Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Irrigators granted standing in formal protest over consolidation of Central, Dawson power districts
LINCOLN — After a morning-long hearing Friday, irrigators in central Nebraska were granted formal legal standing to protest the proposed “merger” of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with the nearby Dawson Power District. The Nebraska Power Review Board will take testimony Jan. 27 over...
North Platte Telegraph
Winds won’t quit in the Sandhills; blizzard warning extended into Friday
The December Blizzard of 2022 isn’t over yet in the northern Sandhills. Wicked, bone-chilling winds still gusting as high as 50 mph led the National Weather Service to extend its blizzard warning to noon CT Friday (11 a.m. MT) for Sheridan, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Keya Paha and Brown counties.
North Platte Telegraph
County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska
LINCOLN — The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has declined to file criminal charges in connection with a diversion of $270,000 in funds by the then-head of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. People are also reading…. The Nebraska state auditor had raised questions about the diversion of the funds, saying...
North Platte Telegraph
‘The cleanup crew’: Leader behind controversial NY biochar business has ties to troubled Nebraska ethanol plant
Three business partners from Saratoga Biochar Solutions in New York say they’ve found an environmentally friendly way to turn sewage sludge into a “revolutionary new bio-fertilizer.”. The company includes an official who previously worked at the AltEn ethanol facility shut down by the state of Nebraska over environmental...
North Platte Telegraph
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
KEITHSVILLE, La. (AP) — A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana, smashed mobile homes and chicken houses in Mississippi and threatened neighboring Southern states with more punishing weather Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: one, three; White Balls: one, eighteen) (one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. 08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3. (eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Watch Now: Ice storm shuts down Pennsylvania interstate, and more of today's top videos
Officials in Pennsylvania shut down Interstate 76 due to an ice storm, the United States-Mexico border is seeing a surge of migrants as a pandemic policy is ending, and more of today's top videos. (8) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 4, Day: 2, Year: 29. (Month: four; Day: two; Year: twenty-nine) Copyright...
Comments / 0