Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Football Recruiting Update

Nothing fancy today. Mostly bullet points. No refunds. The Early Signing Period (ESP) starts next Wednesday, December 21 and ends the 23rd. Alabama has 25 commitments with an expected target of 30, though it could go higher or lower. Alabama commits QB Eli Holstein, OL Miles McVay, OL Wilkin Formby,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama freshmen enrollees that could make an impact in Sugar Bowl prep

Alabama begins its preparation Friday for the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. A few of its freshmen for the 2023 recruiting class will be on campus for bowl prep. Six names — including Eli Holstein, Miles McVay, Hunter Osborne, Ryqueze McElderry, Brayson Hubbard, and Wilkin Formby — are looking forward to helping the Crimson Tide finish the season with a victory over the Wildcats. Alabama has lost 10+ names to the NCAA transfer portal, including four wide receivers and four offensive linemen. Some of the freshmen may create an impact in bowl practices to propel them into possibly earning playing time or getting a starting spot in the spring.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star RB Justice Haynes ‘locked and loaded’ with Alabama despite Georgia late push

Justice Haynes is locked in and ready to roll with the Alabama Crimson Tide less than a week away from signing day, according to his father Verron Haynes. Georgia and Ohio State have continued to push for the five-star running back despite his pledge to the Tide. Many members of the Georgia faithful were holding out hope the Bulldogs could flip the Georgia legacy. Haynes ended those hopes, locked in and shut down his recruitment Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Former Alabama Kicker Finds New Home

Former Alabama special teams player Jack Martin is transferring to Houston. The backup kicker and punter made the announcement via a social media post on Wednesday afternoon. "C O M M I T T E D @UHCougarFB #GoCoogs," wrote Martin. The Ala., native was a part of the class of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thelancerlink.com

5 star quarterback Julian Sayin commits to University of Alabama

On Nov. 2, junior Julian Sayin announced his commitment to play Division 1 football at the University of Alabama live on ESPN. Julian is ranked as the number 1 player in California and is the number 2 quarterback for the class of 2024. Sayin received offers from 29 schools across...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's 91-88 win over Memphis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 4 Alabama defeated Memphis, 91-88, Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide advanced to 9-1 on the season after winning the second half of a home-and-home series with the Tigers. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to local reporters. Below is everything Oats said following the 3-point home win over Memphis.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality. Work begins in earnest in February and it will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42 House Calls: What is stiff-person syndrome?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses symptoms of stiff-person syndrome and colon cancer. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS42.com

Weather AWARE Wednesday with heavy rain and strong storms, MUCH colder by the weekend

TONIGHT: Showers could begin late tonight, especially west of I-65. Lows in the 50s. WEATHER AWARE WEDNESDAY: A slow-moving strong cold front will track across Alabama on Wednesday. This will spread plenty of heavy rain and thunderstorms over the Birmingham area with high temperatures in the lower 60s. We will have some cooler air across much of central Alabama moving in from the northeast to start the day. Through the afternoon, some unstable air may lift northward towards I-20. Depending on how unstable the atmosphere could get, that could support some isolated severe weather. Flooding will remain the primary threat across Central Alabama, with localized rainfall amounts of 5″ or more possible.
ALABAMA STATE

