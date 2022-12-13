ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies second Sunday homicide victim

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a second homicide that took place on Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 7:39 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. Birmingham 9-1-1 received a shot spotter […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One man dead following shooting on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 1500 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW. Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:39 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a car engulfed in flames and a person laying...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man shot, killed over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, was shot Sunday night while in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. Smith was found around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Man fatally wounded in Sunday morning shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A man was fatally wounded in a shooting in Birmingham on Sunday, Dec. 18, just before 10 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Birmingham 9-1-1 received a call that an adult male had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. “Upon arrival, West Precinct […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Jefferson Avenue on report of a person shot, according to BPD. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 16 year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

16-year-old girl injured in southwest Birmingham shooting

Shots rang out in southwest Birmingham Saturday night, leaving a 16-year-old girl injured. West Precinct officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, they found the teen girl...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man dies after Sunday morning shooting in Birmingham

An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death Sunday morning in Birmingham. Just before 10 a.m., police received a 911 call of a person shot in the 400 block of Fourth Street in Thomas, said Sgt. Monica Law. West Precinct officers arrived at the location and found...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in connection to road rage incident on Interstate 65

The Vestavia Hills Police Department announced Friday an arrest has been made in connection to Thursday's "road-rage incident" on Interstate 65. The suspect, 29-year-old Terald Jamal Chambers, was taken into custody Thursday near his place of employment in Birmingham, according to police. Chambers is being charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle along with a gun possession charge. The total bond is $105,000.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Police Department noticing half of cases involve check fraud

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigator with the Pelham Police Department says around half of their cases involve check fraud. This coming after the department announced Thursday they arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. “Noticeable increase,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Johnson. “On our end, about 50%...
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

34-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Eastaboga man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, NaDaniel Henderson, 34, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 205 mile-marker, approximately two […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

6 people lose home in Birmingham fire Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on 34th Avenue and 16th Street. The fire was put out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say six people lived at the home. No injuries were reported. Get news alerts in the Apple...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Investigators: Birmingham serial rapist used own child as bait

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Investigators say a Birmingham man who was convicted of raping five women in three years used his own child as bait. Quin'darrius Carter pleaded guilty to five counts of rape in a Jefferson County courtroom. Carter's victims were part of a massive sexual assault kit backlog.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
