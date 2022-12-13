ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Caesars promo code: sign up for top NFL Week 15 offers, Ohio pre-reg

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New customers can score huge four-digit insurance through our Caesars promo code CLEFULL here, while prospective Caesars Ohio bettors can set...
Cleveland.com

Bet365 Ohio promo code: Limited-time $100 pre-launch bonus available

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As bettors prepare for the launch of Ohio online sports betting, bet365 Ohio is offering players a limited-time pre-registration bonus. New...
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: get $100 bonus with deposit-free sign up

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With Ohio inching closer every day to online sports betting, our FanDuel Ohio promo code offer (here) delivers a guaranteed $100...
Cleveland.com

Joe Mixon will keep Bengals’ ground game on track against Buccaneers: Michael Niziolek

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Mixon sure seemed fresh in a 23-10 win over the Browns after missing two weeks with a concussion. The Bengals running back had 106 total yards (96 rushing) and averaged 6.9 yards per carry. That was just shy of the season-high 7.0 yards per carry he ran for against the Panthers, but he did have an explosive 40-yard run to set up a field goal in the second half that was his longest of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Something different for Deshaun Watson? What’s up with Browns secondary? – Terry Pluto Pregame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face Baltimore on Saturday. The Ravens are 9-4. The Browns are 5-8. 1. At his Thursday press conference, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was asked about facing a no-huddle offense: “We prepare for no huddle all the time. It’s tough to defend it. It’s a challenging thing, and all of a sudden the tempo changes, the plays change and they find something. Any offense is always looking for something to spark them, and sometimes it can be a change of tempo.”
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Hornets vs. Hawks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

This Friday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.07 points per matchup. The Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cleveland.com

Bengals vs. Buccaneers prediction: Picks for Sunday’s tropical battle

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Burrow vs. Brady is one of many headlines for this weekend’s matchup at Tampa Bay. The Cincinnati Bengals will look to take their five-game win streak and stay afoot with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North. This could be a trap game though. Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also trying to stay afloat in the NFC South sitting at 6-7.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bet on Joe Burrow to stay hot, and play smart, Sunday in Tampa Bay

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hasn’t been shy about the heater he’s been on lately. In the 12 games since the team’s season-opening disaster against the Steelers, Burrow has thrown for 25 touchdowns, just five interceptions and 278.9 yards per game with a 68.8% completion rate. He’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the sport this season, and the numbers back that up.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Deshaun Watson or Baker Mayfield: Who is ranked higher in NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 14?

For an eight-day stretch, Browns fans have had quite an interesting whirlwind at the quarterback position. They have seen Deshaun Watson make his debut and struggle mightily in said debut in Houston back in Week 13. A week later, Watson looked much better in a 23-10 loss to Cincinnati but is still not at the level he was at when he played for the Texans back in 2020.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

