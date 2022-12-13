Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Scam targeting people on Medicare making rounds in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A scam targeting people on Medicare is making the rounds again, Cascade County Aging Services is warning. The caller identifies themselves as Medicare, and after confirming your card’s number, they say they will send you a new plastic card. Aging services says you will not...
Montana trooper honored
MISSOULA, Mont. - Retired Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer was presented with his service pistol last weekend.
Gov proposes upping Medicaid reimbursement, but not as much as study recommends
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). After a study of nursing home rates, the Gianforte Administration has proposed to bump up the per diem for the stressed facilities, but only for a fraction of the recommended increased rates. Nursing...
FWP extends comment period on draft grizzly plan and EIS
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is extending the public comment deadline on the draft grizzly bear management plan and associated draft environmental impact statement to Feb. 4. The purpose of the draft plan and draft EIS is to guide the long-term management and conservation of grizzly bears across the state.
Showdown Mountain closing for two days due to extreme cold
MONTANA - Showdown Montana says they are closing their mountain on Wednesday, December 21, and Thursday, December 22nd due to the extreme cold that's forecasted for the area. The ski mountain says they will reopen on Friday, December 23rd, and will be open every day through Monday, January 2nd, with the exception of Sunday, December 25th.
