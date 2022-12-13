ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Scam targeting people on Medicare making rounds in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A scam targeting people on Medicare is making the rounds again, Cascade County Aging Services is warning. The caller identifies themselves as Medicare, and after confirming your card’s number, they say they will send you a new plastic card. Aging services says you will not...
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Montana trooper honored

MISSOULA, Mont. - Retired Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer was presented with his service pistol last weekend.
MONTANA STATE
FWP extends comment period on draft grizzly plan and EIS

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is extending the public comment deadline on the draft grizzly bear management plan and associated draft environmental impact statement to Feb. 4. The purpose of the draft plan and draft EIS is to guide the long-term management and conservation of grizzly bears across the state.
MONTANA STATE
Showdown Mountain closing for two days due to extreme cold

MONTANA - Showdown Montana says they are closing their mountain on Wednesday, December 21, and Thursday, December 22nd due to the extreme cold that's forecasted for the area. The ski mountain says they will reopen on Friday, December 23rd, and will be open every day through Monday, January 2nd, with the exception of Sunday, December 25th.
MONTANA STATE

