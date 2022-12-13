ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

933kwto.com

New Branson Police Chief Named

Eric Schmitt has been named Chief of Police in Branson Missouri. Schmitt served as Assistance Police Chief since 2017, following a 25 year career as an officer in the Denver area. This announcement follows the resignation on Monday of Jeff Mathews, former Branson Police Chief, as well as a Staff...
BRANSON, MO
933kwto.com

Search Continues for Missing Ozarks Teens

Authorities are still searching for two teenage girls who have been missing for several weeks in southwest Missouri. Police in Bolivar say 16-year-old Kaitlynn Dooley went missing on November 14th from her home. Her parents say she went to bed the night of November 13th and was gone the next morning.
BOLIVAR, MO
933kwto.com

Phone Scammers Impersonating Nixa Police Officials

Nixa Police are warning residents of a scam involving people impersonating police department staff. The Nixa Police say they had several reports from residents saying they were called by a person claiming to be from the police department threatening to serve a subpoena or other “urgent legal matters.”. The...
NIXA, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Man Charged with Assault and Impersonates Police Officer

A man from Springfield has been charged with assault and impersonating a police officer. Nathan Smith is charged with two counts of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon, and fourth degree assault. Smith allegedly approached the victim in a convenience store parking lot on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

