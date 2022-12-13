Read full article on original website
Alabama faces cold, wind and maybe snow as Christmas nears
Alabama will have to deal with a host of winter weather this week. There will be bitter cold, icy wind chills, chilly rain and maybe even some snow. It’s the cold that concerns the National Weather Service the most. Arctic air will spill over the state starting late Thursday and will bring some of the coldest temperatures this state has seen in years.
Get ready for the cold: Six things to do before the arctic blast arrives in Alabama
A blast of arctic air is headed for Alabama later this week. The National Weather Service is warning that the entire state will face some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in years going into the Christmas weekend. Friday looks to be the coldest day, with temperatures expected to...
Just how cold will it be on Christmas? And what about snow?
By now you know: Not only is Santa Claus coming to town next weekend, but he’s bringing a blast of cold straight from the North Pole with him. The National Weather Service has warned that temperatures on Dec. 23, 24 and 25 could be some of the coldest Alabama has seen in years.
Meta data center, Birmingham-Southern, oyster season: Down in Alabama
The folks at Meta have hit the pause button on some of the construction of their big 1.5 billion dollar data center in Huntsville. The future of Birmingham-Southern College could be in peril. The Alabama Marine Resource Division closed some of Mobile Bay to oystering. Miss Alabama 2000 Jana Sanderson...
As most of Alabama grows older, these 11 counties are getting younger
Alabama’s population is getting older. And that’s true in nearly every corner of the state. But 11 Alabama counties got younger, and some not by much. And they were not the usual list of fast-growing suburban Alabama counties nor the homes of the state’s universities and clusters of undergraduates. Instead, Alabama saw several rural counties, scattered all over the state, witness a drop in median age.
Some Alabama schools automatically enroll students in military JROTC
Some Alabama schools are enrolling full grades of students into military-sponsored leadership classes. AL.com identified 13 schools in Alabama that enrolled more than 75% of students in some grade levels in Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps classes. The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is a program funded by the...
Extreme cold hitting Alabama: Home heating safety tips; generator safety
Alabama is bracing for a bone-chilling week ahead. Temperatures Friday will likely not climb out of the 30s with lows in the single digits possible in north Alabama by Saturday morning. The extreme cold temperatures means many people will be looking for ways to keep their home warm. But, if...
Death of Miss Alabama 2000 Jana Sanderson McEachern ‘a deep loss,’ Deidre Downs Gunn says
Tributes poured in over the weekend following the death of Miss Alabama 2000 Jana Sanderson McEachern. The former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant died Thursday at age 43. Her funeral will take place today in Glencoe, in Etowah County. Her cause of death...
Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43
Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
How do you keep pipes from freezing? How to thaw frozen pipes in extreme cold
Alabama and much of the southeast is bracing for a round of frigid temperatures. The National Weather Service has warned that temperatures on Dec. 23, 24 and 25 could be some of the coldest Alabama has seen in years with temps dropping into the single digits. With the bitter cold...
Alabama charter school enrollment soars as more schools open
Alabama’s public school enrollment rebounded again this year. And a larger number of students have shifted into a larger number of public charter schools, though total enrollment is still very small -- less than 1% of the state’s 2022-23 public school enrollment of 727,684. New enrollment figures show...
5 people, including 2 from Alabama, sentenced for $12M Georgia theology school fraud
Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of...
Alabama superintendent recommends schools ban TikTok, block access on WiFi
Alabama’s state superintendent of education, taking a cue from Gov. Kay Ivey, is recommending local schools ban TikTok from devices and block student and staff access on campus networks. “I believe you should strongly consider removing TikTok apps from your devices and blocking its use on your network,” Mackey...
Ordinance would allow medical pot to be grown, dispensed in Priceville
PRICEVILLE - The Town Council recently passed an ordinance allowing medical marijuana to be grown and sold in Priceville, but despite an approaching state deadline, no businesses have announced plans to do so. The council voted unanimously to allow not only medical marijuana dispensaries but also integrated facilities that grow,...
