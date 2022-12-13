Read full article on original website
Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement
Virginia utility regulators have accepted a settlement over ratepayer protections tied to Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. The State Corporation Commission Thursday wrote in its approval that all parties had agreed the settlement “adequately protects the interests of consumers” or expressed no opposition to it. The settlement was proposed by Dominion, the attorney […] The post Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin wants to cut taxes, ramp up spending on site development and train workers better
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather email now, too. Now would be a good time to invest in bulldozers. That’s my quick takeaway from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed amendments to the two-year state budget that he...
supertalk929.com
Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
Youngkin unveils new tax relief proposal in budget plan
Governor Glenn Youngkin released his proposal for more tax cuts on Thursday.It's just one component of the budget plan he unveiled in a speech to members of the General Assembly, which also proposes new investments in education, behavioral health, public safety, economic development and environmental initiatives.
wmra.org
Opioid settlement money making its way to Virginia localities
A state agency has released new guidance on how much money Virginia localities can expect to receive from national opioid epidemic lawsuits. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The settlements resulting from national litigation against prescription opioid manufacturers, distributors, and marketers are beginning to reach localities in Virginia. The Opioid Abatement Authority is a state agency that was created in 2021 to distribute and track these funds. Earlier this month, it released a spreadsheet showing approximately how much each city and county can expect to get from settlements that have been reached with four companies thus far.
royalexaminer.com
State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register
Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Gov. Youngkin calls for tax relief and new spending as he outlines budget priorities
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is telling state lawmakers to “buckle up” for a busy session of the General Assembly. Thursday morning in Richmond, he outlined budget priorities that include more tax relief and substantial new spending. “Let’s get started simply by saying ‘buckle up,’...
theriver953.com
Governor Youngkin Announces Budget to Accelerate Results for Virginians
Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the Joint Meeting of the Senate Finance, House Appropriations, and House Finance Committee and announced his amendments to the Biennial Budget. “Together we can accelerate results for Virginians and my administration is committed to going faster and getting the job done, so buckle up because we’ve...
cbs19news
Youngkin proposes another $1B in business, income tax cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Virginia is in a financial position to both cut taxes by another $1 billion and increase government spending, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Thursday as he unveiled his proposed amendments to the two-year state budget. The Republican governor is calling on lawmakers to cut the corporate tax...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
SWVA Biochar to invest $2.6 million, create 15 jobs in Floyd County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
cbs19news
30 Day Fund gives back to small businesses across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia 30 Day Fund is a nonprofit focused on giving back to small businesses. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charlottesville-based nonprofit has raised millions of dollars to give back to small businesses, and now, its holiday push is underway. Starting Wednesday,...
Youngkin addresses 2024 rumblings as some in GOP seek Trump alternatives
Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin reacted to questions about his potential to join the 2024 presidential field after winning the governorship last year.
findplace.xyz
Special election timing could impact ‘blue wall’ blocking Youngkin priorities
Two special elections currently underway in Virginia could shift the balance of power in the General Assembly. The results could lower or build up the main barrier blocking GOP priorities, including abortion restrictions.
Illegal fish stocking at Virginia reservoir raises concerns about impact on native species
CHURCH ROAD, Va. (WFXR) — There is an invader in an impoundment on the Appomattox River; an invader that could threaten the genetic integrity of the Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay striped bass. That invader is the hybrid striped bass, a cross between a white bass and a striped bass. That hybrid species has been found in […]
princessanneindy.com
2023 Virginia Elections: Questions for candidates in Virginia Senate District 7 [Special Election]
Ed. — The Independent News submitted questions to candidates in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, special election in Virginia State Senate District 7. Responses appear below. Both campaigns responded on a very short timeline, given the rapid nature of this special election to fill the remaining term of state Sen. Jen Kiggans, who will serve in Congress.
Virginia foragers search for wild foods
WARRENTON (VR) — The wild American ginseng season ends Dec. 31, and Virginians foraging the root will need to finish gathering by then. The ginseng harvest runs Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, and the root is a sought-after plant product in Southwest Virginia for its medicinal properties and herbal applications. While ginseng foraging is primarily a commercial activity, foraging in general has become more popular in recent years. Many seek wild edible and medicinal plants to learn about self-reliance and wilderness survival, and to expand their food sources. Tim MacWelch is one such person. Growing up, foraging for berries, nuts, roots and wild...
Franklin News Post
Appalachian Power customers oppose utility's latest rate increase
Appalachian Power Co. is facing ratepayer resistance to its request for an 87% increase in what customers pay for the cost of burning coal and natural gas to produce electricity. About 135 written comments opposing the increase have been submitted to the State Corporation Commission. After presiding over several hours...
Disability Rights Lawsuit Settlement Carves Out Narrow Exception To Virginia School Masking Rules
The settlement only applies to schools where the plaintiff students attend school. A challenge brought by a group of families of students with disabilities to Virginia’s law preventing schools from instituting mask requirements has been settled. The settlement, between the commonwealth and a group of civil rights advocacy organizations...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Corporation Commission hears public comments on Appalachian Power’s fuel rate increase
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) heard from customers and Appalachian Power Company employees Wednesday about a recent fuel rate increase. Customers voiced their concerns about paying higher electric bills every month. AEP customers are paying about $20 more per month for their electricity. The SCC...
