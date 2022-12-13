Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama That You Need To SeeWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Football Recruiting Update
Nothing fancy today. Mostly bullet points. No refunds. The Early Signing Period (ESP) starts next Wednesday, December 21 and ends the 23rd. Alabama has 25 commitments with an expected target of 30, though it could go higher or lower. Alabama commits QB Eli Holstein, OL Miles McVay, OL Wilkin Formby,...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama freshmen enrollees that could make an impact in Sugar Bowl prep
Alabama begins its preparation Friday for the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. A few of its freshmen for the 2023 recruiting class will be on campus for bowl prep. Six names — including Eli Holstein, Miles McVay, Hunter Osborne, Ryqueze McElderry, Brayson Hubbard, and Wilkin Formby — are looking forward to helping the Crimson Tide finish the season with a victory over the Wildcats. Alabama has lost 10+ names to the NCAA transfer portal, including four wide receivers and four offensive linemen. Some of the freshmen may create an impact in bowl practices to propel them into possibly earning playing time or getting a starting spot in the spring.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star RB Justice Haynes ‘locked and loaded’ with Alabama despite Georgia late push
Justice Haynes is locked in and ready to roll with the Alabama Crimson Tide less than a week away from signing day, according to his father Verron Haynes. Georgia and Ohio State have continued to push for the five-star running back despite his pledge to the Tide. Many members of the Georgia faithful were holding out hope the Bulldogs could flip the Georgia legacy. Haynes ended those hopes, locked in and shut down his recruitment Thursday.
What’s the latest on Alabama’s proposed new basketball arena?
With Alabama men’s basketball this week reaching its highest Associated Press poll ranking in 16 years, fan excitement around the program has spiked ahead of Saturday’s meeting with No. 15 Gonzaga in Legacy Arena. Fourth-ranked Alabama will play in front of an expected crowd of more than 17,000...
Former Alabama Kicker Finds New Home
Former Alabama special teams player Jack Martin is transferring to Houston. The backup kicker and punter made the announcement via a social media post on Wednesday afternoon. "C O M M I T T E D @UHCougarFB #GoCoogs," wrote Martin. The Ala., native was a part of the class of...
Alabama Football: Early Signing Period Preview and Prediction
For Alabama Football, Dec. 21 will provide a flurry of verbal commits, becoming 2023 class signees. With 25 commits, the Crimson Tide is solidly in the lead for the No. 1 class, as tracked by 247Sports and On3. There will be December surprises, but it is unlikely the Crimson Tide...
Former Alabama WR Transfers to UCF
The Transfer Portal and Alabama provide UCF with a top wide receiver talent.
thelancerlink.com
5 star quarterback Julian Sayin commits to University of Alabama
On Nov. 2, junior Julian Sayin announced his commitment to play Division 1 football at the University of Alabama live on ESPN. Julian is ranked as the number 1 player in California and is the number 2 quarterback for the class of 2024. Sayin received offers from 29 schools across...
How to Watch No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs No. 15 Gonzaga
Everything you need to know as the Crimson Tide takes on the Bulldogs at the C.M. Newton Classic inside Legacy Arena.
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
Previewing Alabama vs Gonzaga: Three-and-Out
The panel discusses what Alabama needs to do as it prepares for a rematch against the Bulldogs.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's 91-88 win over Memphis
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 4 Alabama defeated Memphis, 91-88, Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide advanced to 9-1 on the season after winning the second half of a home-and-home series with the Tigers. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to local reporters. Below is everything Oats said following the 3-point home win over Memphis.
School threats across Alabama spark alarm in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa
Authorities have responded to shooting threats at multiple Alabama schools this morning. From Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to north Alabama, law enforcement officers are investigating the threats. No actual shootings have taken place. In Birmingham, police were dispatched to John Carroll High School shortly before 9 a.m. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said...
Tuscaloosa Father Details The Horror Of Hillcrest Shooter Threat
Tuesday, December 13th will be remembered by plenty of parents in Tuscaloosa as one of the most scariest days. On that day, it would feel like the entire city of Tuscaloosa would be on high alert due to an active shooter threat at Hillcrest High School. Fortunately, the threat was...
wvua23.com
Hillcrest update: Schools across Alabama reporting similar threats
The Tuscaloosa County School System said any parents who wish to check their children out of Hillcrest High School can do so by going to Hillcrest High School. TCSS released the following statement on its website:. December 13, 2022. 10:50 am. This morning, information was received by the school system...
Bham Now
The “hot light” is gone. Krispy Kreme on 280 closes.
Tell me it’s not so. How would Santa let this happen? So I had to see it in person. The Krispy Kreme on Highway 280 in Hoover has closed. The “hot light” has been turned off. News About Krispy Kreme Closing on 280. Late Monday evening, Bham...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality. Work begins in earnest in February and it will...
CBS 42 House Calls: What is stiff-person syndrome?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses symptoms of stiff-person syndrome and colon cancer. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel […]
CBS42.com
Weather AWARE Wednesday with heavy rain and strong storms, MUCH colder by the weekend
TONIGHT: Showers could begin late tonight, especially west of I-65. Lows in the 50s. WEATHER AWARE WEDNESDAY: A slow-moving strong cold front will track across Alabama on Wednesday. This will spread plenty of heavy rain and thunderstorms over the Birmingham area with high temperatures in the lower 60s. We will have some cooler air across much of central Alabama moving in from the northeast to start the day. Through the afternoon, some unstable air may lift northward towards I-20. Depending on how unstable the atmosphere could get, that could support some isolated severe weather. Flooding will remain the primary threat across Central Alabama, with localized rainfall amounts of 5″ or more possible.
Comments / 0