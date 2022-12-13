ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IA

pureoldiesspencer.com

Five Injured in Crash Near Alton

Alton, IA (KICD)– Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Alton on Monday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 10 three miles east of town just before six o’clock that evening where it was learned 25-year-old Crisian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson lost control of eastbound pickup and collided with a westbound SUV driven by 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville.
ALTON, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Second vehicle in deadly Fleur Drive crash identified

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the second vehicle reported to be involved in a street race prior to adeadly crash on Fleur Drive. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle. Investigators are attempting to locate a 2021 BMW X7, Illinois license...
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Florida Truck Driver Taken To Hospital After Semi Rollover On Highway 60 Near Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa — A Kissimmee, Florida man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Friday, December 16, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 64-year-old Manuel Pons of Kissimmee, Florida was driving a 2014 Freightliner semi northbound on Highway 60, roughly three miles north of the Highway 18 exit.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Injured In Sheldon Collision

Sheldon, Iowa– A Henrico, Virginia man and an Ashton woman were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Wednesday evening, December 14, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:00 p.m., 47-year-old Adam Kuyuku of Henrico, Virginia was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on 2nd Avenue (Old Highway 60), near Northwestern Bank. They tell us that 51-year-old Kerri Scholten of Ashton was northbound on 2nd in a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup.
SHELDON, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Accident Leads to Arrest of Hawarden Woman

A Hawarden woman was arrested after authorities investigated an unoccupied car in a ditch six miles southwest of Ireton Thursday morning. While investigating the accident, authorities discovered a container of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sioux County...
HAWARDEN, IA
kiwaradio.com

Can You Help? Burned Pickup Found Near Larchwood; Owner Unknown

Larchwood, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a mystery on its hands. And they could use your help. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says a burned-out pickup was found Thursday morning (December 15th) about halfway between Larchwood and the West Lyon School — in the 1800 mile of 170th Street — but they have no idea who it belonged to.
LARCHWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Carroll County

(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two From Rock Valley Taken To Hospital After Larchwood Area Accident

Larchwood, Iowa — Two people from Rock Valley were taken to a hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:20 a.m., 84-year-old Marjorie Bergsma of Rock Valley was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2014 Chrysler Town & County van and hit a patch of ice.
LARCHWOOD, IA
kicdam.com

Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County

Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowan dies in head-on collision

ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police respond to three-vehicle crash on Fleur Drive

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a crash on the 1700 block of Fleur Drive around 6:01 p.m. Tuesday. Police say first responders arrived at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of...
DES MOINES, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ireton teen hurt in crash by Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—A 16-year-old Ireton resident was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on 390th Street, three miles west of Sioux Center. Mia Kraai was driving west when she lost control of her 1999 Ford F-250 pickup, which entered the southwest ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Couple injured in rollover by Larchwood

LARCHWOOD—A Rock Valley couple received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 9 near Birch Avenue about two miles west of Larchwood. Eighty-four-year-old Marjorie Anne Bergsma of Rock Valley was driving west when her 2014 Chrysler Town & County van hit a...
LARCHWOOD, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup

Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
DES MOINES, IA

