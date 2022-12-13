ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

Sutton’s 17 Best Dishes of 2022

Earlier this week, I recounted my choices for the year’s best restaurants. Today, here are my selections for New York’s best dishes of 2022, some of which come from venues I didn’t get around to reviewing. Dishes of the Year. Fish tacos at Ensenada. As $400 omakase...
Eater

The Original Pig Beach Restaurant Is Cooked

The original location of the barbecue spot Pig Beach, known for its group-friendly outdoor setup, is shutting down. The team announced the closure on Instagram yesterday, stating that the final day of service at 480 Union Street is December 30. The Gowanus location, which first opened in 2015, is survived by a Pig Beach in Queens, as well as one in Palm Beach; a Pig Beach in Louisville is already underway. Meanwhile, the team stated in the post that they will search for a new location in Brooklyn. “If you’re a fan of Carolina pulled pork, this is one of the few places in town that does it well,” Eater critic Robert Sietsema wrote during its second summer in operation, also remarking on its rare, sprawling outdoor seating.
Eater

Astoria Restaurants Are the Epicenter of the World Cup in NYC

Restaurants have always been beacons for immigrant communities, so every four years, the World Cup electrifies a new round of international enclaves in New York City. Last week, the tournament locked in the final four contenders: Morocco, Croatia, Argentina, and France. In Astoria, where 37 percent of its residents are immigrants, the Moroccan and Croatian communities found solace in the hopes and losses of their soccer teams this week.
