UPDATE: Coroner identifies second Sunday homicide victim
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a second homicide that took place on Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 7:39 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. Birmingham 9-1-1 received a shot spotter […]
Homicide victim found shot inside burning car is city’s 2nd slaying in under 12 hours
A shooting on the city’s west side Sunday night left one person dead, the second homicide in Birmingham in less than 12 hours. The city’s gunfire detection system alerted police to shots fired at 7:39 p.m. in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue. Moments later, said Sgt. Monica Law, community members called 911 to report someone had been shot.
wbrc.com
One man dead following shooting on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 1500 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW. Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:39 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a car engulfed in flames and a person laying...
Birmingham man shot, killed over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, was shot Sunday night while in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. Smith was found around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at […]
Anniston police arrest 19-year-old woman in connection with shooting death
Anniston police have arrested a 19-year-old woman in connection with a shooting death early Sunday morning. Lt. Tim Suits said Jacoby D. White, 24, of Anniston, died Sunday following a shooting. Police were called to a home in the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday following...
Man fatally wounded in Sunday morning shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A man was fatally wounded in a shooting in Birmingham on Sunday, Dec. 18, just before 10 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Birmingham 9-1-1 received a call that an adult male had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. “Upon arrival, West Precinct […]
wbrc.com
16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Jefferson Avenue on report of a person shot, according to BPD. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 16 year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
16-year-old girl injured in southwest Birmingham shooting
Shots rang out in southwest Birmingham Saturday night, leaving a 16-year-old girl injured. West Precinct officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, they found the teen girl...
Man dies after Sunday morning shooting in Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death Sunday morning in Birmingham. Just before 10 a.m., police received a 911 call of a person shot in the 400 block of Fourth Street in Thomas, said Sgt. Monica Law. West Precinct officers arrived at the location and found...
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in connection to road rage incident on Interstate 65
The Vestavia Hills Police Department announced Friday an arrest has been made in connection to Thursday's "road-rage incident" on Interstate 65. The suspect, 29-year-old Terald Jamal Chambers, was taken into custody Thursday near his place of employment in Birmingham, according to police. Chambers is being charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle along with a gun possession charge. The total bond is $105,000.
wbrc.com
Pelham Police Department noticing half of cases involve check fraud
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigator with the Pelham Police Department says around half of their cases involve check fraud. This coming after the department announced Thursday they arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. “Noticeable increase,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Johnson. “On our end, about 50%...
Double homicide at Birmingham gas station sparked by stolen car ruled justified
The double homicide at an east Birmingham gas station just over one week ago has been ruled justified. Timmeric Leshawn Bryant, 22, and Tobias Estrada McKinstry, 38, were shot to death Dec. 8 at the Shell gas station in the 8300 block of First Avenue North. The gunfire erupted just before 8:30 p.m.
34-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Eastaboga man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, NaDaniel Henderson, 34, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 205 mile-marker, approximately two […]
wbrc.com
6 people lose home in Birmingham fire Monday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on 34th Avenue and 16th Street. The fire was put out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say six people lived at the home. No injuries were reported. Get news alerts in the Apple...
Local police warn against road rage after Vestavia Hills shooting on I-65
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting on I-65 that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning is currently under investigation. Vestavia Hills Police say a person was shot while driving near the Montgomery Highway exit around 7 a.m. The victim was taken to UAB hospital. VHPD says it appears to be a “road rage” […]
wvtm13.com
Investigators: Birmingham serial rapist used own child as bait
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Investigators say a Birmingham man who was convicted of raping five women in three years used his own child as bait. Quin'darrius Carter pleaded guilty to five counts of rape in a Jefferson County courtroom. Carter's victims were part of a massive sexual assault kit backlog.
Man charged with reckless murder in fiery Birmingham crash that left 1 dead
A suspect has been charged in a fiery November crash in Birmingham that left a 59-year-old man dead. Carlos Maurice Caldwell, 22, is charged with reckless murder in the death of Paul Everett Jordan. Charging documents against Caldwell state he was speeding and/or street racing when he struck Jordan’s vehicle....
wbrc.com
Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.
Suspect charged with attempted murder in road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills
Formal charges have been filed against a 29-year-old man in Thursday’s road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills. Terald Jamal Chambers, a convicted felon who lists a Shelby County address, was taken into custody near his place of employment in Birmingham, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said Friday.
Information sought in April 2022 Birmingham homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) requests assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Saturday, April 30, 2022, which claimed the life of 30-year-old Jonathan Edmond. According to the BPD, at approximately 11:20 a.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 700 block […]
AL.com
