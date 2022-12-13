ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

AL.com

Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress’, in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say

Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama gets $5.8 million to support English learner students, teachers

Alabama will get nearly $5.8 million over the next five years to support English learner instruction and teacher training. The grants, distributed through a federal program from the U.S. Department of Education, will support two ESL teacher training programs at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Bluestone Coke to pay $925k for air pollution in Birmingham

A Jefferson County judge has signed off on a settlement agreement between the health department and Bluestone Coke in Birmingham. Under the terms of the consent decree, Bluestone Coke will pay a $925,000 fine to the Jefferson County Department of Health for air pollution violations at the facility in North Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

BJCC board does the expected, holds onto its politically enabled power, influence and cushy box seats

This is an opinion column. Good for them. Good for the good old boy (and one female) network—heretofore referred to as the GOBN. Good for them for doing exactly what I thought they’d do, being exactly who I thought they were (an homage to the late football coach and friend Dennis Green). For defiantly holding their grip on the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

