pureoldiesspencer.com
Five Injured in Crash Near Alton
Alton, IA (KICD)– Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Alton on Monday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 10 three miles east of town just before six o’clock that evening where it was learned 25-year-old Crisian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson lost control of eastbound pickup and collided with a westbound SUV driven by 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville.
KCCI.com
Police: Second vehicle in deadly Fleur Drive crash identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the second vehicle reported to be involved in a street race prior to adeadly crash on Fleur Drive. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle. Investigators are attempting to locate a 2021 BMW X7, Illinois license...
kiwaradio.com
Florida Truck Driver Taken To Hospital After Semi Rollover On Highway 60 Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A Kissimmee, Florida man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Friday, December 16, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 64-year-old Manuel Pons of Kissimmee, Florida was driving a 2014 Freightliner semi northbound on Highway 60, roughly three miles north of the Highway 18 exit.
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Sheldon Collision
Sheldon, Iowa– A Henrico, Virginia man and an Ashton woman were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Wednesday evening, December 14, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:00 p.m., 47-year-old Adam Kuyuku of Henrico, Virginia was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on 2nd Avenue (Old Highway 60), near Northwestern Bank. They tell us that 51-year-old Kerri Scholten of Ashton was northbound on 2nd in a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup.
Woman dead following crash north of Carroll
A woman is dead after a crash in Carroll County Thursday morning.
siouxcountyradio.com
Accident Leads to Arrest of Hawarden Woman
A Hawarden woman was arrested after authorities investigated an unoccupied car in a ditch six miles southwest of Ireton Thursday morning. While investigating the accident, authorities discovered a container of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sioux County...
kiwaradio.com
Can You Help? Burned Pickup Found Near Larchwood; Owner Unknown
Larchwood, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a mystery on its hands. And they could use your help. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says a burned-out pickup was found Thursday morning (December 15th) about halfway between Larchwood and the West Lyon School — in the 1800 mile of 170th Street — but they have no idea who it belonged to.
Bagley teen transported to the hospital following a rollover accident
(Guthrie Co) A Bagley teen was taken to the hospital following a rollover accident this morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old male was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado northbound on P-28, just south of 230th, when he lost control of the vehicle. The truck entered the ditch and rolled.
KCCI.com
State patrol: Road conditions a factor in head-on crash that killed Iowa woman
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A deadly accident in Carroll County is being blamed on the weather Thursday morning. An Auburn woman died in the head-on crash on Highway 71, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Twenty-six-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker was driving southbound on Highway 71 while an International Truck...
Fatal accident in Carroll County
(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
kiwaradio.com
Two From Rock Valley Taken To Hospital After Larchwood Area Accident
Larchwood, Iowa — Two people from Rock Valley were taken to a hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:20 a.m., 84-year-old Marjorie Bergsma of Rock Valley was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2014 Chrysler Town & County van and hit a patch of ice.
Sioux City mobile home complete loss after fire, officials say
Fire crews extinguished a fire Friday afternoon at a Sioux City mobile home.
kicdam.com
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
KELOLAND TV
SDHP: 30 citations issued for driving on closed roads, interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable. While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.
KCCI.com
Central Iowan dies in head-on collision
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police respond to three-vehicle crash on Fleur Drive
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a crash on the 1700 block of Fleur Drive around 6:01 p.m. Tuesday. Police say first responders arrived at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of...
nwestiowa.com
Ireton teen hurt in crash by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 16-year-old Ireton resident was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on 390th Street, three miles west of Sioux Center. Mia Kraai was driving west when she lost control of her 1999 Ford F-250 pickup, which entered the southwest ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Couple injured in rollover by Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A Rock Valley couple received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 9 near Birch Avenue about two miles west of Larchwood. Eighty-four-year-old Marjorie Anne Bergsma of Rock Valley was driving west when her 2014 Chrysler Town & County van hit a...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup
Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
