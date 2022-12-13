Read full article on original website
Two Seminoles accept invitations to the 2023 Hula Bowl
The exhibition is scheduled to be held in Orlando for the second straight year.
Column: FSU's transfer portal approach this offseason is sharp, precise, and proving to be quick
TALLAHASSEE -- On Thursday, Florida State landed the services of transfer tight end Kyle Morlock. The 6-foot-7, 245-pound tight end chose the Seminoles over the heavy pursuit of Auburn, Tennessee, and numerous others. FSU head coach Mike Norvell, tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, and the remainder of the FSU staff...
Two Leon County football players celebrate commitments to Power 5 programs
Two Leon County football players celebrated their commitments to Power 5 programs on Thursday.
FSU is first to offer 2025 athlete Gregory Peacock
On Wednesday, Florida State became the first school to offer Brunswick (Ga.) Glynn Academy sophomore athlete Gregory Peacock. The offer was extended by area recruiter John Papuchis, who has worked through that area in recent days. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect plays both running back and defensive back. He is not...
Former Florida State football player gives back with "Magical Christmas"
Former Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson may be playing in the NFL, but he hasn't forgotten what Tallahassee meant to him.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU to break ground on football-only facility on Saturday
It’s been a long time coming. December 17 will mark a special day for Florida State and send the historic program into the future of college athletics after a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Football-Only Facility this upcoming Saturday. After a successful booster campaign last year and many charitable...
Valdosta, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wfxl.com
Former Darton soccer coach dies after medical issue, low-speed accident
A former college soccer coach died Monday night in Thomasville. According to the Thomas County Coroner's Office, 59-year-old Ken Veilands died due to a cardiac issue, just before crashing into a home at a low speed. The accident was not the cause of death. Albany State University posted to their...
valdostatoday.com
85 South returns to Tucker Center
TALLAHASSEE – The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center announces the return of 85 South with a new national tour. 85 South has announced new tour dates on their national tour running through December of 2023 that includes a stop at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on September 10th, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 16th at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $60 Million in Donations for the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $60 million in donations to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It has been heartwarming to witness individuals and organizations come together from all over the country to generously...
famunews.com
FAMU Commencement Speaker John Morgan Inspires Graduates With Humor and Wisdom
Florida A&M University Commencement Speaker Attorney John Morgan exhorted fall 2022 graduates with a mixture of humor and wisdom. Addressing approximately 600 graduates from the University’s dozen colleges and schools in the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center on Friday evening, the founder of Morgan & Morgan shared time-honored aphorisms he hoped graduates would use as they made their way in the world.
WCTV
Tallahassee Veterans Day parade future in question
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The president of Vet Events Tallahassee met with a city leader this week voicing concern over a bill he received for putting on the Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11. Joe West said he received a bill of around $23,000 for city services related to the event,...
famunews.com
FAMU and Blackstone Kickoff LaunchPad Initiative to Drive Student, Faculty and Community Innovation and Entrepreneurship
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M University School of Business and Industry’s (SBI) Interdisciplinary Center for Creativity and Innovation (ICCI) has partnered with the Blackstone Charitable Foundation to create and enhance the entrepreneurial mindset at FAMU and in the surrounding Southside community. LaunchPad is a grant-funded program awarded...
WCTV
New details emerge in deadly gang shooting on FAMU’s campus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details have emerged as to what led up to a deadly shooting on the campus of Florida A&M recently. According to recently unsealed court documents for alleged gunman Chedderick Thomas, his alleged co-conspirator told police that the shooting stemmed from a “feud between northside groups and southside groups,” and was in retaliation for comments made on social media about a deceased person. The pair allegedly drove to the outdoor basketball courts to carry out the shooting on November 27.
WCTV
Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 in Quincy on Friday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Armstead Road. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.
flcourier.com
FAMU president gets raise, bonus contract extension
The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees (BOT) has voted to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus, and to extend his contract for another year. Under the State University System regulations, the BOT can only extend the president’s contract for 12 months....
New residential, retail, luxury auto businesses coming to Tallahassee
Tallahassee is becoming a hub of commercial activity from retail to manufacturing and healthcare.
WALB 10
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this year and prompting a six-day manhunt was sentenced Friday. Tyler Henderson stood in a Thomas County courtroom Friday afternoon as the judge announced he’ll spend the next 50 years in prison and another 35 on probation.
Start date set for Charlie Adelson trial in death of Dan Markel
A trial date has been set for a man accused to be part of a murder-for-hire plot against his former brother-in-law.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Tallahassee
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Tallahassee, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
247Sports
