'High Upside': Miami DE Commitment Collins Acheampong

One of the nation’s most unique football recruits would be Miami Commitment Collins Acheampong.

Grading high school football recruits can be difficult. The level of competition, field conditions, amount of lighting on the field (sadly, this is often a problem), and access to the actual field itself are known to be hindrances for scouts.

All those combined do not create the lack of available film for Miami Hurricanes defensive end recruit Collins Acheampong .

There’s all but nothing, literally, of him playing high school football in pads. There’s a good reason.

Sometimes it may not work out during a player’s senior season. There’s still plenty to go on for Acheampong, however.

Having seen him at an Under Armour workout, plus seeing him play basketball, there are a few obvious items to discuss about his skills.

When a person walks up to this young man, it’s like, wow!

He has some of the longest arms one will find, even for a defensive end heading to a major Power 5 program like Miami. Shaking Acheampong’s hand is an experience. Just imagining this young man’s frame filling out over the next several years brings about many positive thoughts.

The humble teenager, that’s originally from Ghana, is actually more well known from videos playing hoops. Here’s how it goes: Acheampong gets the basketball, then dunks the basketball.

The different ways that lead Acheampong to throwing one down is the key, however.

His first-step explosion is fantastic. Acheampong is also a powerful two-foot dunker, showing further natural ability. Regardless of where he receives a pass on a basketball court, he can quickly elevate and get over the top of other big players for a jam.

If there’s a sport that helps shape a football prospect’s long-term potential, hoops would be the sport. There’s no hiding on a basketball court. All eyes see a player’s footwork, quickness, ability to change direction, bend, and just flat out being an athlete.

Well, Acheampong moves like a player that is around 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3, and maybe 210 or 220 pounds. Here is the deal though, he’s about 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds. The Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic prospect has basketball skills that translate to the gridiron. Those are some of the reasons Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff want this young man coming off the edge.

Here are a couple of thoughts about his frame and athletic prowess.

One, it’s just the length. Acheampong will be able to keep big offensive tackles away from his torso. Whether it’s a long-arm stab move or just locking out with two two arms, he can do it.

Second, he can really bend. That’s advantageous for any edge defender, especially one that’s 6-foot-7. Gaining leverage for a player his height is difficult, but he’s one of the few with the ability to do it consistently.

Third, first-step quickness can translate to any sport. Acheampong will be able to run by offensive tackles that are not big-time athletes. There’s one other attribute that is a bit surprising because of how laid back he is in a normal setting.

He’s really competitive. That’s not something that’s physical, mind you, but this laid back young man really competes. Considering his physical gifts, that’s a great sign as he physically matures. The harder he plays, the more opposing players will lose reps against Acheampong.

So, while it would be great to watch Acheampong’s senior film, for now Miami fans all just need to know that Acheampong is a tremendous athlete with all the physical gifts to be a special player for The U.

All Hurricanes will have more about this young man on National Signing Day, which will be Dec. 21.

