County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska

LINCOLN — The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has declined to file criminal charges in connection with a diversion of $270,000 in funds by the then-head of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. People are also reading…. The Nebraska state auditor had raised questions about the diversion of the funds, saying...
‘The cleanup crew’: Leader behind controversial NY biochar business has ties to troubled Nebraska ethanol plant

Three business partners from Saratoga Biochar Solutions in New York say they’ve found an environmentally friendly way to turn sewage sludge into a “revolutionary new bio-fertilizer.”. The company includes an official who previously worked at the AltEn ethanol facility shut down by the state of Nebraska over environmental...
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead

KEITHSVILLE, La. (AP) — A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana, smashed mobile homes and chicken houses in Mississippi and threatened neighboring Southern states with more punishing weather Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered...
NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: one, three; White Balls: one, eighteen) (one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. 08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3. (eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 4, Day: 2, Year: 29. (Month: four; Day: two; Year: twenty-nine) Copyright...
