Brecken Erickson scored a game-high 18 points as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team held off Gothenburg, 51-46, Thursday in North Platte. “Gothenburg really, really did get after us,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “They really scrambled. You can say we got easy shots because of maybe sometimes where we were getting (them) on the court. But they weren’t easy shots, because they were really physical, and they were really running at us with multiple guys and did a great job of collapsing on the ball when it got into the lane. So it was hard to get a good, clean shot up there, so that’s a real credit to them.”

GOTHENBURG, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO