Another Food Being Added to FDA’s Top Allergen List
If you know anyone that suffers from a food allergy in Minnesota, you KNOW that life can be challenging. The FDA has had 8 foods in the allergy spotlight for quite some time but now, a 9th food is being added to the list. List of Major Food Allergies Is...
Heartbreaking News Posted By Popular Zoo in Minnesota
Fans of one of Minnesota's favorite zoos were hit with some sad news on Monday. One of the beloved animals at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for over 40 years has passed away. Popular Animal at Como Park Zoo in Minnesota for 40+ Years Has Passed Away. My family has...
Should Minnesota Schools Try Announcing Snow Days Like This? (WATCH)
I am glancing at the weather for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I am going to say it...it really looks like we could have another snow day for kids this week. A few years ago, a Superintendent of a school got creative with its "snow day" message and I think this would be awesome if a Minnesota school district put its own "snow day" touch on it.
See 1 Clever Winter Garbage Trick! Leave it to Minnesota to Think it Up.
With over an inch of snow just in St. Cloud this week and more or similar in many areas in Central Minnesota, pretty sure many are going to like this little winter garbage trick. The temps look like they are going to begin dropping and those "comfy" 30 degree days we just had are about to go bye-bye.
A Rare Snapping Turtle Found In Minnesota Only Had One in 100,000 Chance!
The other week I saw a cool picture of a rare albino deer that was spotted in Minnesota and it started a discussion about whether or not if anyone around Central Minnesota had ever seen one before. Little did I know it would lead me to something even more rare. A rare albino snapping turtle in Minnesota.
How ‘The Siberian Express’ Could Affect Christmas in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
If you've looked at the forecast recently, I'm sorry. It looks brutal this week and into next week as well. Just in time for Christmas... yay. This burst of super cold air coming to Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and many other states is actually thanks to another country and it could cause a major blizzard in some states.
Minnesota: Why It’s OK To Be A Little Like Scrooge
Let's take the classic A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, and find the spots where it's good to be like Scrooge. On this week's Good Money Moves, Jenna Taubel from First Alliance Credit Union used Ebenezer Scrooge to show us some good things to think about when it comes to planning our future money-wise.
MN DNR Awarded Funding to Restore Moose Habitat in Minnesota
Some really great news came out this week involving Minnesota's moose population. The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook shared the good news that the DNR has been awarded funding for large-scale moose habitat restoration:. The America the Beautiful Challenge, managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, has...
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
Updated Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Blizzard Snowfall Totals
While light snow will linger through the weekend, the majority of heavy snowfall from this week's blizzard has come to a close. Most people across the Northland witnessed firsthand that we got a lot of snow. Multiple places saw near 30 inches of snow in the higher elevations near Lake...
A Tree is Growing in the Middle of this Beautifully Unique Wisconsin Home
I'm at a loss for words to describe this home. I love it, it scares me, I think it's beautiful, unique, a big fixer-upper. I feel like there's not one appropriate word or phrase that describes this house that's for sale in Wisconsin. I would seriously love to own this...
Minnesota Pet Sitter Just Did Something Amazing For Homeless Animals
One Minnesota pet sitter went above and beyond to help homeless animals this holiday season!. If you're looking for a feel-good story this holiday season, here's one that just happened in Rochester. It's the story of a beloved pet sitter who, on a whim, decided to launch an effort to help homeless animals this holiday season. And totally knocked it out of the park!
A Wisconsin College Student Crowned The Miss America 2023
The Miss America Pagent has come a long way over the last 100 years. It has become so much more than a competition seemingly solely based on looks in a swimming suit or evening gown. According to the Miss America Website: "This unique program is a year-round opportunity for women to earn scholarships, grow their networks, learn valuable life and career skills, and make a difference in their communities."
The Grinch was Spotted Delivering Pizzas in Wisconsin
When you think of the Grinch of course you automatically think anti-holiday spirit, mean, likes to steal presents, that sort of thing. But this time, in Wisconsin, the Grinch was seen doing something pretty uncharacteristic. There have been plenty of stories this year of the Grinch showing up in different...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 16, 2022
Light snow is expected to continue through the day Friday in Rochester and throughout most of southeast Minnesota. Slick conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. You can see real-time road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on our free app. Read the latest weather announcements below. Here are...
TikTok is Now BANNED on all State of Iowa Devices
There are a lot of TikTok trends. Some fun. Some dumb. Some are downright dangerous. But none of them will be viewed on a State of Iowa-owned device any time soon. Effective today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has banned the use of TikTok on any government device. Why? According to a press release from Gov. Reynolds sent to this station, it's due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform. In addition, state agencies may not subscribe to or own a TikTok account.
Minnesota’s String of Job Gains Extended to 14 Consecutive Months
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has been inching higher for the past four months, but the 2.3% rate for November remains well below the jobless rate from last November and the November that preceded the pandemic. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development...
15,000 Minnesota Nurses Ratify New Contracts
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced that approximately 15,000 union nurses in the Twin Cities and the Duluth area have ratified new three-year contracts. A statement from the union says the nurses voted overwhelmingly in favor of approving the new agreements, which include an...
WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault
Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
Florida Pastor Arrested in Alleged $8 Million COVID Relief Scam After Trying to Buy Luxury Disney World Home
A Florida pastor is in hot water after allegedly obtaining $8 million in fraudulent federal COVID-19 relief funds and trying to use some of the money to buy a luxury on Walt Disney World property. Pastor Evan Edwards, 64, and his son, Josh Edwards, 30, were taken into police custody...
