Rapids boy cagers will be in the mix

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team struggled some last season and second-year head coach Chadwick Persons hopes things will be much better this season.

While the wins were not what Persons hoped for from the Thunderhawks last season, he said it was a wonderful first season all-around.

“It was a fabulous team to work with,” Persons said. “They never gave up. We had some great games that were right there to win and we just couldn’t close out. The way they played was always hard and they showed up to work and really enjoyed each other so it was a great team to work with.

“The wins didn’t come for us, but I thought everything was positive in my first year. We also had unique situations – from December on we either had sickness and injuries and we didn’t play with the same starting lineup or rotations throughout the season even down to the last game.

“I give those guys credit that they never stopped trying and they never stopped preparing.”

The Thunderhawks will be led by what Persons calls “a great core of seniors who are coming back.” They include Ethan Florek, Caleb Rychart, Danny Markovich and Kaydin Metzgar who saw plenty of varsity action last season.

“We have some juniors who saw time last year because of our injuries and sickness and I think they will do very well,” the coach said about juniors Chris Roy, Morgan MacLeod-Carlson, Colton Johnson and Wylee Dauenbaugh.

The Thunderhawks play in Section 7AAA and Persons feels Hermantown enters the season as the favorite.

“Hermantown returns almost everyone that was a state participant last year and they have a couple of kids that are really tough,” Persons said. “As far as we are concerned, I think we are going to be a sneaky-good team that is right there. Maybe people won’t look at us as much because of our record last year but from the experiences that we had and from who we are, I think that we can really do some great things in our section this year.”

When asked what he feels will be the keys to a successful season for Grand Rapids, Persons said, “We have to continue to set the tone defensively. That is always a must for us and I think that is the encouragement part of coaching that we have to really dive into, how to motivate and get kids to buy into that defensive end.

“I think we have some great scorers. We have shooters, we have guys that can get into the lane and drive. We also have to make those shots when given the opportunity and we will try to put them in the best places and best spots to do that.”

Assisting Persons in the coaching department are Zach Holsman, Derek Bauer and Eric Anderson.

“This group is very engaged and I think they are read to get some games under our belts to see who we are,” said Persons. “They come to work ready to go but yet they also have that enjoyment of the game of basketball.”

Following are results of the Thunderhawks’ first two games:

Pequot Lakes 67

Grand Rapids 35

PEQUOT LAKES — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team opened its season on the road with a 67-35 loss to Pequot Lakes.

The Thunderhawks trailed by 20 at the half and were outscored by a dozen in the second half as Pequot Lakes took the win.

Grant Loge led Pequot Lakes in scoring with 24 points. Gavin Kennen scored 14, and Eli Laposky drained three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Chris Roy connected on three 3-pointers and led Grand Rapids with 12 points. Wylee Dauenbaugh scored seven while Colton Johnson and Moran MacLeod-Carlson added five.

With the loss, Grand Rapids is 0-1 for the season while Pequot Lakes is 3-0.

GR 16 19 —35

PL 36 31 —67

Grand Rapids: Ricco Rolle 4, Colton Johnson 5, Morgan MacLeod-Carlson 5, Aidan Tinquist 2, Chris Roy 12, Wylee Dauenbaugh 7.

Pequot Lakes: Eli Laposky 13, Clay Erickson 3, Riggs Magnuson 3, Gavin Kennen 14, Grant Loge 24, Connor Quale 3, River Somerness 2, Leo Bolz-Andolshek 2.

Total Fouls: GR 14; PL 11; Fouled Out: None; 3-pointers: GR, MacLeod-Carlson, Roy 3, Dauenbaugh; PL, Laposky 3, Erickson, Magnuson, Loge 2; Free throws: GR 2-of-6; PL 7-of-12.

Esko 80

Grand Rapids 50

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost its home opener on Dec. 12, by the score of 80-50 to Esko.

Grand Rapids trailed 39-23 at the half and Esko outscored the Thunderhawks by 14 points in the second half to take the victory.

Koi Perich exploded for 30 points to pace Esko in scoring. Sam Haugen, Dalton Spindler and Gunn Berger all had 11 points while Braedyn Malo added nine.

Morgan MacLeod-Carlson topped the Thunderhawks in scoring with 12 points. Chris Roy and Danny Markovich both scored nine points, Aidan Tinquist, eight, and Wylee Dauenbaugh and Kadin Metzgar both added six.

With the loss, the Thunderhawks are 0-2 for the season. They are next in action on the road at Proctor for a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Dec. 16. They remain on the road for a 7 p.m. contest against Duluth East on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

With the win, Esko is 3-0 on the season.

E 39 41—80

GR 23 27—50

Esko: Jacion Owens 4, Carter Zezulka 2, Koi Perich 30, Sam Haugen 11, Zander Gabel 2, Dalton Spindler 11, Gunn Berger 11, Braedyn Malo 9.

Grand Rapids: Kaydin Metzgar 6, Morgan MacLeod-Carlson 12, Aidan Tinquist 8, Chris Roy 9, Danny Markovich 9, Wylee Dauenbaugh 6.

Total Fouls: E 18; GR 17; Fouled Out: None; 3-pointers: E, Haugen, Spindler 3, Berger; GR, MacLeod-Carlson 2, Tinquist, Roy; Free throws: E 17-of-27; GR 8-of-15.