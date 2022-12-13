In a unanimous vote on December 13, the Village Council adopted three ordinances to amend the Village’s Comprehensive Master Plan, land development regulations and future-use zoning map along Pinecrest Parkway – which is known as US 1. The ordinances are based on certain concepts taken from the Pinecrest Parkway (US1) Vision Plan, a forward-looking planning document that is updated every 10 years and envisions what Pinecrest may look like in 10-15-20 years and beyond.

