Appeal denied for Alabama death row inmate Toforest Johnson despite backing of prosecutors
The Alabama Supreme Court today denied an appeal by death row inmate Toforest Johnson, who claimed the state violated his right to a fair trial by failing to disclose that a key witness was motivated by a $5,000 reward. The justices did not issue a written opinion in denying Johnson’s...
Family sought for William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate who died this week
An inmate serving a life sentence was found dead of natural causes, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding his family. Jackie Curtis Haynes, 69, was found unresponsive at 3:43 a.m. Wednesday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility. He was in the infirmary where he was being treated for chronic health conditions.
Domestic dispute outside Birmingham Family Dollar leaves 1 shot
One person was injured in a morning shooting in Birmingham. North Precinct officers were dispatched at 9:35 a.m. to the Family Dollar at 521 Center Street North on a report of a person shot, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. Officers arrived to find an adult male wounded. His injuries are not...
Suspect charged with attempted murder in road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills
Formal charges have been filed against a 29-year-old man in Thursday’s road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills. Terald Jamal Chambers, a convicted felon who lists a Shelby County address, was taken into custody near his place of employment in Birmingham, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said Friday.
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress’, in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
Man charged with reckless murder in fiery Birmingham crash that left 1 dead
A suspect has been charged in a fiery November crash in Birmingham that left a 59-year-old man dead. Carlos Maurice Caldwell, 22, is charged with reckless murder in the death of Paul Everett Jordan. Charging documents against Caldwell state he was speeding and/or street racing when he struck Jordan’s vehicle....
Alabama gets $5.8 million to support English learner students, teachers
Alabama will get nearly $5.8 million over the next five years to support English learner instruction and teacher training. The grants, distributed through a federal program from the U.S. Department of Education, will support two ESL teacher training programs at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Police called to Warrior Met coal mining protest outside Vestavia Hills home
Vestavia Hills police were called this evening as people protesting the mining industry gathered outside a home. Police were called on a report of trespassing at around 6 p.m. The group gathered in the Southbend subdivision as part of the ongoing Warrior Met Coal strike. They arrived at the neighborhood...
Union protest, net-zero development, jailbreak movie: Down in Alabama
Remember the Vicky and Casey White jailbreak drama?. The only thing more predictable than that sad story ending badly was that there would be a movie made about it. Well, there already is one that’s billed to be “inspired” by the events. Also on today’s briefing:
April shooting death of Bessemer man in Birmingham remains unsolved 8 months later; police seek information
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving the April shooting death of a Bessemer man in Birmingham. Jonathan Edmond, 30, was killed April 30 on the city’s west side. Birmingham police were dispatched about 11:20 a.m. that Saturday to the 700 block of New Hill Avenue...
Bluestone Coke to pay $925k for air pollution in Birmingham
A Jefferson County judge has signed off on a settlement agreement between the health department and Bluestone Coke in Birmingham. Under the terms of the consent decree, Bluestone Coke will pay a $925,000 fine to the Jefferson County Department of Health for air pollution violations at the facility in North Birmingham.
Arrest made after motorist shot on I-65 in Vestavia Hills during suspected road rage incident
A person was shot this morning on Interstate 65 in Vestavia Hills, and authorities said they have arrested a suspect in the incident.. Police responded about 7 a.m. to a call of a person shot on I-65 northbound near the U.S. 31 exit leading to Hoover and Vestavia Hills. Capt....
Double homicide at Birmingham gas station sparked by stolen car ruled justified
The double homicide at an east Birmingham gas station just over one week ago has been ruled justified. Timmeric Leshawn Bryant, 22, and Tobias Estrada McKinstry, 38, were shot to death Dec. 8 at the Shell gas station in the 8300 block of First Avenue North. The gunfire erupted just before 8:30 p.m.
61-year-old ID’d as man found dead in burning vacant Fairfield house
Authorities have released the name of man who was found dead Tuesday inside a burning abandoned house in Fairfield. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Edmond Willis Carter. He was 61. Fairfield firefighters and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to the...
BJCC board does the expected, holds onto its politically enabled power, influence and cushy box seats
This is an opinion column. Good for them. Good for the good old boy (and one female) network—heretofore referred to as the GOBN. Good for them for doing exactly what I thought they’d do, being exactly who I thought they were (an homage to the late football coach and friend Dennis Green). For defiantly holding their grip on the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex.
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
What’s the most popular new Airbnb host in Alabama this year?
Airbnb has seen a new crop of host properties added just this year, and the top one in Alabama is located in the Birmingham area. “Boho basement apartment with hot tub” only began accepting guests earlier this year, and already has about 120 check-ins, according to the online hosting app.
H2O Foundation has $1.2 million, yet operates at deficit, says executive director
The Help 2 Others Foundation (H2O), the nonprofit founded more than a decade ago to help eligible Birmingham Water Works customers with water and Jefferson County sewer bills and repairing leaks, has assets of almost $1.2 million, said Executive Director Jamekia Bies during a presentation Wednesday at the BWWB’s monthly meeting.
Alabama and Auburn create Iron Bowl battle for pair of local 5-stars
James Smith and Qua Russaw have undergone a nationwide recruitment, but in the final days before the early signing period, it seems they’re staying home. The question now centers on which side of the Iron Bowl has the edge. Hugh Freeze one day, Nick Saban the next. Both five-stars...
