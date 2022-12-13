Read full article on original website
Why the Browns could not get Nick Chubb going against the Bengals: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the first meeting against the Bengals, the Browns controlled the line of scrimmage and cruised to a dominant 32-13 victory. Nick Chubb finished with 101 yards on 23 carries and the Browns finished with 172 total yards on the ground. Sunday was a different story,...
Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow tops the list of sports hero baby names among Ohio parents
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Ohio parents say that Joe Burrow tops the list of sports stars they want to name their children after, according to a recent poll. The study was conducted by, BounsFinder, an online casino review portal. BonusFinder gathered votes from over 1,000 Ohio residents, who shared their thoughts on...
Joe Mixon will keep Bengals’ ground game on track against Buccaneers: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Mixon sure seemed fresh in a 23-10 win over the Browns after missing two weeks with a concussion. The Bengals running back had 106 total yards (96 rushing) and averaged 6.9 yards per carry. That was just shy of the season-high 7.0 yards per carry he ran for against the Panthers, but he did have an explosive 40-yard run to set up a field goal in the second half that was his longest of the season.
Something different for Deshaun Watson? What’s up with Browns secondary? – Terry Pluto Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face Baltimore on Saturday. The Ravens are 9-4. The Browns are 5-8. 1. At his Thursday press conference, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was asked about facing a no-huddle offense: “We prepare for no huddle all the time. It’s tough to defend it. It’s a challenging thing, and all of a sudden the tempo changes, the plays change and they find something. Any offense is always looking for something to spark them, and sometimes it can be a change of tempo.”
Running, running and more running: Things to watch in Browns vs. Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some teams just aren’t in to running the ball. Hey, it’s tough if it’s not in your DNA. Calling run plays is boring. Throwing the ball is fun. The Ravens are one of those teams who couldn’t care less, especially with Lamar Jackson out.
CBS Sports
Hornets vs. Hawks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
This Friday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.07 points per matchup. The Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Bengals vs. Buccaneers prediction: Picks for Sunday’s tropical battle
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Burrow vs. Brady is one of many headlines for this weekend’s matchup at Tampa Bay. The Cincinnati Bengals will look to take their five-game win streak and stay afoot with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North. This could be a trap game though. Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also trying to stay afloat in the NFC South sitting at 6-7.
Watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett and other Browns talk about their rematch with the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Greg Newsome II and other Browns break down their matchup Saturday with the Ravens. The 5-8 Browns are pretty much in the spoiler role now, with a chance to beat the 9-4 Ravens and knock them out of first place in the AFC North.
Bet on Joe Burrow to stay hot, and play smart, Sunday in Tampa Bay
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hasn’t been shy about the heater he’s been on lately. In the 12 games since the team’s season-opening disaster against the Steelers, Burrow has thrown for 25 touchdowns, just five interceptions and 278.9 yards per game with a 68.8% completion rate. He’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the sport this season, and the numbers back that up.
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson, CB Mike Hilton out for Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed that both defensive end Trey Hendrickson (wrist) and cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) will not be in the lineup on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Neither practiced during the week, making their statuses all but certain once Friday practice commenced. Hendrickson suffered what...
Zach Wilson to the rescue, more QB injuries, roughing the passer under review: NFL Week 15 Headlines
The Jets will turn to quarterback Zach Wilson on Sunday when they face the Detroit Lions. While New York has lost two straight and three of their last four games, the move isn’t performance based. Mike White, the quarterback who replaced Wilson as the team’s starter, was ruled out...
Deshaun Watson or Baker Mayfield: Who is ranked higher in NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 14?
For an eight-day stretch, Browns fans have had quite an interesting whirlwind at the quarterback position. They have seen Deshaun Watson make his debut and struggle mightily in said debut in Houston back in Week 13. A week later, Watson looked much better in a 23-10 loss to Cincinnati but is still not at the level he was at when he played for the Texans back in 2020.
