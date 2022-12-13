Read full article on original website
Busted in Teller County December 14, 2022 Edition
James Patrick Gray, date of birth July 26, 1962 of Woodland Park, Colorado was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, failure to provide evidence of insurance, defective stop lights and possession of an open alcohol container.
TMJ Preview of Woodland Park’s Winter Sports Season
B-Ball, Wrestling and Hockey Teams Ready For Winning Action. On the eve of the official start of winter, the high school sports season for a number of popular local sports has officially kicked off. The Woodland Park High School athletes have started playing winter games, most of which are non-league...
City of Cripple Creek Betting on Infrastructure Jackpot
Enterprise Fund Emerges as Big Winner in 2023 Budget. The city of Cripple Creek has wagered its first major bet in the competitive gamble for big infrastructure dollars from the state and Uncle Sam. If successful, the city hopes to hit a royal flush for $10 million-plus, monies that will...
