North Lyon County board considers thumbprint scanners
The North Lyon County school district may follow the lead of Southern Lyon County and add a new biometric safety feature. SafeDefend was examined during Wednesday night’s school board meeting, but no action was taken. Superintendent Robert Blair described it as a thumbprint system that automatically contacts 911 in emergency or lockdown situations.
Drivers urged to avoid East Logan between Warren and Weaver as house move begins
Drivers in southeast Emporia are asked to avoid the area of Logan Avenue between Warren Way and Weaver Street until further notice. The Smoots house is being moved from that area — eventually — to Road 90 east of Kansas Highway 99. However, Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says the semi trailer and the house got stuck near East Logan, which has tied up traffic just east of the Simmons Pet Food facility.
County approves new ambulance, considers road grader replacements
The Chase County Commission approved the purchase of a new ambulance at its meeting Monday morning. EMS Chief Scott Harris presented commissioners with a final quote on the new ambulance for $256,264.77. Harris estimates the ambulance will take anywhere from 18 to 24 months to be delivered.
Temporary road closure is announced in Geary County
Geary County Emergency Management is passing along information on construction on Lower McDowell Road east of Hwy 177 (Ramsour Road) was scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon and last approximately three days. Motorists should find an alternate route during this time.
Rural Street traffic lights to receive upgrade after Christmas
Local drivers wondering how long the traffic lights at Rural Street and Sixth Avenue will be flashing just need to wait a little longer. According to city communications manager Christine Johnson, the “long-awaited upgrade” to the Rural Street traffic light will begin Tuesday, Dec. 27. “New wiring will...
City of Emporia considering moving new skate park from Santa Fe to Whittier as project enters ‘input gathering’ phase through January
Plans have shifted somewhat over the past year, however, the City of Emporia is still moving forward with the construction of a new skate park. Original plans were to construct the half-million dollar skate park at Santa Fe Park, however, City Manager Trey Cocking says lease negotiations with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad gave city leaders pause in that endeavor. During discussions with BNSF, it was requested that all lease agreements be adjusted to one-year annual agreements, a departure from the current 99-year agreement in place.
EMPORIA FATAL HIT-AND-RUN: Emporia Police seeking information on possible witnesses to Thursday’s fatal hit and run in downtown Emporia
In addition to searching for the suspect believed to be involved in Thursday night’s fatal hit and run in downtown Emporia, Emporia Police are now seeking information on potential witnesses to the incident. According to Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes, Emporia Police, as part of their investigation, have come...
Fiber internet coming to eastern Lyon County
Hartford and Neosho Rapids can expect better internet service next year, thanks to a state grant announced Thursday. Governor Laura Kelly said KwiKom will receive more than $1.8 million to connect 1,333 customers in eastern Lyon, Osage and Franklin Counties.
Kansas school district is first in the state to use electric buses
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local district is the first in the state to put electric school buses on the road. The Wabaunsee School district previously announced it would be the first in Kansas to start driving kids to school on these buses. “We feel fortunate that we got chosen for this grant that allows […]
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
Man flees crashed car after 3-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man remained at large Friday afternoon after he fled from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in west-central Topeka, police said. At least one person was reported injured in the collision, which was reported around 1:25 p.m. Friday at S.W. 8th and Jewell avenues. Police...
Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
Buckle Up, Drive Sober: LYSO announces Thanksgiving driving citation numbers as residents prepare for holiday travel
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has wrapped up another successful traffic enforcement campaign following the Thanksgiving holiday. According to a written release, during the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office conducted seatbelt and drivers under the influence overtime patrols to aggressively target unrestrained and intoxicated drivers while upholding all Kansas traffic laws.
Shawnee Co. makes changes to keep recycling program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is keeping its curbside recycling program, but at a cost. At their meeting Thursday, commissioners approved a three-month extension with Waste Management to provide the service. Solid Waste Manger Bill Sutton says the goal is to negotiate a longer-term contract later. Commissioners also approved...
Residents urged to vaccinate, use masks, wash hands frequently and improve ventilation as illness numbers increase
So far, just one area school district has announced an early end to its fall semester due to illness — but an increasing number of students and staff areawide are getting sick and having to stay home. Originally, USD 420 Osage City was planning to end the semester after...
'We are moving forward': Chamber committed to Kretsinger addition
Nearly a year after the Emporia City Commission established a Rural Housing Incentive District and approved a preliminary plat for a proprosed housing addition in south Emporia, developers say the project is still on track to move ahead. “We are moving forward,” said Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce president and...
Kansas school district closes for remainder of semester due to illness
USD 420 in Osage City, Kansas, announced Tuesday that it is closing for the remainder of the semester starting Wednesday because of illness.
Man taken to hospital after car hits light pole in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday morning in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. near S.W. 10th Avenue and Steeple Chase. Police at the scene said a gold Chrysler PT Cruiser was headed...
Crews respond to report of structure fire early Wednesday
Boys and Girls Club of Topeka host a benefit featuring Chely Wright at the Jayhawk Theatre. From three candidates, one young person will be chosen as "youth of the year" f and they will continue to compete at the state level. Authorities identify suspect in assault at Wanamaker businesses. Updated:...
