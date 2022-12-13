ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot Country

Peyton Manning Reveals Which NFL Owner Patriots Coach Bill Belichick 'Hated'

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azhax_0jhSlZn900

Monday's "ManningCast" allowed former Bill Belichick rival Peyton Manning to expound upon a surprisingly juicy Pro Bowl story about the New England Patriots boss.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has made a career out of vengeance-seeking, his perceived pettiness more than offset by the championship hardware it has brought him.

As Peyton Manning explained on Monday night, even the Pro Bowl apparently wasn't exempt from serving as a battleground for Belichick to make a point.

New England's Monday night victory over the Arizona Cardinals was subject to the ManningCast , an alternative ESPN-branded broadcast experience featuring Manning and his fellow former quarterback ... and Patriots tormenter ... brother Eli offering their own thoughts on the game, complete with celebrity interviews. When the aerial pair brought in sportswriter and noted Patriots fan Bill Simmons to the broadcast, the elder Manning shared a story about the lengths Belichick would go to settle a score.

It was an act that targeted polarizing NFL face Art Modell, best known for his ownership of the Cleveland Browns before a complicated process led him to transform the team into the modern Baltimore Ravens. Belichick, a former Modell employee in Cleveland, enlisted Baltimore linebacker Peter Boulware for his unwitting assistance in getting back at the Ravens' man in charge.

"I played for Belichick one time in a Pro Bowl and they were telling stories about the times that he was the head coach of the Pro Bowl," Manning recalled. "One time, he picked Peter Boulware because he knew Art Modell would have to pay Boulware a $1 million bonus if Boulware made the Pro Bowl. Belichick hated Modell."

Based on the facts Manning provided, the incident had to have occurred during the 1999 edition of the NFL all-star game, the only Pro Bowl that Belichick and Boulware shared. At the time, Belichick was named the head coach of the AFC squad, a bittersweet honor bestowed to the boss of the conference's runner-up. Belichick, then a defensive coordinator, was representing the New York Jets after Bill Parcells bowed out of the game due to health reasons. New York had fallen to eventual Super Bowl champion Denver weeks prior.

Behind MVP performances from Belichick proteges from the present (Keyshawn Johnson) and future (Ty Law), the AFC rolled to a 23-10 victory over the NFC. It was the first of three Pro Bowl appearances for Belichick, who also led in the AFC in 2007 and 2011.

While NBC Sports' Mike Florio claims that Boulware's official Baltimore contract did not feature any Pro Bowl-based bonuse s, Belichick's grudge with the late Modell is understandable: Belichick was the head coach for the final five seasons of the Browns' original incarnation, amassing a 36-44 record. Belichick appeared to be part of the Baltimore transition, announced midway through the 1995-96 season, but he was instead fired in February 1996 in favor of Ted Marchibroda.

Belichick's firing set up a reunion tour with Parcells, one that went through both New England and New York to close out the prior century. It eventually led to his promotion to the top headset by the Patriots in 2000, where he has remained ever since to the tune of six Super Bowl rings (adding to the two he won with Parcells in early years with the New York Giants), and his ascension to second place on the NFL's all-time coaching wins list.

Unlike Belichick, the Browns have never fully recovered from the Modell-forced departure. Cleveland, having retained the Browns' trademarks and history as part of the deal for Modell's move, returned to the league as an expansion team in 1999 but has frequently failed to attain the NFL's lofty standards of excellence. Baltimore has since won two Super Bowls, the first featuring Boulware's participation.

Belichick earned another laugh on Monday night, as the Patriots (7-6) kept their playoff hopes alive with a 27-13 victory over the Cardinals. The push to the postseason resumes on Sunday when the Patriots battle the Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns. "Ayahuasca and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
NBC Sports

Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview

Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to questionable TNF penalty

The San Francisco 49ers took on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, and a controversial roughing-the-passer call in the game has certainly caught the attention of many around the NFL world. It occurred in the third quarter with the Seahawks facing a 21-3 deficit. San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa got past Read more... The post NFL world reacts to questionable TNF penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy