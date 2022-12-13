Read full article on original website
Driver killed in I-295 crash after trying to pass truck, cops say
A 33-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed after his SUV collided with a truck on southbound Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel early Friday, authorities said. Michael Antell was driving behind the truck in the center lane when he tried to pass the larger vehicle on the left at about 12:43 a.m., State Police said.
Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike
southjerseyobserver.com
Clementon Man Reported Missing After Last Being Seen at Cooper Hospital
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Clementon. Brian Patterson, 40, has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen at Cooper University Hospital. He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on...
Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
Driver, 34, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 34-year-old man was killed after his vehicle swerved off a South Jersey road and hit a tree before dawn Friday, NJ Advance Media reports. The fatal crash occurred near the 100 block of Laux Road in Gloucester County around 3:40 a.m., the outlet says citing Elk Township Police. Jose...
Multiple Gunshot Victims In Atlantic City: As Kids Walked From School
We have just confirmed news of the latest shootings in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Well placed City and Atlantic City Police Department sources have told us the following:. Two people have been shot. Approximately 10 gun shots were fired. It has...
Driver killed in 2-car collision on Gloucester County highway
A motorist was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Gloucester County. A 52-year-old Marlton man was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane in Monroe Township around 5:40 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot, according to Monroe Township Police.
2 men found dead in NJ auto service garage
PAULSBORO – Two men found dead in a garage Tuesday were likely killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. Family members told 6 ABC Action News that Allen Nichols and Lloyd Campbell were in the garage that houses Campbell Towing and Auto Service, a long-time family business, on Monroe Avenue. A customer found them after knocking on the garage's door and got no answer.
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"
EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man
Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
BOGUS BUCKS: East Brunswick Woman Used Counterfeit Cash At CT Walgreens, Police Say
A Central Jersey woman was arrested for using counterfeit cash at a Walgreens store in Connecticut, police said. Khadijah Latifah Tabitha Greene, 29, of East Brunswick, apparently used the money at the New Canaan sore last March, Lt. Marc DeFelice said. Greene was taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 15...
Four more catalytic converter thefts as Monmouth County, NJ officials continue push for change
Ocean Township Police have announced the arrest of four Camden residents who took the drive north and stole several catalytic converters. This is just the latest incident of catalytic converter thefts taking place in New Jersey. In the early morning hours Wednesday in Ocean Township, police officers pulled up to...
Lawrence Township woman charged in crash that killed landscaper
Police have charged a 73-year-old Lawrence Township woman with careless driving in connection to the crash that killed a landscaper on Mercer Road in October, according to the Princeton Police Department. The 70-year-old landscaper was using a wheeled walk-behind leaf blower to clear leaves from Mercer Road when the crash...
Ocean County, NJ, Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age 5
The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
Two Pennsauken, NJ police officers’ final call happening this Friday
As you know, I've spent my broadcast career highlighting the critical importance of standing up for the men and women in Blue. Police officers have much more than a job, more than a career, they truly have a calling. Since so many family members are on the shift with cops...
Man accused of stealing loaded gun from ex-girlfriend ordered held
A Camden County man accused of stealing his former girlfriend’s gun and ammunition was ordered held in the Atlantic County jail Friday. Matthew Bay, 34, was moving out of his girlfriend’s Hamilton Township home when he allegedly took the weapon that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, along with another magazine of ball ammunition and more than $500, according to the charges.
Man who sparked EHT Walmart evacuation with knife will stay in jail
An Ocean County man was on probation and pretrial release when he allegedly brandished a knife at the Egg Harbor Township Walmart. David Brennan, 32, was ordered held in jail during a detention hearing Thursday. The store on the Black Horse Pike was evacuated Saturday afternoon, after Brennan allegedly held...
NJ Pair Stole $164K From 94-Year-Old Connecticut Man's Checking Account: Police
A 94-year-old man from Connecticut lost $164,000 in thefts from his checking account, authorities said. The alleged thieves included a pair from Middlesex County, according to Old Saybrook, CT, police. Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, and Shannon Outlaw II, 27, of North Brunswick, were charged with larceny and forgery, police...
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
1 person dead in tractor-trailer involved crash on the New Jersey Turnpike
