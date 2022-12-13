ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike

A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Clementon Man Reported Missing After Last Being Seen at Cooper Hospital

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Clementon. Brian Patterson, 40, has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen at Cooper University Hospital. He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on...
CLEMENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

2 men found dead in NJ auto service garage

PAULSBORO – Two men found dead in a garage Tuesday were likely killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. Family members told 6 ABC Action News that Allen Nichols and Lloyd Campbell were in the garage that houses Campbell Towing and Auto Service, a long-time family business, on Monroe Avenue. A customer found them after knocking on the garage's door and got no answer.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"

EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
EDISON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man

Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean County, NJ, Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age 5

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Man accused of stealing loaded gun from ex-girlfriend ordered held

A Camden County man accused of stealing his former girlfriend’s gun and ammunition was ordered held in the Atlantic County jail Friday. Matthew Bay, 34, was moving out of his girlfriend’s Hamilton Township home when he allegedly took the weapon that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, along with another magazine of ball ammunition and more than $500, according to the charges.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

