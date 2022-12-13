Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Highways west of North Platte remain closed due to winter storm system
Blowing snow on Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 west of North Platte continued to force travel restrictions on Wednesday, though I-80 was open to the I-76 interchange late Wednesday. I-80 west of the I-76 interchange remained closed, likely overnight the Nebraska Department of Roads said in a daily email...
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County business finds new home in downtown North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Lincoln County business has found a new home in downtown North Platte. Pro Printing and Graphics is moving to a new location at 119 West Fifth Street. According to a social media post from Pro Printing and Graphics, they plan to take up occupancy by early January.
knopnews2.com
Downtown North Platte Parade of Lights canceled
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Downtown Association has canceled this year’s parade of lights due to the weather. A statement from Lance Polk the Downtown Association Parade Chair can be found below. We have made the difficult decision to cancel the Christmas Parade this year. We...
Glitch Making One Time Appearance Tonight in North Platte
North Platte, Ne - The emphamous Glitch is going to be out for ONE NIGHT ONLY, this eveing (December 16th) beginning at 5:3opm at 10th and Poplar streets (Holiday Road)! Enjoy warm beverages and cookies and donate to the Guardians Of The Children- Flat Rock Chapter.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Multiple towns without power after main transmission line fails
Grant, Ne - Midwest Electric Cooperative who serves as the main power utility for much of western Nebraska had a main transmission line go down this afternoon because of the winter weather. "We lost a main transmission line feeding around Paxton, Roscoe, Sutherland, Wallace, Dickens, Elsie and Madrid. We hope to be able to restore that power shortly." in a post made on the electric company's facebook page just before 4pm Mountain Time (5pm CT).
North Platte Telegraph
Winds won’t quit in the Sandhills; blizzard warning extended into Friday
The December Blizzard of 2022 isn’t over yet in the northern Sandhills. Wicked, bone-chilling winds still gusting as high as 50 mph led the National Weather Service to extend its blizzard warning to noon CT Friday (11 a.m. MT) for Sheridan, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Keya Paha and Brown counties.
knopnews2.com
Crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A three-vehicle accident east of North Platte shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 for two hours Thursday. The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident occurred at 3:38 p.m. west of the Maxwell Interchange. Law Enforcement said three vehicles were involved, two semis and a...
knopnews2.com
North Platte officials on stand by for additional snow
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -With the winter storm plowing in early Tuesday, many people were anticipating heavy snowfall. North Platte saw mostly rain in the morning and throughout the early afternoon, but some places west such as Paxton and Hershey got plenty of snow, closing down some roadways. Even though North Platte didn’t get snow in the early part of the day, city officials are still on standby in case of heavy snow in the later part of the day.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 17
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte students' documentary focuses on Perkins County Canal project
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln Art/Act: Educate Fellowship offered North Platte High School teacher Philep Willey a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him and his students. Willey and his NPHS visual arts students are making a documentary about the proposed completion of the Perkins County Canal, touted by Gov. Pete Ricketts — who appears in the film — as necessary after 128 years to ensure Nebraska gets its legal share of South Platte River water from Colorado.
klkntv.com
Blizzard closes Interstate 80 in Nebraska west of North Platte
UPDATE: It’s impossible to travel in the Nebraska Panhandle. Every major road was closed or impassable as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Nebraska 511 map. Interstate 80 is closed west of North Platte, and all roads into Colorado are closed, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The...
KETV.com
Winter whiteout closes every road from Nebraska into Colorado
Travelers heading west are being told to make new plans, with every road from Nebraska into Colorado now closed. This comes as blizzard conditions barrel down on the panhandle. Interstate 80 is shut down west of North Platte — 177 miles of empty interstate. Temperatures are still above 32...
knopnews2.com
Hundred of High West Energy customers without power
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High West Energy customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado are without power. Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero. The power outage was reported around...
North Platte Telegraph
St. Pat's boys top Gothenburg; Swede girls cruise to win over Irish
Brecken Erickson scored a game-high 18 points as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team held off Gothenburg, 51-46, Thursday in North Platte. “Gothenburg really, really did get after us,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “They really scrambled. You can say we got easy shots because of maybe sometimes where we were getting (them) on the court. But they weren’t easy shots, because they were really physical, and they were really running at us with multiple guys and did a great job of collapsing on the ball when it got into the lane. So it was hard to get a good, clean shot up there, so that’s a real credit to them.”
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Geiser: Provide food and water for birds this winter
With temperatures dipping and the cold of winter overtaking us, remember to provide food and water for birds. Birds that winter in our area, as well as those that migrate through, need a good food and water source. As food supplies for birds become scarce during the winter it leaves...
Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
North Platte Telegraph
Wallace man who robbed Gothenburg bank sentenced to 50 months in prison
A 27-year-old Wallace man will serve just over four years in federal prison for the armed robbery of the Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg in August. Wesley S. Cassidy received the 50-month term in U.S. District Court on Friday. Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to five years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment fee.
North Platte Telegraph
Nursing students wrap gifts for Santa Cop
Mid-Plains Community College nursing students spent the afternoon Wednesday wrapping presents for the North Platte Police Department’s Santa Cop program. The annual event brings the students, police department and RSVP volunteers together so children in difficult financial circumstances have a fun Christmas. North Platte Police Department spokesperson Officer Rory...
