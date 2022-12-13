ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

New councilmember advocates for equity

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council gained more progressive, younger members this past election. One of the new members, Hugo Soto-Martínez. Martínez, a former union organizer, will represent the 13th district. He joined “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen to discuss the election results and how the council can move into the future.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Chief Michel Moore on the financial future of policing in LA

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department has requested an additional $119 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which would bring their grand total to $2 billion. The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners approved the proposed budget increase in late November, but still needs to clear the LA City Council and mayor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Jackie Lacey’s 2nd deposition sought by attorneys for BLM protesters

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ Granada Hills home in 2020 want a judge to order a second deposition of Lacey and not allow her to withhold information based on the spousal communication privilege.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County in search of operator for cold weather homeless shelter

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — The Orange County Commission to End Homelessness has one immediate goal: Find an operator for the emergency cold weather homeless shelter. For years, the county had run a winter shelter at the various nearby armories, including Fullerton and Santa Ana. “This is the first year...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

SHELTER art installation opens in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. — On display in Glendale is a temporary art installation in remembrance of the 44-day war between Armenians and Azerbaijanis over a land-locked region in the Caucasus called Nagorno-Karabakh. The exhibit honors the nearly 4,000 Armenian soldiers and innocent civilians who lost their lives during the fighting...
GLENDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County man faces sentencing in 7-Eleven store robberies

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Inglewood man faces sentencing Friday for committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Kyle Williams, 26, admitted in July to all counts against him: one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County logs 3,200 new COVID infections, 20 deaths

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County logged more than 3,200 new COVID-19 infections Friday, along with 20 new virus-related deaths. As of Friday, there were 1,261 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, up slightly from 1,256 on Thursday. Of those patients, 126 were being treated in intensive care units,...
spectrumnews1.com

Burbank home features choreographed lights with side of snow

BURBANK, Calif. — Ten-year-old Cade Robertson knows Santa won’t miss his house this year or any other. “You could see it all the way back there,” he said, pointing down the block. “So I’m pretty sure you could see up there as well.”. Each year,...
BURBANK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Hazardous-materials investigation underway at possible drug lab in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities Thursday were investigating a hazardous-materials incident in the Palmdale area involving a possible drug lab. Firefighters sent to the 36500 block of Palomino Court about 9 a.m. on a report of a structure fire found that there was smoke at the scene but no fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
PALMDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

NASCAR breaks ground on track at LA Memorial Coliseum

LOS ANGELES — The bulldozers are back at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. On Thursday, NASCAR broke ground on a temporary quarter-mile track that will host the second running of the Busch Light Clash at the famed venue Feb. 5. Last year’s NASCAR debut in the heart of LA...
LOS ANGELES, CA

