spectrumnews1.com
New councilmember advocates for equity
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council gained more progressive, younger members this past election. One of the new members, Hugo Soto-Martínez. Martínez, a former union organizer, will represent the 13th district. He joined “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen to discuss the election results and how the council can move into the future.
spectrumnews1.com
Former LA Councilman Bonin rips de León for bringing up son in racist audio
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of racist comments in a leaked 2021 conversation with two other council members and a top county labor official, offered a blunt description Friday of Councilman Kevin de León’s participation in the discussion.
spectrumnews1.com
Ex-LA City Councilman José Huizar moves for severance from co-defendant
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar wants a severance from his co-defendant and is asking a federal judge to allow him to proceed to trial separately from ex-Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, according to court papers obtained Thursday by City News Service. Huizar and...
spectrumnews1.com
Chief Michel Moore on the financial future of policing in LA
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department has requested an additional $119 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which would bring their grand total to $2 billion. The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners approved the proposed budget increase in late November, but still needs to clear the LA City Council and mayor.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilman Soto-Martinez seeks street safety measures, bike lane additions
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Citing an “immediate need of basic multimodal infrastructure to make our streets safe and mobile today,” Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez filed a motion with the aim of expediting projects that would improve pedestrian safety and add bike lanes. Soto-Martinez, in his first week serving...
spectrumnews1.com
Jackie Lacey’s 2nd deposition sought by attorneys for BLM protesters
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ Granada Hills home in 2020 want a judge to order a second deposition of Lacey and not allow her to withhold information based on the spousal communication privilege.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County in search of operator for cold weather homeless shelter
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — The Orange County Commission to End Homelessness has one immediate goal: Find an operator for the emergency cold weather homeless shelter. For years, the county had run a winter shelter at the various nearby armories, including Fullerton and Santa Ana. “This is the first year...
spectrumnews1.com
SHELTER art installation opens in Glendale
GLENDALE, Calif. — On display in Glendale is a temporary art installation in remembrance of the 44-day war between Armenians and Azerbaijanis over a land-locked region in the Caucasus called Nagorno-Karabakh. The exhibit honors the nearly 4,000 Armenian soldiers and innocent civilians who lost their lives during the fighting...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County man faces sentencing in 7-Eleven store robberies
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Inglewood man faces sentencing Friday for committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Kyle Williams, 26, admitted in July to all counts against him: one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County logs 3,200 new COVID infections, 20 deaths
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County logged more than 3,200 new COVID-19 infections Friday, along with 20 new virus-related deaths. As of Friday, there were 1,261 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, up slightly from 1,256 on Thursday. Of those patients, 126 were being treated in intensive care units,...
spectrumnews1.com
Burbank home features choreographed lights with side of snow
BURBANK, Calif. — Ten-year-old Cade Robertson knows Santa won’t miss his house this year or any other. “You could see it all the way back there,” he said, pointing down the block. “So I’m pretty sure you could see up there as well.”. Each year,...
spectrumnews1.com
Hazardous-materials investigation underway at possible drug lab in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities Thursday were investigating a hazardous-materials incident in the Palmdale area involving a possible drug lab. Firefighters sent to the 36500 block of Palomino Court about 9 a.m. on a report of a structure fire found that there was smoke at the scene but no fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
spectrumnews1.com
NASCAR breaks ground on track at LA Memorial Coliseum
LOS ANGELES — The bulldozers are back at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. On Thursday, NASCAR broke ground on a temporary quarter-mile track that will host the second running of the Busch Light Clash at the famed venue Feb. 5. Last year’s NASCAR debut in the heart of LA...
