The original location of the barbecue spot Pig Beach, known for its group-friendly outdoor setup, is shutting down. The team announced the closure on Instagram yesterday, stating that the final day of service at 480 Union Street is December 30. The Gowanus location, which first opened in 2015, is survived by a Pig Beach in Queens, as well as one in Palm Beach; a Pig Beach in Louisville is already underway. Meanwhile, the team stated in the post that they will search for a new location in Brooklyn. “If you’re a fan of Carolina pulled pork, this is one of the few places in town that does it well,” Eater critic Robert Sietsema wrote during its second summer in operation, also remarking on its rare, sprawling outdoor seating.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO