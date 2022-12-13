ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen vehicle suspect slams into fruit stand, catering truck in South L.A.

By Cindy Von Quednow
 3 days ago

A suspected stolen pickup driver slammed into a fruit stand and catering truck in a South Los Angeles street Tuesday afternoon, possibly at the end of a police pursuit.

The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. at 436 W. Vernon Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A man was rescued from the wreckage and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Around 1 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officials got a LoJack hit on a stolen vehicle on the 110 Freeway, authorities said.

The truck later crashed at the intersection, but police did not say whether they were following or pursuing the vehicle.

Debris from the crash was strewn in the street and parking lot, including the remnants of an umbrella from the fruit stand, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Several police and fire vehicles remained at the scene after the crash.

The pickup sustained major front-end damage.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.

