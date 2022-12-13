UT Tyler Social Work Club, Alzheimer's Alliance partner to recognize dementia patients
The UT Tyler Social Work Club partnered with the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County to recognize people with dementia for the last day of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, which is observed every November.
Students, faculty, and staff on campus were invited to attach a name on a purple pinwheel of a loved one who has or had a type of dementia. The pinwheels stayed on the UT campus for two weeks to recognize loved ones.
