elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Police Department Welcomes Back Officer Emily Oller
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Baker City Police Department) The Baker City Police Department is welcoming back a member of their team, Recent graduate from the Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) Police Academy in Salem, Emily Oller. Officer Oller graduated on Friday, December 9 and is currently completing her field training with another Baker City Officer. In a social media post from December 15, the baker City Police Department StateD, “Congratulations Emily on a job well done. We’re very excited to have you home!”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Conducted Seven Investigations in Four Months
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) Within the last four months, the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team (BCNET) has concluded multiple narcotic investigations. The investigations all stemmed from Baker City and were initiated by BCNET. On September 26th, 2022, detectives executed a search warrant at...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Police Department Locate Stolen Property and Methamphetamine
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) On November 18th, 2022, the Baker City Police Department took a report involving the theft of a set of 5 X 6 Bull elk skull and horns that were stolen out of the victim’s front yard in Baker City, Oregon. The victim had been working on cleaning the horns and skull for the purpose of displaying them in a European Mount. The Baker City Herald ran an article dated November 20th, 2022, on the theft. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation also did a story. Friends of the victim put up a reward for information leading to the recovery of the skull and horns.
centraloregondaily.com
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
elkhornmediagroup.com
A closer look at wind chill
GRANT COUNTY – Temperatures are cold in Grant County, and the National Weather Service recently issued some information to consider about wind chill. (Release from the National Weather Service) The average temperature of the human body is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Under calm conditions, the body radiates heat, creating a...
