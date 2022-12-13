ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU is first to offer 2025 athlete Gregory Peacock

On Wednesday, Florida State became the first school to offer Brunswick (Ga.) Glynn Academy sophomore athlete Gregory Peacock. The offer was extended by area recruiter John Papuchis, who has worked through that area in recent days. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect plays both running back and defensive back. He is not...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU to break ground on football-only facility on Saturday

It’s been a long time coming. December 17 will mark a special day for Florida State and send the historic program into the future of college athletics after a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Football-Only Facility this upcoming Saturday. After a successful booster campaign last year and many charitable...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Valdosta, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Cairo High School basketball team will have a game with Valdosta High School on December 15, 2022, 13:30:00.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

85 South returns to Tucker Center

TALLAHASSEE – The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center announces the return of 85 South with a new national tour. 85 South has announced new tour dates on their national tour running through December of 2023 that includes a stop at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on September 10th, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 16th at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Commencement Speaker John Morgan Inspires Graduates With Humor and Wisdom

Florida A&M University Commencement Speaker Attorney John Morgan exhorted fall 2022 graduates with a mixture of humor and wisdom. Addressing approximately 600 graduates from the University’s dozen colleges and schools in the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center on Friday evening, the founder of Morgan & Morgan shared time-honored aphorisms he hoped graduates would use as they made their way in the world.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Veterans Day parade future in question

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The president of Vet Events Tallahassee met with a city leader this week voicing concern over a bill he received for putting on the Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11. Joe West said he received a bill of around $23,000 for city services related to the event,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU and Blackstone Kickoff LaunchPad Initiative to Drive Student, Faculty and Community Innovation and Entrepreneurship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M University School of Business and Industry’s (SBI) Interdisciplinary Center for Creativity and Innovation (ICCI) has partnered with the Blackstone Charitable Foundation to create and enhance the entrepreneurial mindset at FAMU and in the surrounding Southside community. LaunchPad is a grant-funded program awarded...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

New details emerge in deadly gang shooting on FAMU’s campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details have emerged as to what led up to a deadly shooting on the campus of Florida A&M recently. According to recently unsealed court documents for alleged gunman Chedderick Thomas, his alleged co-conspirator told police that the shooting stemmed from a “feud between northside groups and southside groups,” and was in retaliation for comments made on social media about a deceased person. The pair allegedly drove to the outdoor basketball courts to carry out the shooting on November 27.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 in Quincy on Friday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Armstead Road. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.
QUINCY, FL
flcourier.com

FAMU president gets raise, bonus contract extension

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees (BOT) has voted to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus, and to extend his contract for another year. Under the State University System regulations, the BOT can only extend the president’s contract for 12 months....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
