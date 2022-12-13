ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Should Minnesota Schools Try Announcing Snow Days Like This? (WATCH)

I am glancing at the weather for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I am going to say it...it really looks like we could have another snow day for kids this week. A few years ago, a Superintendent of a school got creative with its "snow day" message and I think this would be awesome if a Minnesota school district put its own "snow day" touch on it.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Minnesota: Why It’s OK To Be A Little Like Scrooge

Let's take the classic A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, and find the spots where it's good to be like Scrooge. On this week's Good Money Moves, Jenna Taubel from First Alliance Credit Union used Ebenezer Scrooge to show us some good things to think about when it comes to planning our future money-wise.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

MN DNR Awarded Funding to Restore Moose Habitat in Minnesota

Some really great news came out this week involving Minnesota's moose population. The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook shared the good news that the DNR has been awarded funding for large-scale moose habitat restoration:. The America the Beautiful Challenge, managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, has...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Pet Sitter Just Did Something Amazing For Homeless Animals

One Minnesota pet sitter went above and beyond to help homeless animals this holiday season!. If you're looking for a feel-good story this holiday season, here's one that just happened in Rochester. It's the story of a beloved pet sitter who, on a whim, decided to launch an effort to help homeless animals this holiday season. And totally knocked it out of the park!
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

A Wisconsin College Student Crowned The Miss America 2023

The Miss America Pagent has come a long way over the last 100 years. It has become so much more than a competition seemingly solely based on looks in a swimming suit or evening gown. According to the Miss America Website: "This unique program is a year-round opportunity for women to earn scholarships, grow their networks, learn valuable life and career skills, and make a difference in their communities."
WAUSAU, WI
Y-105FM

The Grinch was Spotted Delivering Pizzas in Wisconsin

When you think of the Grinch of course you automatically think anti-holiday spirit, mean, likes to steal presents, that sort of thing. But this time, in Wisconsin, the Grinch was seen doing something pretty uncharacteristic. There have been plenty of stories this year of the Grinch showing up in different...
WISCONSIN STATE
Y-105FM

TikTok is Now BANNED on all State of Iowa Devices

There are a lot of TikTok trends. Some fun. Some dumb. Some are downright dangerous. But none of them will be viewed on a State of Iowa-owned device any time soon. Effective today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has banned the use of TikTok on any government device. Why? According to a press release from Gov. Reynolds sent to this station, it's due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform. In addition, state agencies may not subscribe to or own a TikTok account.
IOWA STATE
Y-105FM

Minnesota’s String of Job Gains Extended to 14 Consecutive Months

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has been inching higher for the past four months, but the 2.3% rate for November remains well below the jobless rate from last November and the November that preceded the pandemic. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Y-105FM

15,000 Minnesota Nurses Ratify New Contracts

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced that approximately 15,000 union nurses in the Twin Cities and the Duluth area have ratified new three-year contracts. A statement from the union says the nurses voted overwhelmingly in favor of approving the new agreements, which include an...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault

Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy