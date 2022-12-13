ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kbsi23.com

3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Three people were arrested and face charges after a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau on Thursday. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1101 William Street at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

2 men face charges after Scott City police find drugs in home

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two men face drug charges after the Scott City Police Department served a search warrant at a home. Officers from the Scott City Police Department obtained and served a search warrant at 2507 James Street in Scott City on Dec. 15 at 7:26 p.m. The warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation for illegal narcotics.
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
SCOTT CITY, MO
kbsi23.com

K-9 Rex in Scott County reunited with Hunter Juden

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI)- Tuesday morning the Scott County Sheriff’s office released a statement that said in part, that it is in the best interest of Scott County not to retire K-9 officer Rex at this time. Hours later, Scott County residents gathered to rally behind Rex. Rex is...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Marion police to use Pawcifer Gary for mental health emergencies

A change of ownership of a long time local pizza restaurant in Carbondale. Quatro's Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the reins to a current employee. Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Poplar Bluff woman is behind bars as police investigate...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Fentanyl and the deadly effects it causes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with severe pain. But when misused or abused, even a microscopic dose can lead to death. The Cape Girardeau Police Department wants to make sure the public knows just how dangerous this drug can...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Former handler reunited with Scott County K-9 Officer

Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar

Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners

Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of burning down their worship center admits to committing the crime. Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Stoddard County man faces four life sentences after...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO

