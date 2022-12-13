ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Why King Charles won’t take away Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Sussex titles

By Sara Nathan
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKX1i_0jhSWsKN00

No matter how tense things get — and what ends up alleged in Thursday’s second installment of the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan” — King Charles is very unlikely to ever strip the Sussexes of their titles, royal insiders say.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were gifted their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day, May 19, 2018.

But critics of the couple have said the couple should lose their titles following the first three episodes of the Netflix show , released last week, in which they spilled yet more beans about their unhappy life behind palace walls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6kTR_0jhSWsKN00
Sources said that, no matter how tense things get within the royal family over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series — or Harry’s upcoming memoir — King Charles won’t strip the couple of their Sussex titles.
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Baue

Piers Morgan tweeted : “King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles and ties to the Royal Family and needs to do it fast before they destroy the monarchy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44WWid_0jhSWsKN00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were gifted their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day.
REUTERS

However, one royal expert told Page Six: “Stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider … mostly because it would be too petty and punitive.”

Plus, the expert added, “It would only lead to the Sussexes claiming that it was a retaliatory action and proof they were never wanted in the royal family.”

In a new trailer for the Netflix series released Monday, Markle, 41, says: “I wasn’t thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfTfG_0jhSWsKN00
Even if the Sussexes were stripped of their titles by King Charles, Markle would end up with a different honorific, according to royal protocol: Princess Henry.
via REUTERS

Meanwhile, Harry adds, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother [Prince William]. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

The identity of the “they” to which Harry, 38, refers is not clear from the trailer, although, as Page Six has revealed, the couple will talk about being bullied by palace officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Piszc_0jhSWsKN00
Harry (above, with his father and mother, Diana, Princess of Wales), is seen saying — seemingly of palace officials — “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”
Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Even if the Sussexes were stripped of their titles, Markle would end up with a different honorific, according to royal protocol: Princess Henry. (Only princesses born into the royal family are allowed to use their given names. A woman who marries into a princess title, such as Princess Michael of Kent, takes her husband’s name.)

“Given that the Sussexes called the show simply ‘Harry & Meghan,’ they should take it upon themselves to stop using their titles,” said one royal watcher. “They’re sending mixed messages otherwise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIwJe_0jhSWsKN00
“Given that the Sussexes called the show simply ‘Harry & Meghan’, they should take it upon themselves to stop using their titles,” said one royal watcher.
Independent TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5uoM_0jhSWsKN00
The second batch of “Harry & Meghan” episodes drops Thursday.
Christopher Sadowski

“Do they want to be normal, albeit extremely powerful people — or do they want to live in the shadows of their former royal lives?”

Majesty managing editor Joe Little told Page Six that there is nothing to stop Harry from giving up his titles, adding: “Harry could relinquish his princely title if he wishes, just as Princess Patricia of Connaught, a granddaughter of Queen Victoria, did when she married a commoner just over a century ago.”

Harry and Meghan are believed to want their children, Archie, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet, to have use of royal titles, but Charles is thought to be waiting until both the Netflix show and Harry’s memoir — “Spare,” due Jan. 10 — are out.

As Page Six has previously revealed, the Sussexes are still expected at Charles’ coronation in May, no matter what happens in the coming weeks.

Reps for the Sussexes and the king were unavailable for comment.

Comments / 2

Related
SheKnows

Prince Harry's Friends Are Reportedly 'Concerned' About the Possible Backlash to His Memoir & Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry has a lot on his plate this holiday season. With his Netflix docuseries officially dropping on Dec. 8, followed by his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, 2023, there is going to be a lot of heat on the Duke of Sussex — and that has some of his close friends worried. Royal expert Nick Bullen shared with Us Weekly that the details surrounding both the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” However, he...
RadarOnline

'Harry & Meghan Are Truly Cheap': Duke And Duchess Of Sussex's Netflix Doc Draws Mixed Emotions From Viewers

The highly anticipated Netflix documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has left watchers with mixed emotions. After the release of its first three episodes, viewers flooded social media with scathing reviews about the controversial documentary that included criticism from royalists and Megxit supports alike, RadarOnline.com has learned. Netflix's Harry & Meghan aimed to have the Duke and Duchess revisit their courtship and share their story in their own words. After the release of Volume I on December 8, viewers have not held back their opinions of the six-part series so far. The documentary revealed a humble...
The List

Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry

Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
The Independent

What did Prince Harry mean when he said ‘they were happy to lie to protect’ Prince William?

Ahead of the release of the final three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry has suggested there was a difference in the way he and Meghan were treated compared to his brother Prince William.Prince Harry made the claim in a trailer released by Netflix on 12 December, ahead of the release of volume two on 15 December.In the clip, the duke stated: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”The duchess then claimed that she “wasn’t being thrown to the wolves,...
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Antics, Source Claims

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair's TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press. “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the...
Page Six

Page Six

162K+
Followers
19K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy