900 E. University Ave., description, renovation to Lafayette Police Department locker room; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Perc Development; $450,000. RETAIL: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, description, interior and exterior renovations to Walmart Supercenter; applicant, SGA Design Group; contractor, Joe R. Jones Construction; $1 million. PARK: 3302 Moss St., description,...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Acadiana Renaissance names 2 to leadership posts
Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall. Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades three to five.
theadvocate.com
Bundle up, Baton Rouge! Multiple freezes expected now through Christmas
Bundle up, Baton Rouge. A modest cold snap is coming to the capital city this weekend, and chillier weather will soon follow, with freezing temperatures expected to blow in before next weekend and last through Christmas, forecasters say. There's a 70% chance the freezing cold weather will begin the morning...
theadvocate.com
Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely
The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia tornado was an EF2, peak winds 135 mph
The tornado that touched down in New Iberia Wednesday has been rated an EF2 with peak wind speeds of 135 mph. It was one of three tornadoes the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed touched down in Acadiana Wednesday. The others, which were smaller, were in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes.
theadvocate.com
Property taxes are due soon. Here's what East Baton Rouge Parish property owners need to know.
Property tax bills recently arrived at homes across East Baton Rouge Parish and will be due in just a few weeks. Property owners have until the end of the year to review their bills and submit a payment to the Sheriff's Office. Taxes are based on the assessed value of...
theadvocate.com
A Flock of Seagulls and Wayne Toups? It's a mixed bag of music this weekend
2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Galvez Seafood, Prairieville, 5:30 p.m. CHRIS OCMAND: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. BILL ROMANO: Caliente Mexican Craving, Central, 6 p.m. JOSHUA MAGEE: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse,...
theadvocate.com
With key backers, Jeff Landry is seen as early front-runner in Louisiana governor race
If the governor’s election were a horse race, the track announcer would be saying that Attorney General Jeff Landry has burst out of the opening gate and claimed the inside rail. Landry outmaneuvered his potential opponents to nab the Louisiana Republican Party’s endorsement in November and has secured the...
theadvocate.com
5 Louisiana law officers indicted in 2019 beating death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Well over three years after Louisiana state troopers beat an unarmed Ronald Greene and forced him prone on his belly on a dark roadside north of Monroe in 2019 until he went limp and then died, a state grand jury in Union Parish handed up an indictment Thursday listing charges against five law enforcement officers.
theadvocate.com
New Iberia couple escapes mobile home overturned by tornado, felt wind 'trying to pick it up'
Latrella McCoy was lying in her stepchildren’s bedroom when suddenly her world turned upside down Wednesday. McCoy’s mobile home on Bradley Lane in New Iberia was one of several residences in the Southport Subdivision destroyed by a tornado Wednesday. The mobile home was flipped on its side, leaving McCoy battered and trapped under a pile of furniture.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge garbage, recycling collection fees to increase by $12.50 a month under contract
Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish should see their garbage, recycling and trash pickup bill increase by $12.50 a month beginning next March, and that rate would then continue to rise by 4% every year starting in 2024, under contracts the Metro Council approved Wednesday evening. The contracts with Republic...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
theadvocate.com
Four men sentenced to federal prison in separate Lafayette, Breaux Bridge counterfeiting cases
Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
theadvocate.com
Capitol High, back in local control, to have charter school-like structure to improve facility
Two months ago, state leaders agreed to end 14 years of state control of Capitol High School and return the place to local control. Now, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system is handing over some of that hard-won control to a yet-to-be-created nonprofit organization closely tied to the school system.
Comments / 0