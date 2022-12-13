Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of fake money passed at businesses
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning of fake money being passed at local businesses. The bills look real, except they have “For Motion Picture Purposes” and “Copy” printed on the front of the bills. Any businesses that receive...
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Three people were arrested and face charges after a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau on Thursday. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1101 William Street at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer...
kbsi23.com
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’
(KBSI) – As you attend holiday parties remember the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving. From Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, law enforcement across Illinois will step up enforcement efforts with a high...
KFVS12
Jackson Co., Ill. Sheriff’s Dept. and Jail included in boil water order
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and county jail is included in a boil water order. According to a release from the Murphysboro Police Department, the water department issued a boil water order until Saturday, December 17 at 8 a.m. The order affects all customers...
kbsi23.com
Jackson Police and Fire departments offer toy drive for Jackson R2 School District
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson police and fire departments are doing a toy drive for Jackson R-2 School District families in need. Hundreds of toys, games, and even personal hygiene items have been collected for families who may need them. “We always want to help out as many...
kbsi23.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help locating 4 people
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man. Robert L. Gifford is last known to be living within Franklin County in the Sesser area. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to provide that via...
KFVS12
Iron County man accused of setting fires at national park, pointing crossbow at forest service officer indicted
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 36-year-old Iron County man is facing federal charges in connection with a fire and assault investigation in the Mark Twain National Forest. Lucas G. Henson was indicted on Tuesday, December 6 on assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm charges.
kbsi23.com
2 men face charges after Scott City police find drugs in home
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two men face drug charges after the Scott City Police Department served a search warrant at a home. Officers from the Scott City Police Department obtained and served a search warrant at 2507 James Street in Scott City on Dec. 15 at 7:26 p.m. The warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation for illegal narcotics.
KFVS12
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man wanted in Williamson County death investigation arrested
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man who is a subject of interest in a death investigation was arrested on Dec. 13. Thurman L. Wade was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to the case for aggravated battery/great bodily harm after a search by investigators and other law enforcement partners.
kbsi23.com
K-9 Rex in Scott County reunited with Hunter Juden
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI)- Tuesday morning the Scott County Sheriff’s office released a statement that said in part, that it is in the best interest of Scott County not to retire K-9 officer Rex at this time. Hours later, Scott County residents gathered to rally behind Rex. Rex is...
KFVS12
Marion police to use Pawcifer Gary for mental health emergencies
kbsi23.com
Fentanyl and the deadly effects it causes
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with severe pain. But when misused or abused, even a microscopic dose can lead to death. The Cape Girardeau Police Department wants to make sure the public knows just how dangerous this drug can...
KFVS12
Former handler reunited with Scott County K-9 Officer
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury has responded to the action Scott County Commissioners took in regards to the fate of K-9 officer Rex. County board members voted unanimously on Tuesday to give Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Rex to his former handler Hunter Juden. Sheriff...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
KFVS12
Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
KFVS12
Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar
KFVS12
Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after sheriff’s office receives tips of illegal drug sales
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information alleging illegal drugs were being sold out of a home on Linden Street in Paducah. Detectives identified the resident as Jerome R. Britt, 39, and obtained a search warrant...
