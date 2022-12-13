ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Alabama faces cold, wind and maybe snow as Christmas nears

Alabama will have to deal with a host of winter weather this week. There will be bitter cold, icy wind chills, chilly rain and maybe even some snow. It’s the cold that concerns the National Weather Service the most. Arctic air will spill over the state starting late Thursday and will bring some of the coldest temperatures this state has seen in years.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

As most of Alabama grows older, these 11 counties are getting younger

Alabama’s population is getting older. And that’s true in nearly every corner of the state. But 11 Alabama counties got younger, and some not by much. And they were not the usual list of fast-growing suburban Alabama counties nor the homes of the state’s universities and clusters of undergraduates. Instead, Alabama saw several rural counties, scattered all over the state, witness a drop in median age.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Some Alabama schools automatically enroll students in military JROTC

Some Alabama schools are enrolling full grades of students into military-sponsored leadership classes. AL.com identified 13 schools in Alabama that enrolled more than 75% of students in some grade levels in Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps classes. The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is a program funded by the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43

Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Alabama charter school enrollment soars as more schools open

Alabama’s public school enrollment rebounded again this year. And a larger number of students have shifted into a larger number of public charter schools, though total enrollment is still very small -- less than 1% of the state’s 2022-23 public school enrollment of 727,684. New enrollment figures show...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Ordinance would allow medical pot to be grown, dispensed in Priceville

PRICEVILLE - The Town Council recently passed an ordinance allowing medical marijuana to be grown and sold in Priceville, but despite an approaching state deadline, no businesses have announced plans to do so. The council voted unanimously to allow not only medical marijuana dispensaries but also integrated facilities that grow,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
